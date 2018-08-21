Jackson: WR Gordon to practice ‘very soon,’ eyeing Week 1

Cleveland Browns head coach Hue Jackson told reporters Tuesday that wide receiver Josh Gordon should be back on the practice field “very soon,” with an eye on being ready for the regular-season opener.

Gordon returned to the team Saturday after missing the first few weeks of training camp to tend to his rehabilitation from drug and alcohol addiction.

He remains on the active/non-football injury list and will not play Thursday against the Philadelphia Eagles, but Jackson said he could practice on Saturday and “there’s a chance” he’ll play in the Aug. 30 preseason finale against the Detroit Lions.

“It’d be great,” Jackson said of Gordon potentially playing against the Lions. “If not, my real goal is can we get him up and running by the time we play Pittsburgh. I think that’s really important.”

The Browns open the regular season against the Steelers on Sept. 9.

“The most important thing for Josh is let’s make sure he’s in great shape, in a great place,” Jackson said. “Let’s keep being where he’s been since he’s been here, which has been outstanding, and keep moving him forward.”

According to Cleveland.com, Gordon must be cleared to practice by the medical team, and his doctors, the NFL and the Browns are working together on his return.

Gordon, 27, had 18 catches for 335 yards and a touchdown in five games last season, his first action since 2014 after serving suspensions for violating the league’s drug policy. He has missed 56 of a possible 96 games in his career due to suspension.

