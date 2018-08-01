Iowa State end zone project set to start in 2019

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa State says construction on its new football performance center is expected to start next spring.

The complex, which the Iowa Board of Regents approved in April, will include an academic and nutrition center as well as a new plaza and stadium entrance.

Athletic director Jamie Pollard says it’s not yet clear when the project might be complete.

Much of the funding for the project will come from Mid-American Energy, which Iowa State will reward by re-branding its stadium as MidAmerican Field at Jack Trice Stadium.

The Cyclones open the season on Sept. 1 against South Dakota State.