Jaguars’ Dareus faces second sexual assault lawsuit

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Marcell Dareus, who is due in court next month as part of a civil sexual assault lawsuit against him, now faces a second suit filed by a different woman, according to multiple reports.

Dareus, who was traded to Jacksonville by Buffalo last season, is alleged by a Texas woman to have had sex with her while she was unconscious and failing to disclose he had a sexually transmitted disease. She filed suit in Duval County, Fla., last week and is seeking a jury trial and damages in excess of $15,000.

The Jaguars declined to comment on the latest suit.

In the other case, Dareus is scheduled to appear in court Aug. 9. He is alleged to have assaulted the woman on Jan. 7, 2017, in a luxury Airbnb rental in Lutz, Fla. He was in the area to see Clemson play Alabama for the national title.

In a case filed in Hillsborough County Circuit Court, the unnamed woman said she met Dareus in a Tampa nightclub and was invited to a party at the Tampa mansion.In the lawsuit she states she thwarted Dareus’ sexual advances, then blacked out after drinking. The lawsuit, filed by an unnamed plaintiff in Circuit Court in Hillsborough County Circuit, states she later woke up and found herself in a bed with an undressed Dareus next to her. According to the lawsuit, she “began to immediately realize that there had been sexual physical acts upon her person.”

He is seeking to have the lawsuit dismissed.

Dareus, 28, has played seven seasons in the NFL. He is in the midst of a six-year, $96.5 million contract.

It is likely the NFL will conduct its own investigation. Although the player is not facing criminal charges, the NFL could impose its own penalties.

–Field Level Media