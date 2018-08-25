Jaguars’ Ngakoue fined for ‘Hingle McCringleberry’ celebration

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Yannick Ngakoue was slapped with a $13,369 fine by the NFL for invoking an infamous comedy sketch while celebrating a sack in a preseason win over the Minnesota Vikings.

Inspired by Hingle McCringleberry, a fictitious receiver made famous in a “Key & Peele” comedy sketch, Ngakoue gave three pelvic thrusts after making the sack and was hit with an excessive celebration penalty on the field.

In the comedy sketch, McCringleberry is penalized for doing the same thing, despite the rule book dictating that two pelvic thrusts was the maximum allowed.

Following the game, Ngakoue said he didn’t realize he would draw a penalty or that it was considered an obscene gesture.

“I did not know that would be a penalty, but you know, it is what it is,” said Ngakoue. “You learn from it, and you got to move forward.”

Ngakoue, 23, is in the third year of a four-year, $3.48 million deal and will make $735,101 this season … assuming he can keep his celebrations under control.

A third-round pick by the Jaguars in 2016, Ngakoue has 20 sacks, 10 forced fumbles and 53 tackles in 32 games (31 starts) as a pro.

