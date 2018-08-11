Jets LB Pierre-Louis suspended for season opener

New York Jets linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis was suspended for the opening game of the season without pay due to a violation of the league’s substance-abuse policy, the NFL announced Saturday.

Pierre-Louis will miss New York’s game against the Detroit Lions on Monday, Sept. 10. He will be eligible to return to the roster the following day.

The 26-year-old Pierre-Louis is in his first season with the Jets. He signed a two-year, $5.25 million contract as a free agent in the offseason.

Pierre-Louis was arrested for misdemeanor marijuana possession in January when he was still a member of the Kansas City Chiefs. He eventually reached a plea deal that will amount to the marijuana charge being dropped if he successfully completes a year of probation.

Pierre-Louis is entering his fifth NFL season. He spent his first three seasons with the Seattle Seahawks before playing for the Chiefs last year.

Pierre-Louis is allowed to play in preseason games and participate in practice.

–Field Level Media