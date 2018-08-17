Hollywood Casino First to Apply for Pennsylvania Sports Betting License

The wait is over for real movement on Pennsylvania sports betting.

Friday morning, the Mountainview Thoroughbred Racing, LLC, operator of the Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Track submitted an application for a sports betting license, making it the first company to do so since Pennsylvania legalized sports betting last October.

Gaming Control Board has received first petition to request offering sports wagering from Mountainview Thoroughbred Racing, operator of @HollywoodPenn — PGCB (@PAGamingControl) August 17, 2018 Pennsylvania has 13 sports betting licenses available, one for each of the state’s commercial casinos, but casino owners have been slow to apply for the license , citing the state’s $10 million application fee and 36 percent tax (34 percent state, 2 percent local).

