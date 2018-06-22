Hall of Fame QB Kelly out of hospital after oral procedure

Hall of Fame quarterback and Buffalo Bills icon Jim Kelly was released from the hospital a day after undergoing a scheduled follow-up procedure Thursday in New York City in his ongoing recovery from oral cancer surgery in March.

Head and neck surgeon Mark Urken at Mount Sinai West said in a statement Friday that the procedure went well, in a statement released by the hospital on Friday. The procedure intended to help rebuild the upper portion of his jaw ahead of a scheduled procedure in September when he is scheduled to have permanent dentures added.

Kelly’s wife, Jill, posted on Intagram after Thursday’s procedure, saying:

“Never stop holding hands. In sickness and in health. Out of surgery and in recovery. Still in a lot of pain, but everything went well. Thank GOD! No teeth yet, but 5 implants were inserted into the new bone in Jim’s upper jaw. More technical than I can explain… What matters most is what’s happening in this picture. Never take it for granted! Glory to God!”

Kelly was originally diagnosed with oral cancer in 2013. He has undergone multiple treatments and surgeries in the years since, with the cancer recurring twice, most recently in March. He underwent surgery March 28 — a procedure that lasted 12 hours in which Kelly’s upper jaw was entirely reconstructed. He has not been able to eat solid food since.

Kelly is scheduled to be recognized at the ESPY Awards but is uncertain whether he can attend the ceremony.

“As people out there know, when you have cancer, you never know what tomorrow holds,” he said earlier this month. “When I was diagnosed for the first time, it scared you. The second time, even more and going into the third time, I don’t even worry anymore. It is what it is.”

Since 2007, the V Foundation has presented the award to “a deserving member of the sporting world who has overcome great obstacles through perseverance and determination.”

–Field Level Media