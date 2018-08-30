How Teams Records Change by the Month
The Giants dominate October while the Panthers shine in December. In Green Bay, the Pack has winning records in September, October, December, and January, but drop to 50% in November. The Raiders and Broncos steadily decline throughout the season. It could be weather, or playoff situation, or injury issues but the month of the year seems to have a considerable effect on some teams success.
Of course, there are teams that are immune like the Patriots and Browns, obviously for different reasons.
We compiled all NFL records since 2002 by month to create the graph below. You can view the results as either totals or percents. Use the drop down to change teams.
Martin is a data analyst that has been applauded for his ability to make the complex simple. He grew up on a farm in northern Vermont and spent his summers helping his mom lead llama treks at Smugglers’ Notch Resort.
Martin graduated from University of Vermont with a degree in Mathematics. After graduation he left Vermont to work for an educational nonprofit called City Year for two years, and followed that up by attending the data science immersive program at Galvanize in Denver. He is an avid Green Bay Packer fan, and spends his free time playing football and soccer.
Martin is a data analyst that has been applauded for his ability to make the complex simple. He grew up on a farm in northern Vermont and spent his summers helping his mom lead llama treks at Smugglers’ Notch Resort.
Martin graduated from University of Vermont with a degree in Mathematics. After graduation he left Vermont to work for an educational nonprofit called City Year for two years, and followed that up by attending the data science immersive program at Galvanize in Denver. He is an avid Green Bay Packer fan, and spends his free time playing football and soccer.