Jackson: Taylor dislocated pinky finger in Browns’ win

Cleveland quarterback Tyrod Taylor dislocated his pinky finger when he hit the ground with his left hand in the team’s 5-0 preseason victory Thursday over Philadelphia, but head coach Hue Jackson said he will not miss time.

Taylor sustained the injury when he fell awkwardly on his left wrist in the first quarter, after throwing an incomplete pass on a failed fourth-down conversion.

“He’s going to be fine,” Jackson said Friday, adding that Taylor has a bruised hand.

He was replaced by rookie Baker Mayfield for two series but returned to action. Taylor finished the game 11-of-16 passing for 65 yards.

X-rays were negative.

Taylor tweeted on Friday that he is fine and thanked fans for their prayers.

–Field Level Media