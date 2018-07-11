Giants, Redskins pick cornerbacks in NFL supplemental draft

A pair of NFC East teams snatched cornerbacks in the 2018 supplemental draft on Wednesday.

The New York Giants selected former Western Michigan cornerback Sam Beal in the third round, with the Washington Redskins adding former Virginia Tech player Adonis Alexander in 6th round.

The draft takes place via digital communication, with teams using a bid system by round, and surrendering their corresponding pick in that round in next year’s draft if they hold the highest bid. Only five players were made available in the draft, which occurs when a player’s college status changes.

Beal becomes the first player taken in the supplemental draft since the Rams took offensive tackle Isaiah Battle in the fifth round in 2015.

Other recent supplemental draft picks include Browns wide receiver Josh Gordon in 2012 and quarterback Terrelle Pryor the year before by the Oakland Raiders.

The 6-foot-1, 190-pound Beal was widely regarded as a potential first-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Beal played in 32 games over three seasons for Western Michigan, recording 92 tackles and a pair of interceptions. The interceptions came last year, when he also had 10 passes defensed, forced a pair of fumbles and had 3.0 tackles for loss.

Alexander, who applied for the supplemental draft after being ruled academically ineligible by Virginia Tech, was selected in the sixth round of the draft by the Redskins. The 6-foot-3 Alexander had 125 tackles, seven interceptions and one sack in 32 games with the Hokies.

Forty-four players have been selected since the supplemental draft began in 1977.

In the supplemental draft, three tiers, or groups, of teams are allowed to bid for players but are not required to do so. Teams with six or fewer wins have a weighted advantage, and the 12 teams that participated in the 2018 postseason, ending with Super Bowl champion Philadelphia, had the least likely chance of placing a winning bid.

–Field Level Media