Jaguars’ Fowler receives one-game suspension

Jacksonville Jaguars pass rusher Dante Fowler Jr. will miss Week 1 of the regular season to serve a one-game suspension handed down by the NFL on Friday, the team announced.

Fowler was suspended for violating the league’s personal-conduct policy, presumably for his role in a parking lot altercation in July of 2017.

In March, Fowler pleaded no contest to a battery charge related to the incident, and was sentenced to a year of probation, 75 hours of community service and a $925 fine.

“We were informed today of Dante’s one-game suspension and we will abide by the league’s ruling,” Jaguars VP of football operations Tom Coughlin said in a statement. “We’ll work to get Dante ready to play when he’s eligible to return.”

Earlier this offseason, the Jaguars declined Fowler’s fifth-year option, which would have cost $14.2 million in 2019 if picked up.

However, the team still believes Fowler is “an ascending player” and hopes to reach a long-term deal before he hits free agency next March, according to NFL Network.

Fowler, who turns 24 on Aug. 3, went third overall in the 2015 draft and missed his entire rookie season with a knee injury, but he has tallied 12.0 sacks over the last two seasons as a situational pass rusher, including 8.0 sacks on just 464 defensive snaps in 2018. He will make $3.6 million in 2018 while likely remaining a rotational player behind starters Calais Campbell and Yannick Ngakoue.

–Field Level Media