How to Stream NFL Games This Season, All of the Popular Options

From network to Amazon to everything in between, these are the most popular options that allow streaming of football games. All providers offer a minimum of a 7-day free trial but do require proof of payment (e.g. credit card). This list was curated by ExpressVPN.

FREE? The only legal free options are streaming via Twitch or the Verizon/Yahoo apps with limitations: Twitch only carries 11 games, all on Thursdays, and Verizon/Yahoo limits the user to watching on a phone, showing only local, in-market games of national broadcasts on Thursday, Sunday and Monday nights. There are some less-than-legal streaming options but I won’t be linking them here. Google is your friend, just make sure you keep your adblocker on.

CBS All Access (U.S.)

$5.99 USD/month with limited commercials (One-week free trial available)

$9.99 USD/month with no commercials (One-week free trial available)

NFL Game Pass (U.S. and International)

$239.99 USD/year – season pass with all games live (7-day free trial available)

$154.99 USD/year – all games for one team live

$99.99 USD/year – live preseason, a replay of every NFL game on demand

DirecTV (U.S.)

$40 USD/month – CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN and NFL Network. Games on CBS and Fox on Sunday afternoons, Sunday Night Football on NBC, Monday Night Football on ESPN and Thursday Night Football on Fox. (7-day free trial available)

Sling TV (U.S.)

$40 USD/month – Thursday and Sunday games on Fox, NBC and the NFL Network. Monday night games on ESPN. No CBS. (7-day free trial available)

Hulu (U.S.)

$40 USD/month – CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN but not NFL Network. Games for Sunday afternoon (CBS and Fox), Sunday night (NBC), Monday night (ESPN) and 11 Thursday night games (Fox). (7-day free trial available)

YouTube TV (U.S.)

$40 USD/month – CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN but not NFL Network. (7-day free trial available)

PlayStation Vue (U.S.)

$50 USD/month – CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN and NFL Network. (7-day free trial available)

DAZN (Canada)

$20 CAD/month or $150 CAD/year – NFL Game Pass, RedZone, and Network (30-days free)

Amazon (U.S.)

Amazon Prime users ($119 USD/year or $12.99 USD/month) get all Thursday Night Football games free. (30-day free trial available)

Twitch (U.S.)

Free – Twitch users will get 11 Thursday Night Football games free, no need to use Amazon Prime.

NFL App and Yahoo Sports app (U.S.)

Free – limited to watching on your phone, only local, in-market games and the national broadcasts on Thursday, Sunday and Monday nights.