Incognito calls out Vikings’ Zimmer over denied interest

Former Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Richie Incognito called out Mike Zimmer on Twitter on Tuesday after the Minnesota Vikings coach denied his team having interest in the free agent.

“No interest and totally false,” Zimmer told reporters when asked about Incognito telling TMZ the Vikings reached out to him. “Tweet that.”

Incognito appeared to take quick notice of the quote, tweeting, “Mike Zimmer is a [expletive] LIAR!!”

Incognito proceeded to tweet screenshots of what he said were texts between himself and late Vikings offensive line coach Tony Sparano, who died unexpectedly from arteriosclerotic heart disease at 56 years old on July 22.

In the texts with “Coach,” Incognito says, “You know I would love [to] play for you. You guys have a great situation. Zimmer is the man,” after “Coach” says, “Wish I could get u going, never know.”

Incognito played under Sparano while a member of the Miami Dolphins from 2010-11.

Incognito, who turned 35 in July, initially retired this offseason before being released by the Bills after telling the team of his plans to unretire. His eventful offseason also included firing his agent via Twitter and being held for mental evaluation in South Florida after an alleged altercation at a Boca Raton gym.

Incognito was not charged in the gym incident.

–Field Level Media