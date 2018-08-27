Greenwood Gaming Second to Apply for PA Sports Betting License
Greenwood Gaming Plans to Offer Land-Based, Mobile and Interactive Sports Betting in Pennsylvania, if Its Application Is Approved.
Greenwood Gaming Second to Apply for PA Sports Betting License
Get a Grip: The Week in Sports Betting
It’s information overload everywhere, and there’s not time enough to sleep and eat and stay fully apprised of what’s happening on this crazy blue dot of ours (two out of three ain’t bad).
Here’s the weekend Sports
It’s information overload everywhere, and there’s not time enough to sleep and eat and stay fully apprised of what’s happening on this crazy blue dot of ours (two out of three ain’t bad).
Here’s the weekend Sports Handle item, “Get a Grip,” rounding up top stories in sports betting and gaming, and the world of sports at large. You may have missed them, and they are worth reading. This is meant to be brief, so that’s it.
MGM, PlaySugarHouse.com Debut Mobile App, Online Platform
It’s been a busy week in the virtual world of sports betting, as MGM finally dropped its mobile app in New Jersey. The company soft-launched the app for Android users on Wednesday with the intention of making it more widely available in the coming weeks. The playMGM NJ Sports app was released through the MGM-owned Borgata in Atlantic City will give company to the DraftKings Sportsbook, which had fully launched on Aug. 6 and remained the only online sports betting app available in New Jersey. The current version of the app offers tons of betting opportunities, including straight bets, futures, props, and parlays available. The professional (NFL) and college football menus are queued up with a wide variety of different player and team props, futures and totals. The only thing that appears to be missing the chance for in-play wagering.
PlaySugarHouse.com, owned by Rush Street Gaming, followed a day later when it launched an online betting platform, also for New Jersey users. What’s special about this one is that it integrates the new sports wagering opportunity for state residents with its already operating online casino. Rush Street’s platform is the third to be introduced in the Garden State this summer, with plenty more sure to come.
ICMY SportsHandle Edition
Illinois Holds First Gaming Hearing: Lawmakers are starting to lay the groundwork for sports betting in Illinois and on Wednesday, heard from gaming stakeholders ahead of an October meeting that will feature sports betting as one of the key topics.
Is the Time Right?: According to a study presented to Kentucky’s working group on sports betting, despite struggles in the past, now may well be the time to legalize sports betting.
Bookies in the Legalized Sports Betting Market: Sports betting and other forms of illegal gambling used to take up lots of space in the justice system, but according to former Brooklyn and Bronx Criminal Courts judge John Wilson, not so much anymore.
Introducing ‘Cover City Podcast’: @EricSports Previews NFL With @OldTakesExposed
Sports Handle is pleased to present the debut episode of Cover City: An NFL and NCAA Football Sports Betting Podcast, hosted by Eric Rosenthal (@EricSports). Rosenthal is a professional sports bettor who focuses on
Sports Handle is pleased to present the debut episode of Cover City: An NFL and NCAA Football Sports Betting Podcast, hosted by Eric Rosenthal (@EricSports). Rosenthal is a professional sports bettor who focuses on NFL and college football. He has wagered over $25 million over the past nine years, getting banned from many sportsbooks along the way.
For the debut episode of Cover City we are thrilled to have Fred Segal of @OldTakesExposed for the entire show. Segal talks NFL win totals and dishes about his favorite online scuffles, and talks about the interesting things he finds in his direct messages.
Cover City will air during the NFL and college football seasons on Mondays and Thursdays. Mondays shows will cover the preceding slate of games with takeaways and what to watch for going forward, with fun interviews with sports media/social figures mixed in; Thursday episodes it will deliver 100 percent on top game and picks for the upcoming college football Saturdays and NFL Sundays.
Next week we will provide additional listening options at iTunes and the cornucopia of other platforms that now exist. Whether you’re listening at the gym or in the car (or on the can), we appreciate you tuning in and welcome feedback. Time codes for the episode follow below.
1:45: “Freezing Cold Takes” (Fred Segal) talks about the origin of the account @OldTakesExposed, its purpose and where it’s going
7:10: Segal, a south Florida native, discusses his beloved Miami Dolphins, the upcoming season and their season win total (o/u 6.5)
12:00: Going in detail on the Green Bay Packers, Rosenthal’s favorite team and the team he knows best; some value on the NFC North props.
23:30: Elsewhere in the NFC North, looking at hype and win totals for the Minnesota Vikings, Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions.
26:43: Examining the AFC East, owned and operated by the New England Patriots.
28:40: Buffalo Bills win total (o/u 6), which may see rookie QB Josh Allen under center. And flagging a potential cold take for Segal himself.
29:40: New York Jets win total (o/u 6).
30:10: New England Patriots win total (o/u 11).
31:15: All aboard the hype train for Jets rookie QB Sam Darnold? And who are the best rookie quarterbacks in this draft class and rookie of the year candidates. How much does Josh Rosen play for the Arizona Cardinals?
36:00: A glimpse into @OldTakesExposed’s direct messages… from people all over the sports media industry — about their competitors. And some people who have “denounced” Segal. And the time that one sports media person got completely ratioed.
41:40: Back to the NFL — whipping around more win totals. The Seattle Seahawks’ surprisingly low odds to win the Super Bowl and the Los Angeles Rams to win the division or make the playoffs.
44:48: The San Francisco 49ers o/u 8.5 wins and +170 to make playoffs — are they legit, can they make the playoffs?
46:30: The defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles (o/u 10.5) and whether they a contender to repeat.
49:00: The Dallas Cowboys are 15:1 to win the NFC and 3:1 to and the NFC East. Whose division is it?
50:02: Turning it up to lightning round — heading over to the AFC South for the Indianapolis Colts and the Cover City Best Bet of the Podcast.
51:55: The NFC South — up for grabs between the Saints, Falcons and Panthers.
53:37: Over to the AFC West: “Talk me into the Broncos or Chiefs, please.”
56:06: Last up, the AFC North. Split opinions on Steelers and Ravens.
57:20: Some final thoughts with Fred, his writing and the coming @OldTakesExposed media empire.
Programming note reminder: The Cover City Podcast will air during the NFL and college football seasons on Mondays with a recap of the previous week and some interviews with various sports media/social figures, and on Thursdays with a betting preview and picks for that week’s NFL and CFB slates.
Follow us on Twitter at @EricSports and @sports_handle. And for more on the man behind @OldTakesExposed:
When somebody commits the crime of insanity in the sports world, he steps in. Meet the wise guy behind @OldTakesExposed, the guy who holds people accountable for the stupid things they say/tweet (something I never do, of course). https://t.co/eDPnSfr3At
— Hal Habib (@gunnerhal) August 23, 2018
MGM Drops Mobile Sportsbook In New Jersey With Borgata’s PlayMGM App
On Wednesday after two-plus weeks of waiting, the MGM-owned Borgata’s playMGM app will give company to the DraftKings Sportsbook, which had fully launched on August 6 and remained the only online sports betting app available in New Jersey.
But wait no more: the playMGM app is available now to
On Wednesday after two-plus weeks of waiting, the MGM-owned Borgata’s playMGM app will give company to the DraftKings Sportsbook, which had fully launched on August 6 and remained the only online sports betting app available in New Jersey.
But wait no more: the playMGM app is available now to New Jersey-based Android users. “The playMGM NJ Sports app is being initially soft-launched on the Android platform, with an iOS version due to launch imminently,” said MGM Resorts International in a statement coinciding with the app’s release. “Through our partnership with GVC Holdings, our mobile betting operations in New Jersey will be delivered on a best-in-class mobile platform that positions us as a leader in technology, accessibility and sports betting expertise” added Scott Butera, MGM Resorts International President of Interactive Gaming.
After zipping around the platform a bit from here in New Jersey, what follows is some initial impressions, notes on what you can bet and some odds and ends.
MGM’s New Jersey Online Sportsbook Available Through Borgata’s and playMGM App Ahead of Football Season
So what can patrons wager on? A lot.
There’s straight bets, futures, props, and parlays all available. The professional (NFL) and college football menus are queued up with a wide variety of different player and team props, futures and totals, such as:
- Most regular season losses by any NFL team: o/u 13 (-110)
- Deshaun Watson regular season touchdown passes o/u 26.5 (-110)
- Kareem Hunt regular season rushing yards o/u 1099.5 (-110)
- Regular season points by Philadelphia Eagles o/u 404.5 (-110)
- Will the Texans make the playoffs? Yes -130, No +110
- Which two teams will make the Super Bowl? For example, Steelers/Saints is 50-1
- Will Grier (West Virginia) regular season passing touchdowns: o/u 35.5 (-110)
- Regular season wins by Nebraska 6.5 (o/EV, u -120)
What can’t folks wager on for now? So far I did not find live or in-play wagering options on playMGM. It’s possible I’m missing them or they simply may not have been introduced yet.
To read the rest of this article please visit SportsHandle using the link below:
In Legal Sports Betting States, How Will Justice System Handle Illegal Bookies?
“I’m not mad, I’m proud of ya. You took your first pinch like a man, and you learned the two most important things in life. You listenin’? Never rat on your friends, and
“I’m not mad, I’m proud of ya. You took your first pinch like a man, and you learned the two most important things in life. You listenin’? Never rat on your friends, and ALWAYS keep your mouth shut.”
Those were the Goodfellas words spoken from Jimmy Conway to Henry Hill during his first “pinchin’.” In the movie, Hill got pinched for selling illegal cartons of cigarettes, but it made us think: What happens to an illegal sports bookie when he gets arrested?
We sat down and talked with former judge John Wilson of the Brooklyn and Bronx Criminal Courts to discuss his experiences with illegal bookies during his time as a lawyer and judge, and to see how law enforcement might proceed with illegal bookies now that sports gambling has been made legal.
Illegal Bookies Found Themselves in Court More Often in the 1980s-90s Then They Do Now. That Could Change As Number of Legal Sports Betting States Grows.
Wilson began his career as an assistant district attorney in the Bronx in the late 1980s, before becoming a criminal defense lawyer for 11 years. In 2004, he got elected to be a civil courts judge, and because of his experience with criminal law, Wilson was placed on the criminal bench serving in Brooklyn and the Bronx. He’s been around the legal system and collected a great amount of experiences during his time in law, and he has had his fair share of run-ins with illegal sports bookies during his tenure. (Disclosure: Wilson is the author’s uncle.)
As a young ADA, Wilson said gambling violations were much more prevalent then than they are now. He recalled that most violations he saw were from bookies “running numbers.” This deals with horse-racing trifectas, and it’s what people in the poorer neighborhoods bet on because they can’t afford to get to the track. The bookies or the number runners would have actual slips of papers of that people from these neighborhoods had bet on when they got arrested.
To read the rest of this article, visit SportsHandle using the link below:
In Legal Sports Betting States, How Will Justice System Handle Illegal Bookies?
More Sports Betting Lounges to Open in Mississippi Friday; SBTech and William Hill Get Approval
Sports betting facilities are opening in Mississippi just about every day, with a handful more expected on Friday. On Thursday, after a meeting of the Mississippi Gaming Commission in
Sports betting facilities are opening in Mississippi just about every day, with a handful more expected on Friday. On Thursday, after a meeting of the Mississippi Gaming Commission in the morning, Allen Godfrey, executive director of the commission, was on his way to check out testing going on at several Penn National Gaming properties in advance of their projected openings Friday.
“It hasn’t been overwhelming, it’s just been really busy,” Godfrey said of the slew of openings. “After the initial newness wears off, well, the fall will tell if it’s worth all of their efforts to have it. It’s been a good process so far.”
Before hitting the road, Godfrey’s board approved SBTech and William Hill as “suitable manufacturers and distributors for platforms” to provide sports betting. The companies join IGT and Scientific Games, both of which are also approved providers. By becoming approved providers, the companies can partner with existing, licensed Mississippi casinos to provide sports betting platforms across the state. William Hill announced earlier this month that is has signed agreements with 11 Mississippi casinos.
To read the rest of the story visit SportsHandle:
More Sports Betting Lounges to Open in Mississippi Friday; SBTech and William Hill Get Approval
19 Things We Hate About Sports Betting
Sports betting is awesome. We have literally devoted our work lives here to covering it from all angles, and most of us are sports bettors ourselves, which makes the job a labor of love. But sports wagering
Sports betting is awesome. We have literally devoted our work lives here to covering it from all angles, and most of us are sports bettors ourselves, which makes the job a labor of love. But sports wagering as a form of entertainment is not always rainbows and unicorns.
On a good game day when everything is going your way, it feels like you’re on top of the world and you can make no wrong wager. But the house usually wins over the long haul for a reason (vigorish!) as seasons bring winning and losing streaks.
A survey of friends of Sports Handle, plus our own experiences, produced this rundown of the frustrating side of sports betting — from chasing and other questionable decisions, to bad officiating, not getting paid, the “kiss of death” and much more. Mind you some of these items are self-inflicted wounds, but can be difficult to avoid. Have an addition? Hit us up at or send it to info@sportshandle.com if the suggestion was inspired by an experience so traumatizing you want to share it anonymously.
Bad Beats, Bad Coaching, Bad Decisions and Injuries: Sports Betting is Beautiful But Sometimes It Isn’t
(1) Too much of a good thing — Between single game wagers, (multiple) fantasy teams, picks in pools, perhaps a parlay or teasers, sometimes people simply have too much action or too many competing interests. The result is a scenario where you’re essentially rooting for and against everything simultaneously, producing an ambivalent afternoon on the couch, seeking a “magic bullet” or threading of the needle. This may makes you question the purpose of what you’re doing and ultimately life itself.
Is the Western US Lagging on Sports Betting? Part One: The Coast
This story is the first of two detailing the latest situations on the West Coast. A second installment covering the Mountain States will be posted later this week.
While
This story is the first of two detailing the latest situations on the West Coast. A second installment covering the Mountain States will be posted later this week.
While the blossoming business of sport betting continues to flower or, at least, attempt to flower on the east coast of the U.S., the western states, except Nevada, formerly the only state with full-fledged sports betting, seem to be getting left behind.
To no one’s shock, as the more western states see the revenue being generated in newly opened eastern sports betting markets, such as New Jersey and Delaware, legislators are growing increasingly eager to access, for their own jurisdictions, the tax dollars that sports betting can generate.
Some states will require a change in gambling laws, others may need a state constitutional amendment by which voters could decide the issue.
California, Oregon and Washington Sports Betting Legalization: Where Things Stand And Where They May Be Going.
California
Native Americans control gambling in California and will have a large impact as to if and when sports betting becomes legal in the Golden State.
Tribes pay a hefty fee to the state in exchange for the privilege of exclusively operating numerous casinos — some rivaling Las Vegas casino/resorts in opulence and others not nearly as swanky. Industry observers believe there will be immense contention (a real donnybrook) as tribal casinos, card clubs and racetracks engage in a expensive political scuffle over the rights to the millions of dollars of revenue sports gambling would generate.
“You can expect lots of money to be spent,” Jennifer Roberts, a former gaming lawyer and associate director of the International Center for Gaming Regulation at the University of Nevada in Las Vegas, told the Los Angeles Times after the Supreme Court ruled that states could now authorize Nevada-style sports betting.
About a year ago, assemblyman Adam Gray (D-Merced) introduced an amendment to the state constitution that would allow sports wagering should the nationwide prohibition be lifted. The bill requires a two-thirds vote in the state legislature to be placed on the ballot. It then would need the support of the majority of voters for passage.
However, California’s tribal casinos believe state law grants them the exclusive right to operate casino-type games, which they say, by definition, includes sports betting. Allowing card clubs and horse tracks to run sports betting operations would violate that exclusivity, they say. California leads the nation with 63 tribes that run gambling operations.
In 2017, tribal casinos nationally produced $32.4 billion in revenue, with about 25 percent of that figure coming from California, according to most estimates.
Oregon
One of the more progressive states in the nation and one with some experience dealing with sports betting, having had some limited sport betting grandfathered under the now-defunct federal ban (PASPA), Oregon is currently exploring how to re-introduce wagering to the state. And it may be able to do so without having to pass any new legislation.
Starting in 1989, Oregon was the home of “Sports Action,” a state-sponsored parlay version of betting on NFL games run by the Oregon Lottery. However, when NBA games were added the menu, the league, now an open and powerful advocate of national sport betting, filed a suit that halted its inclusion. “Sports Action” was abolished in 2007 when the NCAA said it would not hold any NCAA basketball tournament rounds in the state as long as “Sports Action” was in action.
In April before the Supreme Court struck down the federal ban on full-fledged betting outside Nevada, Farshad Allahdadi, Chief Gaming Operations Officer for the Oregon Lottery told Legal Sports Report:
The Oregon State Lottery and its board broad authority to introduce and remove games as it sees fit. Sports betting on a local level — if it is authorized federally — does not need any additional state legislative action. While we’re waiting, on principle Oregon State Lottery is interested in getting back into the sports wagering market.
Following PASPA’s elimination in May, we learned more about those plans. The Lottery is currently working on a mobile app connected to its existing products, while also exploring some sports wagering offerings. “At some point in time, and we’re not sure what that’s going to look like, we will offer games and some sort of sports betting,” said Oregon Lottery Senior Public Affairs Officer Chuck Baumann.
So far, the app is not available and there is no timetable for when it may come. In June, Baumann suggested it could be this summer (ending Sept. 22).
Although Lottery officials do not believe new legislation will be necessary for it to begin offering some sort of sports betting, the legislature may still take up the issue and craft a law calling for a more robust framework for licensure and taxation and such. Although the Oregon legislature is not scheduled to begin its next session until Feb. 1, 2019, as with other states, preparatory work begins after the November election.
Washington
Legal sports betting in Washington is clearly on the back burner.
Sixth Legislative District Senator Michael Baumgartner (R-Spokane) told KIRO radio in June that despite believing it would be a good idea, he doesn’t see sports betting on the table anytime soon for his state.
“I don’t think it’ll happen in the near future — it’s something that I think should happen,” he said. Baumgartner noted that gambling is already popular in Washington through the state’s 29 casinos.
In uncommon frankness regarding Indian gaming, he told KIRO, “The tribal gaming interests really have a lot of political influence in Olympia, so I think if it does happen in Washington State, which I think it eventually will … the tribal gaming interests will probably be a player at the table.”
He’s also concerned, as are other lawmakers in many states, that sports betting would hurt local lottery revenues.
“Eventually somebody is going to want that money (from sports betting), and I think they’ll probably work a deal where they cut the tribes into the agreement,” he said.
Washington has some of the strictest online gambling laws in the nation and playing fantasy sports to win money in Washington remains illegal and a felony. Oddly, the old-fashioned games called “sports pools” in which squares are sold and winners are determined by the score during and after an athletic contest are legal. All entry money for squares sold must be awarded to the winners and the organizer may not withhold a commission, state law stipulates.
Jan. 14, 2019 is the date for the next legislative session in Washington.
Live Betting on The NFL: Insights From Kambi’s Head of In-Play Betting
Previously in an interview with veteran bettor Wes Reynolds, we examined live betting (aka in-game or in-play wagering) from the player’s perspective. In this article, we pull back
Previously in an interview with veteran bettor Wes Reynolds, we examined live betting (aka in-game or in-play wagering) from the player’s perspective. In this article, we pull back the curtain on live betting from the operator side — in a conversation with Simon Noy, the head of live betting for Kambi Group, which has partnered with DraftKings as the latter’s sports betting technology/product supplier.
In this exchange with Noy conducted over e-mail, we focus on NFL betting and football betting. In Europe, where Kambi is based, the popularity of in-game wagering is already enormous and will only continue to grow in the U.S. What can bettors expect not only at the DraftKings Sportsbook — which launched for New Jersey sports bettors on August 6 — but at most sportsbooks as in-game offerings continue to expand?
Put simply, the availability of betting options will only be limited by imagination, bettor appetite, and the ability of oddsmakers/suppliers to hang sensible numbers. (Note: This interview has been lightly edited for brevity and clarity.)
Live Betting on NFL and Football In General — Lines, Props, Keeping Blowouts Interesting and What You Can Expect
Sports Handle (SH): For football, what types of events or outcomes draw the greatest number of wagers, in terms of total tickets and handle?
Simon Noy (SN): Very much as you’d expect: spreads, money lines, and totals – both in terms of tickets and handle. After that it’s about player props. For some time, the emerging trend has been to follow players, not teams, and we see the effect of this in betting behavior too.
With this in mind our expert trading team is always trying to devise and price up the most interesting markets per player – a quarterback to make at least three touchdown passes, or total passing yards over 300, or even offering in-game options like next touchdown scorer or our total points per player markets in the NBA.
SH: Are the majority of in-play wagers coming in on an adjusted moneyline or spread for the game’s outcome? Or 1Q, 3Q scoring? Team totals? Player props?
SN: Player props are popular among bettors and we only see them becoming even more so. The other important trend over the years from an in-game perspective is wagers on markets with shorter time frames, such as quarter, inning, etc. This is a really exciting way to bet, plus with so many games being played simultaneously, some users dip in and out of games and prefer to wager on the intervals they are watching in-game.
Taking this further, our offer of ‘instant markets’ is also proving very popular, with their super quick pay outs and enabling the player to bet throughout the game even if the game is one-sided. For instance, the outcome of next drive in NFL, will a golfer hit the green, or will the next batter get a base hit in MLB — players can bet on these markets until the final play or pitch even when the game is essentially won.
SH: Your team obviously doesn’t have much time to compute lines and then get the board down in time. Are the lines coming purely from an algorithm or from humans or some combination? What happens when an offense goes into hurry-up mode?
SN: Absolutely, we have a high degree of modeling and automation but we have also invested consistently over the years in building up a highly-skilled group of traders – we’re talking a trading team close to 300 sports fans here – so we definitely believe best results are achieved only with a combination of the two.
There will always be something yet to be modeled or automated, and that’s where the human touch can make a difference. In your example of the hurry-up mode, the human trader who will have in-depth knowledge of the players and teams involved will have an informed opinion on what plays will likely unfold next, enabling them to adjust their inputs and thus odds accordingly, thereby keeping markets open to bet. A sportsbook without this expertise will likely suspend their markets – that’s not the kind of UX which will keep players happy.
SH: Has an influx of available data given bettors more advantage in recent years? Have the books benefited in the same way to nullify any edge?
SN: The increased availability of data has been great for the both the industry and for the players, particularly from a product perspective. We are able to compute more accurate and timely probabilities enabling us to expand our offering to include more relevant and interesting bets. I wouldn’t say the data has given bettors more of an advantage, but it’s certainly closed the knowledge gap between bookmaker and player – bettors are more informed than they’ve ever been.
[Also See: The Marriage of Sports Betting, Analytics And Novice Bettors]
SH: Do you notice that some players are targeting or exploiting certain events in NFL games? Do some players simply hammer in-game wagers throughout the course of a game?
SN: I wouldn’t say anyone exploits a market – the line or price would move quite quickly if we felt someone had an edge on us. What we do have are players who enjoy particular markets because they find them entertaining, which was reflected in the handle we saw for ‘Outcome of Drive’ props in the Super Bowl.
Similarly, in tennis, players enjoy betting on each point as the match progresses, wagering smaller amounts. In that example it’s similar to someone placing a few dollars on the spin of a roulette wheel each time – it delivers a quick thrill with the next opportunity just seconds away, but also they have an angle based on their opinion of the players in that moment.
SH: Amongst NFL bettors, have you observed much appetite for betting on the outcome of every single play?
SN: For the Super Bowl we rolled out a new market, ‘Outcome of Drive’ where the users were able to wager on what would be the outcome of each drive as it unfolded and there was plenty of appetite for this, so we will be offering it on more events in the new football season. We are always pushing to innovate and add something new, and like a lot of our product this offer was totally unique when compared to other B2B providers.
Overall, the majority of wagers are on the main offers – so another element we focus on is to ensure that these core markets are available and remain attractive for as long as possible during a game. When I say attractive, I mean we ensure the lines and prices offered reflect the current situation of the match. For instance, if the total points line of a basketball match is 200 but we have 180 on the board after the third quarter, simply offering a short price on 200 is no fun. We update the lines offered throughout the game to ensure bettors can still get an even wager on each side. This might sound simple, but if you look around the market you won’t see many updating their lines in-play.
SH: What’s the typical hold for a sportsbook on in-game wagers?
SN: The hold is typically smaller on in-game than pre-game because the naturally quicker nature of in-game lends itself to less parlays and more singles, while in-game markets can be much harder to price, with traders and algorithms reacting in seconds to the conditions of play. We can’t go into too much detail on our operator’s results as these are not public figures – but our years of experience offering markets on US sports and leagues means we are confident in our pricing even when offering the niche markets and situations we’ve been explaining here.
SH: Do you think in-play betting eventually surpasses pre-game straight wagers or props by overall volume?
SN: Certainly. It has already happened in most regulated markets and there’s no reason the US won’t follow suit very soon. In-game can offer an exciting product that pays out 24/7 and we are sure this will appeal to the US player once they get used to the wider offering and wonderful sports on offer.
For this to happen, quality of the product will be key: not just in terms of the number of relevant and exciting markets, but how those markets are presented and are they always priced up and available to bet on throughout the game. This is something we’ve been working hard on at Kambi – offering maximum availability even at the most crucial and exciting moments in the game.
SH: What’s some advice for novice bettors when looking at betting menu?
SN: Take your time, start with small stakes, ensure you understand the rules of the markets you bet on.
FanDuel Group Receives License For West Virginia Sports Betting
The FanDuel Group has moved closer to opening up a sportsbook in a second state, as its management services provider interim license was granted on Friday by the West Virginia Lottery Commission, managing general counsel Danielle
The FanDuel Group has moved closer to opening up a sportsbook in a second state, as its management services provider interim license was granted on Friday by the West Virginia Lottery Commission, managing general counsel Danielle Boyd told Sports Handle.
In late June, FanDuel CEO Matt King announced a partnership between FanDuel and The Greenbrier Resort in Sulphur Springs, W.Va., which will have the DFS-turned-sports betting operator install a FanDuel Sportsbook at the resort.
The Greenbrier itself has not yet received its operator license, though. The Lottery Commission advised all five of its eligible licensees to submit a letter requesting the operator license with a $100,000 licensure fee, but so far The Hollywood Casino is the only one to have done so, receiving its operator license on Friday and becoming the first casino to claim one, Boyd confirmed.
FanDuel Sportsbook On Track For WV Sports Betting as William Hill And Penn National Gaming Teaming Up There, Too.
Earlier this week we learned that the Hollywood Casino in Charles Town, W.Va. would become the first casino in the state to offer sports wagering.
“We had hoped everyone would launch at the same time and everyone would be up at the beginning of football season,” Boyd said in a Monday appearance on MetroNews’ “Sportsline” program, per MetroNews. “As we move forward, it appears that we’re going to have sort of a phased launch and it’s going to be a tiered approach. We’re just really excited to see that Charles Town will be ready to launch by Sept. 1.”
How long until Greenbrier’s FanDuel Sportsbook cuts a ribbon will debut is guesswork at this point, but certainly the property has to get its operator license first, which should shouldn’t take too much longer than it takes to write a $100,000 check.
FanDuel, now owned by Ireland-based bookmaker Paddy Power Betfair, began cutting its sports betting teeth at the Meadowlands Racetrack in northern New Jersey in mid-July. The sportsbook has not yet released a mobile app or web-based betting platform in New Jersey, while its rival and one-time merger partner DraftKings launched the first New Jersey mobile sportsbook on Monday, beating a host of others to the punch.
As in New Jersey, when the FanDuel sportsbook does go mobile in West Virginia, patrons will have the ability to register and deposit into accounts remotely, so long as they’re inside the state’s borders.
GeoComply is the first supplier to receive approval in West Virginia, in anticipation of the launch of sports wagering in the state! More: https://t.co/lYq6d4tsGw w/ @WVLottery #sportsbetting #sportsbook #sportswagering #PASPA
— GeoComply (@GeoComply) August 8, 2018
William Hill and Penn National Gaming.
Last Friday, bookmaker William Hill announced a big-time entry into Mississippi, while also teasing a partnership in West Virginia plus a much greater one that would put it all over the U.S. map.
While neither William Hill or the Wyomissing, Penn.-based Penn National Gaming (PNG) has yet confirmed a partnership to have William Hill running the sportsbook at the Hollywood Casino in Charles Town, multiple sources have indicated it’s a deal.
“We are now the early market leader in New Jersey where our mobile app will launch within weeks and we expect to be a market leader in Mississippi with these 11 casino agreements,” said William Hill CEO Philip Bowcock. “The team continues to engage in discussions that cover a further 14 states and they are doing a tremendous job.”
In light of the deal in West Virginia and Bowcock’s remarks, the most logical way to get to 14 is via PNG, which is in the process of acquiring Pinnacle Entertainment Inc., which adds Iowa, Louisiana and Colorado to PNG’s map.
Legal Sports Betting In The U.S.: The British are Coming! The British are Coming!
Historians now say Paul Revere never said it, but currently, at least in the world of expanded legal sports betting, it’s certainly true. But, just why are British-controlled betting companies
Historians now say Paul Revere never said it, but currently, at least in the world of expanded legal sports betting, it’s certainly true. But, just why are British-controlled betting companies making their presence so widely felt in the new U.S. sports betting marketplace?
According to insiders and industry observers speaking to Sports Handle on the condition of anonymity, U.S. gambling companies lacked the experience or the personnel to handle what will be a huge undertaking. Even the largest U.S. casinos operators, despite the general feeling that PAPSA, the law limiting sports betting largely to Nevada, would be ruled unconstitutional, seem to have been caught somewhat off guard by the U.S. Supreme Court decision in the New Jersey-led Murphy v NCAA.
Unlike this country, where bookmaking was regarded as shadow and largely illegal activity, in Britain and most of Europe, sports betting and bookmaking remain part of the societal fabric. It may take years for bookmaking, even as it becomes legal in state after state, to lose some of the social stigma associated with it.
The New Era of Legal Sports Betting: Las Vegas Is 10 Years Behind, Opening Pathway For British Operators
As one industry insider told me, “How many people in the U.S. have trained for this career path? Anyone with bookmaking knowledge works for an illegal offshore, outside of that you have Vegas properties that are 10 years behind versus Europe.”
He also noted that “in-play” betting in the U.S. (often called “trading” in Europe), regarded as the major growth area of sports wagering, lags significantly behind Europe where trading floors operate as nerve centers at every bookmaking operation.
Only William Hill, the British-controlled bookmaker appeared ready to spring into action when the PAPSA decision came down in early May. However, William Hill, under the able and farsighted leadership of Joe Asher, is not a casino company in the U.S. In Nevada and now in other jurisdictions, its business model generally calls for leasing casino space, remodeling the facility, sharing a portion of the profit and little of the risk with its landlord.
For this reason, the company was able to quickly move into Delaware where it already had the legal parlay card franchise through that state’s lottery, via its partnership with Scientific Games. In New Jersey, the company developed a close relationship with Monmouth Park, the thoroughbred track that bore all the expense and did all the heavy lifting that resulted in the PAPSA ruling. William Hill is also now operating in Atlantic City at the Ocean Resort Casino.
It seems the large U.S. casino titans readily gave lip service to the concept of being ready for sports betting. However, after the May ruling they apparently were forced to scramble to get their sports betting operations going. That resulted in new market entrants in non-Nevada states seeking out European groups to access proven wagering platforms, experienced computer programmers, and even some executives to manage the operation.
In new sports betting states that now have legal, real-money online casino games and online sports betting such as New Jersey, the casino giants were already using European-controlled companies’ software to operate online, so it made sense to further expand these kinds of relationships to include sports betting. The major casino companies remain on a mission to aggregate all of their customers’ betting activity, that now includes or will include sports betting, onto one online platform for advanced player tracking and subsequent marketing.
This is at the core of this new “British Invasion.”
The betting platforms currently used in Nevada apparently were unable to fill the needs of the major gaming companies, so they were compelled to look abroad.
Euro Operators Ready
As another industry insider explained, “The Euro operators are offering a turnkey sportsbook solution – platform, data, risk. The US brick-and-mortar locations – be it casinos or racetracks – have limited expertise in sports betting, such that a turn key solution is attractive to them. Many are signing short term deals though, or deals with an out clause, such that as they gain experience, they can add their own layers of risk management, data, personalization, etc.”
He continued, “The Euro guys are ready whereas some of the home grown guys are not, with exception of William Hill.” He also relayed that Scientific Games (Las Vegas-based but with a major European presence) is still working on their U.S. version of their “Open Bet” platform. IGT (now headquartered in London instead of Reno) still has programming issues. “So by process of elimination, the Euro guys are winning a chunk of the business,” he said.
Sharing the sports betting risk for the U.S. casino giants may also be a major issue prompting them to join forces with the experienced now deep-pocketed European counterparts. The spate of mergers by British-controlled bookmakers such as Ladbrokes with Coral and GVC with Paddy Power and BetFair among others, have made these bookmaking entities stronger than ever before. This strength has allowed them to swoop in to quickly compete with William Hill, the company that did not consolidate with another firm, even though William Hill has had a U.S. operation far longer than anyone else.
Although many projections pegged the U.S. sports betting market in be in the many billions of dollars and perhaps the world’s largest in five to 10 years, many of the large U.S. casino companies may not have taken these figures seriously. Apparently, now they do and are moving swiftly to access the profits that may be available.
To do this, for most, means taking in an experienced partner, so expect the “British Invasion” to continue as more states open legal sports betting markets.
The British are already here.
[Also See: William Hill Penetrates Mississippi Sports Betting, Teases Much More]
DraftKings Sportsbook Fully Launches
The DraftKings Sportsbook soft launch period is over and is now open to all players in New Jersey, the company announced on Monday. On Wednesday, August 1, the DFS-turned-sportsbook operator’s mobile sports betting app/web
The DraftKings Sportsbook soft launch period is over and is now open to all players in New Jersey, the company announced on Monday. On Wednesday, August 1, the DFS-turned-sportsbook operator’s mobile sports betting app/web platform went live on an invite-only basis, the first such app available amongst the New Jersey sports betting licensees.
“I am excited to begin this new chapter in our story by officially launching what I believe to be the most innovative, mobile sports betting product in the U.S.,” said Jason Robins, CEO and co-founder of DraftKings. “We have put immense thought and significant resources behind the development of DraftKings Sportsbook and I’m confident that sports fans in New Jersey will enjoy using it to make the experience of watching the games even more interesting and thrilling.”
The initial launch period was met with some positive reviews — mostly of the technology — and some negativity, mostly of its pricing. Going forward, there’s room for upgrades on both fronts.
DraftKings Sportsbook Goes Live to Masses After Becoming First NJ Online Sportsbook to Launch Last Week; A Look What You’ll See & Some Notes
On its hours-old Twitter handle @DKSportsbook, the company was quick to notify people that you don’t have to be among the 9 million New Jersey residents to use the book (or roughly 6.75 million ages 21 and up):
DraftKings Sportsbook is live in New Jersey. This doesn’t mean you have to live in New Jersey. You just have to be in New Jersey. Want to know when sports betting is coming to your state and how you can help?
Check out: https://t.co/JZFHF7SRy6
— DraftKings Sportsbook (@DKSportsbook) August 6, 2018
The soft launch period served to allow testing of its product and servers, flagging and ironing of glitches, and we presume collect some data on its initial user cohort.
During an opportunity to play around and wager on Friday and Saturday, we made some observations:
The @DraftKings sportsbook is Iive in NJ on desktop/online platform too, by the way.
Tech is nice, runs pretty smoothly. Good amount of props on #UFC227 tonight.
Again, the prices aren't good compared to what's available around the internet. But the UE is pretty good so far. pic.twitter.com/VUoFW3LfKX
— Sports Handle (@sports_handle) August 5, 2018
Also the option to cash out of a live wager is interesting. Probably not advisable to bail unless you know that danger looms or see a situational advantage, but a good option to have. pic.twitter.com/KwAy95HOLA
— Sports Handle (@sports_handle) August 5, 2018
Those taking their first spin today will find a variety of props on baseball (below), and those throughout the country not yet able to check it out will eventually find the same options:
- Total runs odd/even
- Pre-made parlays, such as: “home team and over”
- Team with the highest scoring inning
- Last team to score
- Team totals (runs scored)
- Result of first inning (one or the other team will score or tie)
And the ability to bet on a wide variety of sports/events, including ATP-Rogers Cup, PGA Championship, Rugby Union, motorsports (Belgian GP), darts, cricket, and NCAA football futures, such as conference winner.
One not-yet-mentioned feature I like is that inputting bets both on mobile and desktop is pretty seamless: You put the bet in and hit “Place Bet.” You don’t have to re-enter your password or anything, which in the case of live-betting or halftime/quarter betting, can result in missing the window.
The main drawback? The prices/juice is for the most part higher than at Las Vegas sportsbooks and offshores offer.
Critics have been loud on this front, but the reality is — there is a cost of doing business and playing in legal, regulated markets. DraftKings and the other legal NJ sportsbooks will have to pay 13 percent of gross revenues to the state of New Jersey. And this is why Pennsylvania absolutely must reconsider the ludicrous fees ($10 million just to get a license) and taxes (36 percent) imposed by its sports betting legislation.
Compared with zero percent in offshore markets. That money must come from somewhere. The Las Vegas books today mostly have 10, 15 or in some cases 20-cent money lines for baseball. On the DK sportsbook, they range between 15 and 30 cents.
Online Competition Coming
As of today, @DraftKings is officially accepting bets. pic.twitter.com/sIKI5C8wzL
— DraftKings Sportsbook (@DKSportsbook) August 6, 2018
None of MGM, Caesars or William Hill is yet live with their mobile/web offerings in New Jersey. Expect those soon, as well as from the other NJ sportsbooks launching in retail soon, which is a priority for most.
How did DraftKings get to market first? They’ve been gunning for this opportunity for a while, and they also didn’t have to worry about the task of setting up retail operations. In NJ that task falls to Resorts Casino, whose license DraftKings is operating under.
On the technology and risk-management front, DraftKings has the Malta-headquarted Kambi Group providing risk-management and technology services behind the scenes.
Which brings to the target demographic: DraftKings is catering to the recreational bettor, probably many of whom haven’t used a sportsbook before and have only bet against a friend. People ticked off about inferior lines? They can play at the same places you have been. DraftKings offers certain conveniences such as simple debit card deposits and, depending where you’ve played, better consumer protections.
When the local competition arrives for DraftKings, we could see their lines tighten. One of the interesting things we’ll have to watch going forward is how lines differ among the same operators in different jurisdictions. For example, what will Caesars be hanging in Las Vegas (6.75 percent tax rate) versus New Jersey (13 percent) versus a state that establishes, for example, a 10 percent rate? And then compare that with offshore.
Good luck outrunning higher juice, but this is the beauty of having choices.
Get a Grip: The Week in Sports Betting & Sports: MGM, NBA, FD, DK, MS, WH, Boyd, Abbreviations!
It’s information overload everywhere, and there’s not time enough to sleep and eat and stay fully apprised of what’s happening on this crazy blue dot of ours
It’s information overload everywhere, and there’s not time enough to sleep and eat and stay fully apprised of what’s happening on this crazy blue dot of ours (two out of three ain’t bad).
Here’s the weekend Sports Handle item, “Get a Grip,” rounding up top stories in sports betting and gaming, and the world of sports at large. You may have missed them, and they are worth reading.
Mississippi Sports Betting Officially Launches at MGM Properties; Historic MGM-NBA Deal; Lots of Other Deals and Abbreviations; William Hill Sportsbook Footprint to Grow and Weekend Reads.
This past week brought a steady pour of news and happenings, which we will attempt fully but succinctly recap here (certain to miss a few items).
Let’s begin at the beginning of the week: MGM Resorts International (MGM) kicked things off by announcing that its sportsbook at the Beau Rivage Casino in Biloxi, Miss. and Gold Strike in Tunica, Miss. would be off and running on Wednesday, marking the beginning of legal sports betting in Mississippi. Some more about the events and a couple images:
From the @BeauBiloxi earlier where @WillisMcGahee was among the first seven to make a wager in Mississippi. Also @DannySheridan1 in foreground and @robertroyal84 bit further up. pic.twitter.com/5stqtbNmlL
— Sports Handle (@sports_handle) August 1, 2018
And here's a look at the Sports Book & Bar before it filled up. pic.twitter.com/2WbKmuAQhA
— Sports Handle (@sports_handle) August 1, 2018
For more on the Magnolia State, read about the atmosphere and strategy at other Mississippi properties in interviews with the sportsbooks managers at the Horseshoe Tunica and the Golden Nugget Biloxi.
A good segue to William Hill’s Friday announcement that it has deals (pending regulatory approval) that will take its sportsbooks into 11 of the other Mississippi casino properties. The company has also partnered with one yet-to-be-named West Virginia casino and teased a larger partnership that would put it into 14 more states.
Now back to MGM for the news on Tuesday of its partnership with the National Basketball Association. Yes the NBA has an “official gaming partner.” It’s a rumored 3-year, $25 million deal that will have some flexibility, but at the outset, will allow MGM to use the league’s “official” data for its sports betting products/materials. MGM will also have use of the leagues’ trademarks for odds boards, signage, marketing materials… really this is more of a marketing arrangement.
Considering how much it costs buy naming rights for a stadium and how many casual bettors might be piqued by or attracted to the “official” status, that doesn’t seem a bad use of $25 million on a 3-year commitment. Some in the industry are displeased because the deal might legitimize the NBA and other leagues’ position that sportsbooks should use only “official” league data to grade wagers; yet, courts have held that sports scores and stats are public domain information and therefore not protectable.
Further on MGM — this week it announced a deal with regional casino operator Boyd Gaming. And now Boyd Gaming has a deal with FanDuel Group — with an eye toward establishing an online sports betting presence.
Back into the Northeast Corridor, DraftKings launched the first legal mobile sports betting app outside Nevada, with the app’s limited release (so far) in New Jersey. Here’s a first look at the nuts and bolts, here’s some background, and here’s some more discussion/review about its functionality as observed post-launch.
Some of its pricing? Not so good. CEO Jason Robins took to Twitter to defend the prices with a spreadsheet, then backed away and deleted the tweet.
Only in a week like this could another Atlantic City sportsbook opening get almost completely lost. But hats off to you, Harrah’s Atlantic City, now open for business after another Caesars Entertainment property in AC began taking wagers (Bally’s). (Read about Caesars Q2 earnings here.) (And MGM’s here while we’re at it.)
There was also a minor development in Pennsylvania, where sports betting things will remain in park until a new set of regulations surface around mid-August: Parx Casino outside Philadelphia will use GAN for its sports betting software/tech when the time comes.
Let’s dive into the remainder of the article with word from the pro leagues. NHL commissioner Gary Bettman, echoing MLB commissioner Rob Manfred’s position that sports betting companies are “free riders”:
“From our standpoint, we believe that that whether it’s our intellectual property or data, whether it’s video of our game, we have important assets,” Bettman said. “And if somebody is going to avail themselves or want to avail themselves of those assets in order to conduct their business, then we’re going to need to have a negotiation.”
There’s a big difference between video and numbers.
And finally, while the NBA appears to have softened its pursuit of the “betting right” and/or “integrity fee,” MLB lobbyists/officials are still pounding away, this past week at the National Conference of State Legislatures (NCSL)
“What we’re asking for, MLB and the other leagues, is a very small fraction” of money, Bryan Seeley, a senior vice president of Major League Baseball, told legislators at a forum on sports betting at the (NCSL) annual meeting. “We’re not looking to take money away from state tax revenues.”
Not looking — but willing! And as we know, fractions and specificity matters. Not surprisingly, the state legislators want states making decisions over sports wagering laws, not Congress, which is where MLB may bring its appeal.
The weekend reading and other most interesting and important articles in gaming, sports betting and sports.
CONVERSATIONS: Penn National Gaming pursuing deals with sports leagues [LV-RJ]
INTERPRETATION: Colorado AG says state can legalize betting without amending constitution [Post]
MAYBE: Will New Hampshire bet on sports betting? [Fosters]
RATINGS: CBS sees ‘unbelievable upside’ as sports betting starts to grow [Bloomberg]
LET’S HOPE NOT: Why we won’t soon see a federal sports betting bill [JD Supra]
POSTURING: Q&A: NBA details its role in sports betting, ‘integrity fees’ & more [Action]
REVERSALS: Column: Bookies go from pariahs to partners in NBA deal [AP]
ALIGNMENT: Stars Group entering U.S. sports betting market with Resorts in A.C. [Newswire]
JOBS: Job fairs and opportunities at WV’s Wheeling Island Hotel-Racino [Intelligencer]
SOLD: Genius acquired by private equity firm Apax Partners [Bloomberg]
Elsewhere in the World of Sports:
BOLD MOVE: ‘Dodgeball’ director on how ‘The Ocho’ joke wrote itself [ESPN]
ALSO A BOLD MOVE: Illinois man charged after allegedly impersonating Wisconsin bar employee so he could watch Arizona basketball on Pac-12 Networks [Awful Announcing]
NO, REALLY: The Browns are the most interesting 0-16 team in NFL history [Ringer]
ESPORTS: Fortnite private coaching lessons for the opportunistic gamer [TBL]
HEALTH: Brian Dawkins reveals his career-long battle with depression [NBC Sports]
GET READY: Evan Silva breaks down every NFL team from a fantasy perspective [RotoWorld]
Tweets of Note (that may have nothing to do with sports):
The NBA has reached a deal with MGM Resorts to provide data to bettors.
Commissioner Adam Silver was asked if the partnership was appropriate after MGM sued hundreds of victims of the Mandalay Bay attack in a bid to avoid liability.
More on the deal: https://t.co/u5qp7h1Ksj pic.twitter.com/OGbbbA1DNK
— AP Sports (@AP_Sports) August 1, 2018
"Sports betting deals should be done through contracts – not statutory obligations. Today’s announcement highlights the symbiotic partnership between casino gaming companies and sports entities. We anticipate this is the first of many to come," said @SaraSlaneAGA @GamblingComp
— Chris Sieroty (@sierotyfeatures) July 31, 2018
I guess there are worse ways to randomly see your name show up on TMZ! 🤷🏻♂️
I’m flattered by Mr. Trebek’s kind words, and delighted to hear he’s a big @LAKings fan! 👑
— Alex Faust (@alex_faust) July 30, 2018
ICYMI: This is happening. pic.twitter.com/75S3Bq8iJx
— FanDuel (@FanDuel) August 3, 2018
Caesars sports betting map pic.twitter.com/yUmxwrCknT
— Marc (@MeltzVegas) August 1, 2018
LeBron James – the best player in the NBA – OPENED AN ELEMENTARY SCHOOL today for at risk kids. Negative always sells better than positive, but this should be the lead story on every single sports website, not only for what he did, but for the example he’s set for other athletes.
— Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) July 31, 2018
The multi billion dollar sports betting industry is rapidly changing. Looking forward to working with @brentmusburger and his team at @vsinlive to make credible stats and analysis accessible to everyone. https://t.co/iQ6be9Hrcc
— Ryan Howard (@ryanhoward) July 30, 2018
Pitching coach Dave Eiland is out to chat with Jose Reyes on the mound, with the Mets trailing, 25-1.
— Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) August 1, 2018
In other baseball news… the “we are going to be serious contenders in 2019” #Mets are trailing 24-1 to the Nationals.
Jose Reyes has an ERA of 67.50 in 2018.
I thank the good lord for making me a #Yankees fan.
— Chris Stacy (@ChrisJr_NYYST) August 1, 2018
As newspaper corrections go – this one is quite a classic pic.twitter.com/9N6XAI0nlK
— James Herring (@itsjamesherring) August 3, 2018
DeAngelo Hall – If I could have played against Jay Cutler more I’d probably be in the Hall of Fame
— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) August 1, 2018
ICYMI at Sports Handle:
What’s Up With DraftKings Sportsbook’s Very Juicy Mobile App Launch In New Jersey?
Money Troubles Drive Illinois Rep to Schedule Two Sports Betting Hearings
Meet @Berryhorse29, A Compelling New Voice in Sports Betting Modeling And Information
William Hill Penetrates Mississippi Sports Betting, Teases Much More
In a week of too much news to digest, William Hill US announced on Friday that it has signed partnership agreements with 11 Mississippi casinos for sports betting risk-management and technology services, with deals
In a week of too much news to digest, William Hill US announced on Friday that it has signed partnership agreements with 11 Mississippi casinos for sports betting risk-management and technology services, with deals in the works in West Virginia and another that “would cover a further 14 US states.”
From the release:
Subject to regulatory approvals, William Hill will provide sports betting risk management services and its proprietary technology for both retail and on-premises mobile sports betting to the following casinos: Hard Rock Casino Hotel & Casino Biloxi, Island View Casino Resort (Gulfport), Palace Casino (Biloxi), Treasure Bay Casino (Biloxi) and WaterView Casino (Vicksburg), in addition to six other casinos in Mississippi. All properties are expected to be live by the end of August pending granting of licenses.
In a week thoroughly dominated by news by MGM Resorts International (NBA marketing/data deal, partnerships with Boyd Gaming and GVC), by DraftKings (in New Jersey, it launched the first legal mobile sports betting app outside Nevada), and more shaking and baking by FanDuel (deal with Boyd Gaming), this is a substantial development in the rapid grab for market share in the expanding legal U.S. sports betting market.
Legal Sports Betting States: William Hill US Penetrates Mississippi Deep With A Vastly Expanded Footprint Apparently In The Works.
Here are the latest betting trends at our 100+ Sports Book locations & on the Nevada Mobile Sports app for tonight's #HallofFameGame 🏈
Bet the game now! #PFHOF18 pic.twitter.com/gHaX2n5LfE
— William Hill US (@WilliamHillUS) August 2, 2018
(And also, MGM’s Beau Rivage (Biloxi) and Gold Strike (Tunica) debuted the first Mississippi sportsbooks on Wednesday, August 2.)
William Hill hit the ground running in the post-PASPA world on June 7 as the Delaware Lottery’s sports betting partner via its agreement with Scientific Games. Three racinos took wagers and registered a $330,000 handle on Day 1 with just baseball and some World Cup on the menu.
Then on June 14, the William Hill Race & Sports Book opened at Monmouth Park in Oceanport took the first New Jersey sports bets, about 30 minutes before the MGM’s Borgata did so in Atlantic City. William Hill is also now operating the sportsbook at the Ocean Resort (formerly Revel), which opened on June 28.
“We are now the early market leader in New Jersey where our mobile app will launch within weeks and we expect to be market leader in Mississippi with these eleven casino agreements,” said William Hill CEO Philip Bowcock. “The team continue to engage in discussions that cover a further fourteen states and they are doing a tremendous job.”
The company currently operates about 105 sportsbooks locations throughout Nevada. More from Friday’s news release:
In West Virginia, William Hill will provide retail and mobile/online sports betting to a soon-to-be-announced casino partner. William Hill US is also in advanced discussions with operators about deals that cover casinos in a further fourteen states in the US about similar sports betting agreements.
The deals further expand William Hill’s US presence, which already includes sports betting operations in Nevada, Delaware and New Jersey and a race book in Iowa. William Hill has also combined forces with IGT for the Rhode Island Lottery Sports Betting RFP. If IGT is awarded the contract, William Hill will supply its operational expertise, risk management, and trading data to support the operation of sports betting in the state.
Previously in West Virginia, the Greenbrier Resort announced a deal with FanDuel. Each of Penn National Gaming, Eldorado Resorts and Delaware North own three of the other four casinos to be licensed for sports betting in the Mountaineer State.
Those greater referenced negotiations (regarding 14 states) are likely with a regional casino operator such as Penn National Gaming and/or others.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
[Also See: Odds Shift in Race for Operator Dominance in Legal U.S. Sports Betting Market]
FanDuel-Boyd Gaming Sports Betting Partnership Puts Focus On Online Wagering
The spate of brand and technology alliances in the new national sports betting industry continues with the announcement late Thursday that Las Vegas-based Boyd Gaming Corporation and the FanDuel Group, the
The spate of brand and technology alliances in the new national sports betting industry continues with the announcement late Thursday that Las Vegas-based Boyd Gaming Corporation and the FanDuel Group, the Paddy Power Betfair subsidiary, have entered into a strategic partnership to “pursue sports betting and online gaming opportunities across the United States.”
Earlier in the week, Boyd announced an alliance with MGM Resorts International that would allow the two major casino operators in Southern Nevada and now in an expanding number of regional gaming markets nationally, to facilitate sports betting in states where one company is licensed and the other is not.
Boyd Gaming is one of the largest companies in the gaming industry and, after completion of two pending acquisitions (Valley Forge in Pennsylvania and four former Pinnacle properties), will operate 29 casinos across 10 states.
FanDuel Sportsbook Finds Another Partner In Boyd Gaming to Pursue Opportunities Across U.S. Sports Betting States
Boyd has a rich history in the world of sports betting as owner of the Stardust on the Las Vegas Strip. Although Boyd acquired the property several years after Frank “Lefty” Rosenthal opened a plush 9,000-sq.ft. sportsbook in 1976, the company nurtured and grew Rosenthal’s concept turning the Stardust into the preeminent legal sport betting operation in the U.S. The Stardust was demolished in 2007 to make way for a major Boyd casino project, never completed after the 2008 economic downturn.
Malaysia-based Genting Group bought the site from Boyd, with plans to open Resorts World, a Chinese-themed resort, by 2020.
Now known as the FanDuel Group, the leading Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS) company after DraftKings (perhaps now its full equal), the company claims eight million customers and a presence across 45 states. FanDuel, acquired by Paddy Power Betfair in early July, currently operates the new sports book at the Meadowlands Racetrack and will operate the sportsbook operation at The Greenbrier Resort in West Virginia when that state rolls out sports wagering, expected in the next few weeks.
Establishing an Online Presence.
The Boyd/FanDuel agreement, subject to state law and regulatory approvals, would quickly allow Boyd to establish a presence in the online gaming and the national sports wagering industry by gaining access to FanDuel Group’s technology and related services to operate Boyd Gaming-branded mobile and online sports-betting and gaming services. FanDuel Group would operate mobile and online sports betting and gaming services under the FanDuel brand in the states where Boyd Gaming is licensed.
Said Keith Smith, President and Chief Executive Officer of Boyd Gaming:
Through this partnership, Boyd Gaming and FanDuel Group will be in excellent position to successfully capitalize as sports betting and online gaming expand across the country. By joining forces with FanDuel’s nationally-known brand, as well as their considerable technical expertise and resources, we will be positioned to build market-leading sports-betting and online gaming operations in each state as they move forward with these new forms of entertainment. We will also see immediate benefits from our cross-marketing agreement with FanDuel, introducing millions of FanDuel customers to Boyd Gaming’s properties nationwide.
Matt King, Chief Executive Officer of FanDuel Group said, “There is incredible momentum in the sports betting space and we look forward to partnering with Boyd Gaming to bring the FanDuel Sportsbook to more customers across the United States.”
The agreement will cover all states where Boyd Gaming holds gaming licenses currently and in the future, excluding Nevada. It also covers states included under Boyd Gaming’s market-access agreement with MGM Resorts International. Upon completion of Boyd Gaming’s pending acquisitions of the four Pinnacle properties and Valley Forge, Boyd Gaming says it will have regulated operations in 15 states, representing more than 36 percent of the U.S. population.
FanDuel Group says it will market Boyd Gaming properties through its existing daily fantasy sports service and future interactive sports betting and gaming services, while Boyd Gaming will promote FanDuel’s products to its customer base. FanDuel Group will also provide Boyd Gaming customers access to its existing product line.
DraftKings Sportsbook’s Juicy Mobile App Launch In New Jersey
The DraftKings Sportsbook debuted on Wednesday, making the daily fantasy sports-turned-sportsbook operator’s mobile sports betting app the first to hit the market in New Jersey — and further, the first
The DraftKings Sportsbook debuted on Wednesday, making the daily fantasy sports-turned-sportsbook operator’s mobile sports betting app the first to hit the market in New Jersey — and further, the first legal betting app available anywhere outside Nevada. On the surface, pretty exciting!
Some recreational folks may be celebrating, but public reception has been lukewarm elsewhere and in some corners downright caustic because, like the FanDuel Sportsbook launch (in retail at the Meadowlands Racetrack) in mid-July, the baseball lines offered are just dismal compared to industry standards (more on this later).
The DK sportsbook right now is in a soft-launch phase with up to 50,000 people in New Jersey supposedly eligible to download, deposit and wager. No doubt DraftKings carefully observed the rollout of the FanDuel Sportsbook and saw some backlash against their lines. As a result, it seems more likely to me that this pricing is not incompetence or disrespect for its customers … and from a business perspective may actually make sense. (Or shouldn’t be surprising.)
DraftKings Sportsbook Lines on Mobile App Are Way Out of Whack Upon New Jersey Soft Launch: Is This Clueless or Well-Calculated?
OK, so, these lines are rough, as Robert Dellafave to NJ Online Gambling explores and others have noted, when compared with the typical 10-cent baseball money lines (for example, -155 for Team A and +145 for Team B) or 15- or 20-cent lines in some cases you can see below from Las Vegas and offshore books. A look at the pricing from ESPN’s David Purdum:
Baseball prices for today's slate @DraftKings in New Jersey: pic.twitter.com/AbT00fdQbg
— David Payne Purdum (@DavidPurdum) August 2, 2018
Comparison of today's baseball odds at sportsbooks in New Jersey and Nevada: pic.twitter.com/x3kBV4wOep
— David Payne Purdum (@DavidPurdum) August 2, 2018
So what’s the idea? Right now DraftKings is remaining in a soft launch indefinitely. This is a launch with its self-selected early adopter cohort that will give the company valuable feedback. We really have no clue if the app is available to 50,000 people or 500. I can tell you that I live in New Jersey, have played a decent amount of DFS during NFL season, and have not (yet) been invited to download.
It’s baseball season and they’ve got a one month to ramp up before football season — the Official King of U.S. Sports Betting — to figure things out technologically and also, well, test and evaluate this initial cohort.
First, just how many of its users don’t know that these prices are bad? Second, DK can see how many users bet the lines and cross-reference against their DFS histories. How many and what percentage of its users “invited” (likely MLB DFS players) will download the app are going to bet? They can then project how much of its database may download and play during football season, perhaps on -115 spread bet? The DraftKings run line pricing is more in line with industry norms. As evidenced by the dumbed-down terminology “Who Will Win?” instead of saying “money line” — they’re appealing to the recreational sports bettor. It’s possible the spread bets for football meet -110 norms and the money lines are elevated as here with baseball.
Maybe also DK can see how many of the users know the lines aren’t good and simply don’t care. In a way, playing in GPP DFS contests is akin to setting money on fire. DK may have even obtained (purchased) e-mails from offshore sportsbooks to see which of its users have deposited offshore and will bet through DraftKings against certain lines.
Point is, there’s a one-month window here during the dog days of summer/baseball when DraftKings can glean a whole lot of information in a contained environment before it really matters: that is, football season, when the MGM/Borgata app and the Caesars app and others are up and running on mobile as well.
In other words, they’re testing the upper limit. They can always come back down from these prices and probably few people will remember if they even knew in the first place. Most people not vacationing right now probably aren’t betting on the Giants-Diamondbacks.
Further, these lines aren’t being covered by the mainstream media. The major publishers will dive bomb when there’s a major event in the sports betting world, or perhaps just to offer a misinformed think piece about how legal sports betting will render collegiate sports extinct … but they’re just not getting into pricing issues.
Another number of note? Despite the FanDuel Sportsbook stumble out of the gate, it still did $3.5M handle in just nine days. During baseball season with a sprinkle of World Cup. We’ll know in a of couple weeks how they performed with handle/old over the month (in retail form only).
Sports betting inherently has an upper limit problem with revenue. DraftKings will mop up on parlays and teasers like every shop, but they’re looking to get more out of money line wagering here and in the future, evidently.
For most the folks reading here who will run away from this pricing and never come back, they probably expected you’d react that way. Best advice for everyone else, whether you’re shopping for a toaster, a car or a money line: shop around.
What to Expect From Mississippi’s Golden Nugget Biloxi Sportsbook Launch
Mississippi sports betting is off and running today, Wednesday, in Biloxi on the Gulf Coast and Tunica, as a pair of MGM properties will cut ribbons. Over a dozen casinos are also preparing
Mississippi sports betting is off and running today, Wednesday, in Biloxi on the Gulf Coast and Tunica, as a pair of MGM properties will cut ribbons. Over a dozen casinos are also preparing for launch this month in those regions where casinos and resorts are concentrated.
The Mississippi sports wagering rollout has arrived after regulations went into effect in late June, as the Magnolia State follows New Jersey sports betting rollouts (ongoing). West Virginia sports betting is likely to come next, before football season if things go right.
In an effort to give readers a glimpse behind the curtain and information as to what they can expect when they arrive to put down some sports bets, we spoke to the sportsbook manager Brad Bryant and vice president of marketing and resort operations Scott King of the Golden Nugget Biloxi, which is aiming for a late August launch of its sportsbook. Also covered here is what sports wagering means for the resort and the state as a whole. (Note: the conversation has been lightly edited for brevity and clarity)
Mississippi Sports Betting Is Officially A Go, as More Biloxi Properties Such as Golden Nugget Prepare Sportsbook and Operations for Launches.
In the End Zone of our Sports Book renovation right here at Golden Nugget Biloxi #sports #sportsbook #sportsbetting #goldennuggetbx pic.twitter.com/sxVC57mOiz
— Golden Nugget Biloxi (@GoldenNuggetBX) July 31, 2018
Sports Handle (SH): Brad, what’s your background in gaming and sports wagering?
Brad Bryant (BB): I started in Las Vegas in about 1996 with Station Casinos. I was the sportsbook manager of Boulder and Sunset Station. I was also the director of race, sports, poker, keno at Aladdin, Planet Hollywood. Briefly with … back then it was Brandywine, now it’s William Hill. I oversaw a couple of their sports books, and then the last seven years in New Orleans at the fairgrounds , race course, and slots, and other slot and race track management.
SH: Can you say roughly when can patrons expect an opening?
Scott King (SK): We’re targeting as early as August 20th. Our goal is to get it open before Labor Day weekend, the weekend before, just so we can get in the mix. We’re working lock step with the gaming commission, just like anyone else. There’s nothing on our end that’s behind and our renovation is underway.
We have an existing sports bar that we’ve actually expanded and renovated. That should be done in the second week of August. All of our equipment is in order. The Atlantic City Golden Nugget and us are kind of in lock step, too. Our Golden Nugget there are working in tandem on this.
SH: You mentioned the bar and expansion. What do you expect the physical space will look like upon completion? TVs, number of windows open, perhaps food and drinks available?
SK: We’ve got seating for around 120, about 50 TVs, which would be inclusive of those that are over the sports window, I think. What do we have, four?
BB: We’re going to have actually five windows and eight kiosks throughout the property as well.
Hey @sports_handle our progress continues… stay tuned for our Sports Book opening in August! #sports #sportsbetting #sportsbook #goldennuggetbx pic.twitter.com/whNfYuQIDG
— Golden Nugget Biloxi (@GoldenNuggetBX) July 26, 2018
SH: Will the menu be typical of what exists in Las Vegas? I know the regulations from the gaming commission, they’re not making any limitations on betting on local college teams. Beyond that, futures, props, in-play?
BB: I think we’ll have as much or maybe more than Las Vegas. We definitely will have the in-game wagering and all the proposition wagers, all the futures. Our expectation here is that we’re gonna have a full compliment of wagering options for our business, for our guests.
SH: For football, do you anticipate 10 or 20- cent lines?
BB: I think we’ll still do the 10 cent, the minus 110 on both sides. I don’t think were gonna do anything any different than normal. Business as usual.
SH: Do you think you’re gonna be taking a lot of action on Ole Miss and Mississippi State, and needing to kind of shade your lines a bit?
BB: I do think we’ll take a lot of action on those local teams. I’m familiar with what happened down with the Vegas Golden Knights and probably what’s gonna happen with the Raiders, when they get to Vegas. We’re definitely gonna get a lot of wagers on the home teams, like the Saints.
But my anticipation, I don’t think we want to be somebody that’s just gonna move the number or try to get ahead of the number, just because we think somebody might bet that locally. We want to have a fair number and we want to move it based off the action when it comes in.
SH: You mentioned working with the folks in Atlantic City. We saw there was a recent partnership announced between Golden Nugget and SBTech. For the time being, are you guys handling all the pricing and risk management in-house?
BB: We do have an agreement with SBTech, and when we open up we will be partnered with SBTech.
SH: This issue came up in New Jersey at The Meadowlands, at a sportsbook not located within a casino: Will patrons be able to cash tickets at the casino cage after the sportsbook closes?
BB: Yes, we’ll have a terminal at the cage, so after we close they can go down and cash their tickets at the casino cage. Absolutely.
SH: At least 14 or 15 eligible properties have so far applied for a license for sports betting, many in Biloxi. How will or how can Golden Nugget stand out?
SK: I think there’s a couple others following our approach where we offer a traditional experience. I think that from what we’ve heard, is that some are going more towards the kiosks if there’s limited space. Where are you based out of?
SH: I’m in New Jersey.
SK: Okay, so you’re in New Jersey. So I don’t know anything about the Atlantic City market, but I’m sure you could relate — there’s 12 or 13 casinos down here. There’s really three nice ones. We’re one of them.
There’s really a couple of us that are gonna compete for what are destination folks that have gone to Vegas for big events. I think now you’ll have folks from the southeast that are thinking ‘Well, instead of flying to Vegas, I could drive down to Biloxi for the weekend’ and we’d be one of their top three.
It’s obvious, Beau Rivage has 1700 hotel rooms, we’ve got 700. It’s a much bigger resort. I think that they’ll benefit from that, but with 700 rooms and as far as amenity-wise, that we will have more of a traditional sportsbook feel in there. We already have the nicest pool on the coast, a game changer type pool.
SH: From what I understand, with the regulations right now, you can offer mobile on premises, but not beyond that. Are you guys going to be offering that?
SK: Yes. We can’t promise it. That date may lag — we’re not gonna delay our opening. Brad?
BB: Yeah, we’re not gonna delay our opening to get that enacted, but it should be coming fairly soon after we get up and running. But yes, the intention is, is we will have that mobile app experience on the property. Absolutely.
SK: It’s a super-high priority for the gaming commission to be 100 percent confident that someone can’t pull up under your casino or in the parking lot and make a wager. So we’ll do everything necessary to make sure that that won’t happen.
SH: Right. In the future, are you guys interested in seeing the commission, or I guess the legislators, make some adjustments to allow mobile throughout the state?
SK: I would think we’d be silly not to. We’re not actively lobbying for that … I think that we’re very gracious that the state of Mississippi was proactive a couple years ago [legalizing sports betting pending a change in federal law]. The fact that Mississippi’s out in front of this … we won’t be the last, but being the first in the south is huge, just to build up that equity.
It’s no different than traditional gambling, people are gonna gamble out of convenience, first and foremost. But especially states like Alabama, that won’t have it anytime soon, if not ever. For someone who can only come to Mississippi right now and start to get used to it, and goes back to us having a nice sportsbook.
SH: Last question. What are you guys most excited about as this prepares to roll out?
BB: Well, I’ve experienced a sportsbook on a Sunday morning in Las Vegas, and I think I may be one of the only ones down in this area that have really experienced that on a regular basis. I’m excited for the guests to be able to come in and have a full wagering menu at fair odds, that they may or may not have been getting with their, as you say, they’re offshore, or illegal bookie.
But I’m also excited for the casinos to be able to see the amount of people that are gonna come in on a Sunday morning and bet these games, and hang around all day and drink. There’s just nothing like it in my mind. It’s just special,.
SK: Wearing my marketing hat, I have a new product with a limited supply and high demand. So that’s fun to market that, it’s not real fun marketing a car giveaway because everyone gives away a car every weekend. But to be able to put up a billboard in Alabama saying, “Come to Mississippi and bet on sports.” Heck, it’s fun right now.
NBA Announces Historic Sports Betting Deal With MGM Resorts International
In what National Basketball Association commissioner Adam Silver and MGM Resorts International CEO Jim Murren hailed as a historic partnership, the professional sports league and major international gaming and hospitality company have struck an
In what National Basketball Association commissioner Adam Silver and MGM Resorts International CEO Jim Murren hailed as a historic partnership, the professional sports league and major international gaming and hospitality company have struck an agreement on sports betting data and intellectual property, the first relationship of its kind.
The pair made the announcement at a press conference at the St. Regis New York Hotel in New York City on Tuesday. The deal will permit MGM and its properties offering sports betting to use official NBA league data as well as NBA logos and marks in conjunction with its sports betting products.
This agreement makes MGM the “official gaming partner” of the NBA, but this deal is not exclusive to MGM. In fact, eliciting a laugh from Murren and the audience, Silver invited more deals of this kind with other gaming entities.
NBA Sports Betting Deal With MGM Ushers In ‘A Whole New World For Us’ and Positions MGM to ‘Win’ as Number of US Sports Betting States Expected to Grow
It’s a 3-year-deal, of which the financials were not disclosed, will allow both sides to test the waters in what Silver called “a whole new world for us.”
“NBA’s three-year deal does not include rights to allow MGM to stream live NBA games on a mobile app that allows gamblers to bet on that app at the same time,” reported ESPN’s Darren Rovell. “That, many believe, is where the big money is.”
Silver indicated that the NBA recognized that their aggressive lobbying campaign in at least two dozen states with respect to sports betting legislation was an “uphill battle.” The league saw that states were resisting their preferred legislation, and further that a federal framework was not in the works.
But Silver indicated that the state-level battle is one that’s far from over as so far only six states have legalized (New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Mississippi, West Virginia) or expanded their sports wagering offerings (Delaware). But so far, no state has passed legislation mandating the use official league data, or requiring operators or state lotteries to pay the league an “integrity fee” or royalty in any amount. New York came close.
[Also See: MGM, GVC Joint Venture in Sports Betting, Online Gaming Will Create ‘A Beast’]
In response to a question about the origin of the official league data — used to grade wagers — from Sportradar, Silver said that their Sportradar deal does not govern its data in the U.S. With respect to data for MGM and other potential partners, he said “The official data feed will come directly from the leagues operation center, or from a partner yet to be named by the NBA.”
Big Week for MGM.
Murren was pleased to have the MGM become the first to test these waters. MGM has now set the market rate for the cost of doing business of this kind directly with a professional sports league.
It’s been quite a week in MGM announcements, with news of its joint venture with the announced formation on Monday of a sports betting and online gaming joint venture with British betting group GVC Holdings Plc, owner of the Coral, Ladbrokes and Sportingbet brands.
Further on Monday, MGM and Boyd Gaming announced a new partnership on Monday that will expand MGM’s portfolio into states likely to offer sports betting and/or online gaming in the coming months or years. The partnership has an eye toward jurisdictions where either Boyd Gaming or MGM operates physical casino resorts and should be able to obtain licenses to operate online.
“We needeto have great brands, which we have at MGM. We needed the right market access in the U.S. We have that. … we also need the best in-game betting experience which we get with GVC, and now we have tremendous data,” Murren summed it up.
He remarked that all of these pieces has MGM primed to “win” in the expanding U.S. sports betting market.
There was some news for New Jersey sportes betting tucked at the end of the presser, too. Said Murren: “At the end of this week we’ll be taking mobile bets from The Borgata via the Play MGM app.”
What to Expect at “The Book,” Coming to The Horseshoe Tunica in Mississippi
As the calendar turns to August, we’l soon see the rollout of legal Mississippi sports betting at several of the dozen-plus properties that have applied for a license. MGM’s
As the calendar turns to August, we’l soon see the rollout of legal Mississippi sports betting at several of the dozen-plus properties that have applied for a license. MGM’s Beau Rivage in Biloxi and the Gold Strike in Tunica will go first, following the company’s announcement on Monday of a August 1 launch (Wednesday).
In mid-August, Gold Strike’s next door neighbor, The Horseshoe Tunica Hotel & Casino (a Caesars Entertainment property), will be off and running.
The Horseshoe’s Race & Sportsbook manager Chris McConnell has spent the last 20 years working in sports betting and racing operations or organizations. Sports Handle caught up with McConnell recently for a glimpse into preparations and some words about the wagering menu, the physical property, and an approximate opening.
Mississippi Sports Betting August Rollout: Caesars’ Horseshoe Tunica to Introduce ‘The Book,’ With Regional Props to Come
Sports Handle (SH): Can you tell us what patrons can expect of physical sportsbook space?
CM: First of all, it’s temporary space a right now, and we’re calling it ‘The Book.’ It’s constructed adjacent to our World Series of Poker Bar and our poker room. It’s going have 12 large screen TVs, sized from about 65 to to 75 inches.
And we’ll also have three large screen TVs for updated odds on sporting events. Basically our data wall. And one of them, one of the things that we are going to be doing that’s a little bit different, because we are in SEC country, we’re probably going to do some regional proposition wagers, just for our property here. Within The Book, there’s going to be five [betting] windows presently. One of them is an ADA window.
SH: On or about what date do you expect The Book will open?
CM: We don’t have a hard date on that. I would say somewhere around mid-August. And I suspect when we go to do a launch, we’ll try to do it, a super soft launch like on a Monday. We’re not gonna open up on a weekend. We’re trying to do it the right way for the customers, but also make sure people are properly trained.
What Caesars did here was seek people internally that had some background in that to alleviate downtime and to increase the training right off the bat. Anything they have in Vegas, we’re working on bringing it into The Book.
SH: What can patrons expect of betting menu and odds?
CM: The Book and Caesars sportsbooks will coordinate across the country, so we’re going to be integrated. From a waginerg standpoint, we can take larger wagers if we want to based upon pooling and everything. We’re going to emphasize regional sports and wagering.
We understand that it’s a new experience for a lot of people and we have a lot of tips and handicapping things and a lot more information to hand out for people that don’t know what the lines mean and how to wager. We cater to everyone. Newbies, we have it set up that we’ll have training to assist new people as well as the experienced better.
SH: Any sense of how much appetite there is now for sports betting in Mississippi based on people coming by and asking or calling in?
CM: Well, let me tell you, as soon as we actually put up a few signs right around it, coming soon, you know, Horseshoe Tunica ‘The Book’ … we are literally quite adjacent to the World Series of Poker Room. Tons of people have been asking the poker supervisors and the staff over there. When is it coming? I met with Lisa, who’s the GM over at the poker room and she goes, ‘We must get 20, 30 when is it gonna open?’ questions a day. It’s not so much what’s the offering — they know what it is, but when’s it coming.
(Editor’s note: McConnell noted that Harrah’s Gulf Coast will be opening around the same time, too.):
Sports betting coming soon to Mississippi…
This one from @HarrahsGC (also Biloxi). pic.twitter.com/MzoTEmo5Jk
— Sports Handle (@sports_handle) July 26, 2018
SH: Will you guys be offering at some point on-premises mobile wagering, which is allowed under the existing regulations as you know?
CM: Yes, but we want to get the live retail stuff going first and then do that. It comes geo-fencing with the property. Well, does that mean like in our property including The Roadhouse? So, define property. Is it the physical location of The Horseshoe? Or does it include our property which is basically next door?
SH: What about the possibility in the future of mobile betting opening up outside the property, which is big in Nevada and for offshores?
CM: We have a long history of working closely with Mississippi Gaming Commission and regulators to bring the latest technology and innovation that is beneficial to our customers and the Mississippi gaming industry to our operations. We will continue to work closely with regulators to improve our operations and customer experience.
SH: To what extent are you guys working with a Nevada-based team to assist in preparations?
CM: The Nevada team will be doing all of our odds. So, that helps us here. Like with MGM, you set your own lines and stuff like that. We don’t have to worry about that. Our thing is customer care — taking care of the customer. Our lines are coming from a team of experts that have been doing it in Las Vegas for years. So, it works very well for the customers. They’re getting the best lines, but the people out here don’t have to worry about moving lines back and forth.
SH: Can you give example of the kind of regional prop you expect to offer?
CM: You could do two Mississippi teams and we could say something like which team will score the most offensive points this week? Like a head-to-head matchup. We can also do same thing with individual quarterbacks or something like that or running backs. So we can do team props, player props, points or scoring. Which team will score the most points in the first half.
Not only for, pro football, we can also do it for college football and things like that. We can keep the regional nature of it if we want to or if people have an appetite for those type of wagers, we can do that also.
So, we can have a little bit different wagers than what is being offered in Las Vegas, even that. It won’t be a whole wall of it. I’ll be three to five easy each weekend type of stuff or each, you know, maybe a Saturday, Sunday, it might be different.
SH: What are you most excited about as you prepare to roll this out?
CM: I think it’s good for the overall industry. I’m in the industry, so I think it’s a good thing in whatever state. I hope more states do adopt it and do it. Will it impact Las Vegas? Las Vegas is so big, people that went to Vegas to bet sports, they go up for a week or else they move there.
We’ve added more people here. We’ve hired more people. We’ve talked about doing it that way. It’s like if they want music or a band or something, well they want sports betting. Once they said we were going to get it, everyone was excited. And once we start putting up those curtains, man, the temperature shot up a thousand degrees because now it’s the reality of it.
So, it’s a good thing that it’s happening in the industry. It’s good for our property and it’s good for the people here. We’re so close to Memphis, we appreciate the people taking the ride down. It’s a little bit different dynamic than say Vegas. These people choose to come here to have fun, to wager responsibly. And so the thing for me, from managing the racing and sports, I want to give them the best that I can. You know, they made the effort, we gotta make the effort times ten back to them.
Meet @Berryhorse, A Compelling New Voice in Sports Betting Modeling
I first became aware of @Berryhorse when a few friends alerted me to his Twitter page. He’s gained quite a following thanks to his willingness to share
I first became aware of @Berryhorse when a few friends alerted me to his Twitter page. He’s gained quite a following thanks to his willingness to share his Major League Baseball betting model in an open Google spreadsheet, plus he provides insight into the model and his picks. Given his success this season, his profile on Twitter and Reddit has steadily grown.
According to his tracking, Berryhorse – whose real name is Kierian – is 166-138 (54.5%) on the season , +524.2 units and +22.45% ROI. (Note: We did not contemporaneously track or verify these MLB wagers/positions, but there is no shortage of followers who can attest to his success and are willing to make donations, which he has declined to accept and instead has referred them to charities.)
Berryhorse’s relatively new Twitter account has grown to nearly 8,500 followers. He updates his followers with his daily wagers and new information. We caught up with Berryhorse and he explained his background, his thinking and intentions with the model, and what’s to come for football season. But first, here’s a thread that he wants every follower to read.
If you are new to my page, PLEASE read this thread before taking any action.
— Berryhorse (@berryhorse29) July 1, 2018
Sports Handle (SH): To start, will you tell us a bit about your background?
Berryhorse (BH): I’ve been playing sports and watching sports for essentially my whole life. Basketball, football, golf, baseball and more. At the same time I’ve also always been a huge science and math nerd. I got into computer science my senior year of high school and majored in Computer Engineering and Computer Science in college. While at school I worked for an NBA analytics company, which was my introduction to machine learning and data science. Learning about this in the context of sports was awesome and eventually it became clear to me that it was possible to build predictive models to beat the sports betting markets.
Like most people I enjoy sports betting because of the money I earn, but by far my favorite part about it is that it quenches my thirst for competition. I love competing and winning and really enjoy that element of sports betting more than any other. I also love how it’s such a pure meritocracy. If you’re a winner, you’re a winner.
Over the long run you can put your money where your mouth is and prove your edge over the market. Of course the industry is full of scams and gimmicks but success in the actual betting market is purely based on merit. My favorite sport to bet on is baseball – highest volume of games, and when betting money lines the team’s incentives are always aligned with you as a bettor, unlike spread betting.
SH: Can you explain how the MLB model works?
BH: First, I have to give a lot of credit to Joe Peta, the author of “Trading Bases.” Much of how the model works is based on his principles. As simply as possible, the model prices each team against one another by projecting how good each team is at run production and run prevention.
There is no simulation of pitches or at bats or innings, it just says “team A is this good and team B is this good.” Once it has that information it can calculate a probability of one team winning the game and compare it with the Vegas line. When there’s a large disagreement between the two, it’s probably worth betting.
SH: How big a factor is the starting pitcher within the equation for each game?
BH: Starting pitchers matter as much as the specific starting pitcher matters. The run prevention number for the team obviously relies heavily on the starter and this is accounted for. Basically it calculates the RA number for the team if that starter pitched every game for them.
SH: What’s the most memorable cover you’ve had this baseball season? Wild ending, walk-off, or otherwise?
BH: The most memorable cover was the White Sox beating Cincinnati in CIN a few weeks ago. Lucas Giolito got rocked for 4 or 5 runs in the first and after spoiling a bunch of chances in extras, CHW eventually won in 12 by a few runs (and covered the run line). Most memorable loss: recently Kris Davis hit a 2-run shot with 2 outs and 2 strikes to win by one. That hurt. The most painful/memorable loss is always the most recent.
SH: Why do you keep the spreadsheet open? Are you interested in the conversation/discussion?
BH: I’m sharing all of this for a few reasons:
#1 and most importantly is I think my process of betting can be helpful for people and encourage them to think more analytically and reject some flawed ideas/myths in sports betting.
#2 I think I can help people win money.
#3 least important, and selfishly, I think it’s a good idea to build a reputation in sports because a lot of my long-term goals are in this space.
SH: What do you have in store for football season? Expect to focus on NFL or CFB or both?
BH: Football: I have models for both college football and NFL but I do not currently plan on making either public. I will share as much as I possibly can though.
(Note: In June, Kieran and his college roommate Jerry launched the podcast “Sports Thoughts” in iTunes (some words about the football model in Episode 7.)
SH: What’s the biggest lesson or takeaway, mathematical or otherwise, you’ve learned from the MLB season wagering?
BH: Biggest takeaway: Really the biggest takeaway is just simply the legitimacy of this model. I was expecting it to do well, but was not at all confident we’d see any season like I’ve enjoyed thus far.
SH: Can you offer some advice for beginners?
BH: I think one common mistake of beginners is not understanding the uncertainty of sporting events. In general, novice bettors are far too confident in their opinions and need to understand that sports are inherently very random and volatile. Typically this means new bettors skew towards betting a disproportionate amount of favorites.
Beginners should also be calculated with their risk allocation and bankroll management. There should be some element of betting more when they are more confident but still the maximum amount they bet should be a small portion of their overall bankroll. It is crucial to preserve and protect the sanctity of future earnings by never risking too much of their bankroll.
Mississippi Sports Betting to Launch at MGM Properties in Biloxi, Tunica
As had been rumored since the new Mississippi sports betting regulations went into effect on July 21, the Beau Rivage Resort & Casino (Biloxi, MS) and Gold Strike Casino Resort (Tunica,
As had been rumored since the new Mississippi sports betting regulations went into effect on July 21, the Beau Rivage Resort & Casino (Biloxi, MS) and Gold Strike Casino Resort (Tunica, MS) will accept their first legal sports wagers on Wednesday, August 1 at 12 p.m. CT.
“The two Mississippi gaming resorts, both part of the MGM Resorts International portfolio, will celebrate the occasion with invited guests placing simultaneous first bets in the two locations at opposite ends of the Magnolia State,” a statement from MGM reads. “These first sports wagers will be placed on the 26th anniversary of the first casino bet made in Mississippi’s modern casino age, when the first pair of dice was rolled at the Isle of Capri in Biloxi on August 1, 1992.”
For now, wagering will be retail, or on-premises only. Mississippi’s enabling legislation in 2017 that permits sports wagering now there there’s been a change in federal law, courtesy the United States Supreme Court in May, but allows only wagering only in person and via mobile on casino premises.
Mississippi Sports Betting Will Arrive This Week in Biloxi and Tunica at MGM’s Beau Rivage and Gold Strike.
New era. New game. Sports Book opens August 1st. pic.twitter.com/04cONX806j
— Beau Rivage Casino (@BeauBiloxi) July 30, 2018
Among dignitaries and sports figures invited to place the first wagers are Willis McGahee, former NFL Pro Bowl running back (2003-2013); New Orleans native Robert Royal, former NFL tightend (2002-2010); and handicapper and sports analyst for USA TODAY, Danny Sheridan.
“It’s been exciting, it’s been busy, and we’re starting to get applications in,” said Mississippi Gaming Commission executive director Allen Godfrey in early July. “Operators are diligently preparing. It appears that the enthusiasm is high.
“We’ve had staff in Nevada, we’ve had them in New Jersey,” Godfrey continued. “We talk constantly with these other agencies and the model we are after is the Nevada model.”
Support and training from personnel in Nevada is part of why MGM will be the first to take wagers in Mississippi, and why the MGM-owned Borgata Hotel & Resort in Atlantic City, New Jersey opened its doors on June 14, the day that the Garden State saw its first two licensees launch.
Over a dozen of Mississippi’s casinos, largely concentrated in Biloxi on the Gulf Coast and Tunica in the northwestern part of the state near Memphis, Tennessee, have applied for licenses.
Here's another "sign" of Mississippi sports betting.
This one is from the @BeauBiloxi (MGM). Expected to open ~8/1, Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/3G3hkcG9jT
— Sports Handle (@sports_handle) July 26, 2018
Full details of the sportsbook at the Beau Rivage, already regarded as a cream-of-the-crop resort in Mississippi, are not available. The lounge is likely a temporary space for the time being with about 5 to 8 sports betting windows/tellers available.
Further, we anticipate a traditional sports betting menu, with straight bets, parlays, teasers, props and futures, just like the recently launched Borgata in Atlantic City, New Jersey. And there will be no limitation on wagering on local college teams — namely Ole Miss and Mississippi State.
[Also See: ‘Enthusiasm Is High’ as Mississippi Sports Betting Preparations Underway]
Other Casinos Soon to Follow.
Sports Handle has learned that the Golden Nugget in Biloxi will also launch sometime in August, likely before football season.
Likewise, the Horsehoe Tunica, next door neighbor of the Gold Strike, will launch “The Book” in mid-August, roughly. That opening will coincide with a sportsbook launch at Biloxi’s Harrah’s Gulf Coast Hotel & Casino — a Caesars property like the Horseshoe. Others in both Biloxi and Tunica will follow in the coming weeks.
This MGM news comes on the same day that the company disclosed further details of its $200 million joint venture with British betting group GVC. Plus — Monday brought word of its partnership with regional operator Boyd Gaming. The latter arrangement will expand MGM’s portfolio into states likely to offer sports betting and/or online gaming in the coming months or years. The partnership has an eye toward jurisdictions where either Boyd Gaming or MGM Resorts operate physical casino resorts and should be able to obtain licenses to operate online.
This sure beats a Friday news dump! Stay tuned for further coverage Mississippi sports betting launches and developments.
