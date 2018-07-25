Giants to ease WR Beckham into camp

Odell Beckham is ready to go at New York Giants training camp, but head coach Pat Shurmur intends to take the long view with his No. 1 wide receiver.

The 25-year-old was limited for much of the offseason recovering from ankle surgery and was held out of team drills during minicamp.

Shurmur said the focus for Beckham will be playing in the regular-season opener on Sept. 9 against Jacksonville.

This season is huge for Beckham, who is in the final year of his contract, and the Giants. Shurmur was hired to replace Ben McAdoo and has forged a strong bond with the mercurial wideout.

Ownership has said the team has no urgency with regard to a long-term extension with Beckham.

One option if Beckham sticks with his reported expectation of $20 million per season is the franchise tag, which would come at a cost of about $16 million for 2019.

Beckham is set to make close to $8.5 million in 2018 and has made no secret of his desire for a new deal, suggesting last year he wanted to become the league’s highest-paid player.

–Field Level Media