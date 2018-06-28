The post Hammerin’ Hank Goldberg Shares Stories of Legendary Jimmy the Greek appeared first on SportsHandle.

SportsHandle.com is back for more podcasting. In this episode, “The Hedge – Why I Gamble with Jimmy Shapiro” welcomes legendary ESPN prognosticator and VegasInsider.com scribe, Hammerin’ Hank Goldberg.

This is Part I of the podcast and will focus mainly on Hank’s unique relationship with Jimmy the Greek. He was a ghost writer for Jimmy the Greek’s syndicated column and helped him with the NFL content for CBS. The stories are tremendous.

A list of topics and time codes appear below the sound. You can listen on iTunes here (subscribe and give a rating, preferably a great or at least a good one.)

Topics for Episode Ten of ‘The Hedge,’ With Hammerin’ Hank, Include:

1:25 – On how he met Jimmy Snyder, better known as “Jimmy the Greek”

– On how he met Jimmy Snyder, better known as “Jimmy the Greek” 3:04 – On The Greek becoming famous for picking against the Jets and going on the Today Show with Barbara Walters … also his success in betting on political races.

– On The Greek becoming famous for picking against the Jets and going on the Today Show with Barbara Walters … also his success in betting on political races. 4:33 – On Jimmy the Greek betting against Dewey and for Truman for an interesting reason

6:48 – Jimmy the Greek making the national lines for newspapers

– Jimmy the Greek making the national lines for newspapers 7:33 – What ghostwriting for Jimmy the Greek entailed

– What ghostwriting for Jimmy the Greek entailed 7:58 – Jimmy the Greek being a great poker player and playing with legends like Amarillo Slim and Doyle Brunson

Jimmy the Greek being a great poker player and playing with legends like Amarillo Slim and Doyle Brunson 10:06 – On the media embracing sports gambling in the 70’s and how Jimmy the Greek used the local columnists for information for his wagers

– On the media embracing sports gambling in the 70’s and how Jimmy the Greek used the local columnists for information for his wagers 13:43 – Hank’s role with Jimmy the Greek on the NFL Today Show on CBS

– Hank’s role with Jimmy the Greek on the NFL Today Show on CBS 14:15 – On Hank and Jimmy going to dinner with Jets coach Walt Michaels on Fridays before games…Plus talking to Al Davis every Sunday morning before the NFL games

– On Hank and Jimmy going to dinner with Jets coach Walt Michaels on Fridays before games…Plus talking to Al Davis every morning before the NFL games 15:45 – On Jimmy the Greek never being allowed to mention spreads on TV

– On Jimmy the Greek never being allowed to mention spreads on TV 16:50 – On the segments with Jimmy the Greek getting huge ratings

– On the segments with Jimmy the Greek getting huge ratings 17:50 – Jimmy the Greek hosting week-long Super Bowl parties and celebrities stopping by including Warren Beatty

– Jimmy the Greek hosting week-long Super Bowl parties and celebrities stopping by including Warren Beatty 20:15 – On if we’ll ever see a gambler as famous as Jimmy the Greek again

– On if we’ll ever see a gambler as famous as Jimmy the Greek again 20:50 – How Jimmy the Greek became his own industry, setting his own lines, doing ads for Budweiser, Edge Shaving Cream, and Cigars, getting paid to do speeches

– How Jimmy the Greek became his own industry, setting his own lines, doing ads for Budweiser, Edge Shaving Cream, and Cigars, getting paid to do speeches 23:50 – On Jimmy the Greek getting fired for his racist comments

– On Jimmy the Greek getting fired for his racist comments 24:10 – On Jimmy the Greek becoming difficult to work with towards the end, insulting his colleagues on air and becoming bitter

Please feel free to send us any feedback to info@new.sportshandle.com and stay tuned for future podcasts, give us a like on Facebook and follow on Twitter (@sports_handle) and check out:

The post Hammerin’ Hank Goldberg Shares Stories of Legendary Jimmy the Greek appeared first on SportsHandle.