Kaepernick collusion claim continues, dismissal denied
Colin Kaepernick’s collusion claim against the NFL will continue after system arbitrator Stephen B. Burbank denied the league’s request to dismiss the case.
Kaepernick’s attorney, Mark Geragos, posted a statement from Burbank on Twitter Thursday, reading in full: “On August 28, 2018, the System Arbitrator denied the NFL’s request that he dismiss Colin Kaepernick’s complaint alleging that his inability to secure a player contract since becoming a free agent in March 2017 has been due to an agreement among team owners and the NFL that violates Article 17, Section 1 of the collective bargaining agreement between the NFL and the NFLPA.”
The ruling means Burbank found sufficient evidence for the case to continue and perhaps go to trial. The NFL declined to comment on the decision.
Pro Football Talk reports, citing a source, that further discovery is now expected, giving Kaepernick and Geragos more opportunities to gather information supporting their position. Eventually, the case could lead to a hearing in which owners would be required to testify.
Kaepernick, 30, filed the collusion grievance against NFL owners in October after going unsigned as a free agent through the fall of 2017 following his decision to opt out of a contract with the San Francisco 49ers. A number of owners, executives, coaches and other figures have been deposed as part of the grievance, and Kaepernick remains unsigned.
Former San Francisco 49ers safety Eric Reid, one of the first players to join Kaepernick in 2016 by kneeling during the national anthem in protest, filed his own collusion case against the NFL in May. Reid is also represented by Geragos, although Burbank’s ruling applies only to Kaepernick’s claim, not Reid’s. A former Pro Bowler, Reid also remains unsigned.
–Field Level Media
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers waived running back Charles Sims III from injured reserve with an injury settlement, the team announced Thursday, making him a free agent.
Sims was placed on IR last Thursday, five days after injuring his knee as he blocked on the
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers waived running back Charles Sims III from injured reserve with an injury settlement, the team announced Thursday, making him a free agent.
Sims was placed on IR last Thursday, five days after injuring his knee as he blocked on the opening kickoff of the Bucs’ second preseason game.
Sims, who turns 28 next month, re-signed with Tampa Bay on a one-year, $1 million deal this offseason after hitting free agency.
A third-round pick of the Bucs in 2014, He had his most productive season in 2015. As a passing-downs specialist behind Doug Martin, he rushed for 529 yards on 107 carries, and added 51 receptions for 561 yards and four scores.
In his four seasons, the 6-foot, 211-pound Sims has played in 47 games (two starts) and rushed for 958 yards and two touchdowns. He also has 129 receptions for 1,190 yards and six touchdowns.
Rookie Shaun Wilson, an undrafted free agent from Duke, and former practice-squad member Dare Ogunbowale are battling for the team’s fourth running back spot.
–Field Level Media
Minnesota Vikings receiver Cayleb Jones was formally charged with felony theft, misdemeanor domestic assault as well as interfering with a 911 call on Thursday in a court appearance at Dakota County Court in Hastings, Minn.
Jones was arrested Tuesday, the day of the
Minnesota Vikings receiver Cayleb Jones was formally charged with felony theft, misdemeanor domestic assault as well as interfering with a 911 call on Thursday in a court appearance at Dakota County Court in Hastings, Minn.
Jones was arrested Tuesday, the day of the alleged incident.
Bail was set at $5,000 without conditions and $1,000 with conditions by judge Richelle M. Wahi.
Jones’ next court date is slated for Oct. 4.
According to a police report, the incident occurred on Tuesday night at a hotel in Eagan, Minn. Dispatchers received a 911 hang-up call from a fourth-floor room, and later received another call in which a woman said that her boyfriend (Jones) put his hands on her.
The police report said the altercation was both verbal and physical.
“At one point, Jones picked up the victim and threw here down,” the report states. “The victim gathered her belongings and after some pushing and shoving, the victim eventually made her way out of the room. The arguing continued in the hallway, Jones became physical again, and kicked the victim. The victim then said she was calling the police and went into the elevator.
“Jones intercepted the elevator on the second floor and when the door opened, Jones smacked the phone out of her hand and picked it up off the elevator floor. Jones ran off with the phone. Officers observed rug burn on the victim’s left hand, left knee and left shin, a small scratch on the right side of her neck, as well as a broken nail on her hand.”
The Vikings said Wednesday they were aware of Jones’ arrest.
“We are aware of the situation involving Cayleb Jones and are in the process of gathering more information,” Vikings general manager Rick Spielman said in a statement. “Further comment will be provided at the appropriate time.”
Jones is already slated to miss the first four games of the 2018 NFL season after violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing substances.
The 25-year-old spent last season on the Vikings’ practice squad.
Jones is the older brother of Buffalo Bills receiver Zay Jones, and the two were involved in a bizarre incident in March.
Zay Jones was arrested in downtown Los Angeles after calls to police about a disturbance at an apartment building. A Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson said Jones was “breaking glass doors and windows” in the building.
TMZ posted a video that purportedly showed a naked Zay Jones struggling with Cayleb Jones in the hallway of a building. The clothed man was trying to control the naked man, who was heard saying, “I’m going to fight for Jesus.” Broken windows and blood-covered walls were subsequently seen in the video.
Prosecutors later declined to prosecute Zay Jones for felony vandalism because of “insufficient evidence.”
The two brothers are the son of former linebacker Robert Jones, who played 10 seasons with the Dallas Cowboys (1992-95), St. Louis Rams (1996-97), Miami Dolphins (1998-2000) and Washington Redskins (2001).
–Field Level Media
The Houston Texans have signed center Greg Mancz to a two-year extension, the team announced Thursday.
Figures for the deal were not announced. Mancz was scheduled to make $1.9 million in 2018 on his restricted free agent tender.
Mancz, 26, has
The Houston Texans have signed center Greg Mancz to a two-year extension, the team announced Thursday.
Figures for the deal were not announced. Mancz was scheduled to make $1.9 million in 2018 on his restricted free agent tender.
Mancz, 26, has started 23 games over the last two seasons, primarily at center but also at right guard. He is expected to back up starter Nick Martin at the pivot this year, while providing depth behind free agent signees Senio Kelemete and Zach Fulton, who will start at left and right guard, respectively.
Mancz joined the Texans after going undrafted out of Toledo in 2015. He has appeared in 29 games through three seasons, allowing 4.0 sacks and committing three penalties.
–Field Level Media
The New England Patriots have restructured tight end Rob Gronkowski's contract to boost his potential 2018 earnings by $4.3 million, according to agent Drew Rosenhaus.
Gronkowski has a base salary of $8 million and can earn up to $1 million in roster bonuses
The New England Patriots have restructured tight end Rob Gronkowski’s contract to boost his potential 2018 earnings by $4.3 million, according to agent Drew Rosenhaus.
Gronkowski has a base salary of $8 million and can earn up to $1 million in roster bonuses if he is active for all 16 games, with $3.3 million achievable in additional incentives. The new deal has a max value of $13.05 million this year.
The incentives will pay Gronkowski $1.1 million for hitting each of the following benchmarks (maxing out at three benchmarks for $3.3 million): playing 80 percent of the offensive snaps, making at least 70 catches, gaining at least 1,085 receiving yards or scoring at least nine touchdowns. The latter three figures are each exactly one unit more than he had in 2017 (69 catches, 1,084 yards, eight TDs).
The restructure marks the second consecutive year in which the Patriots have boosted Gronkowski’s deal through incentives, and he made an extra $5.5 million last year after garnering his fourth career first-team All-Pro nod. A tweak to the deal — much like quarterback Tom Brady has had in recent years — was expected after the tight end missed the team’s voluntary offseason workouts.
Gronkowski is scheduled to make $9 million in base salary and $1 million in roster and workout bonuses in 2019, the final year of his contract. If the Patriots choose to make a similar restructure next year, they will have to do so after Aug. 30, 2019, as incentives cannot be added to a contract multiple times within a one-year span.
Entering his ninth season, the 29-year-old flirted with the idea of retirement this offseason and is believed to be considering a future in Hollywood. He hasn’t played in 16 games in a season since 2012, but he has reached at least 14 in three of the last four years.
Gronkowski has 474 catches for 7,179 yards and 76 touchdowns in his career. He needs four more TD catches to move into third place all-time among tight ends, behind only Antonio Gates and Tony Gonzalez.
–Field Level Media
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald eulogized Sen. John McCain Thursday, telling stories of the man who became his close friend despite their differences.
Many people might wonder what a young African-American kid from Minnesota and a highly decorated Vietnam
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald eulogized Sen. John McCain Thursday, telling stories of the man who became his close friend despite their differences.
“Many people might wonder what a young African-American kid from Minnesota and a highly decorated Vietnam hero turned United States senator might have in common,” Fitzgerald, 34, said. “Well, I thought of a few. I’m black. He was white. I’m young. He wasn’t so young. He lived with physical limitations brought on by war. I’m a professional athlete. He ran for president. I run out of bounds. He was the epitome of toughness, and I do everything I can to avoid contact. I have flowing locks, and, well, he didn’t.”
Fitzgerald was one of four speakers to offer eulogies Thursday at a memorial service in Phoenix for McCain, who died of brain cancer last Saturday at 81. All were friends from different avenues of McCain’s life. Fitzgerald spoke immediately before former Vice President Joe Biden, who became one of McCain’s closest friends when they served together in the U.S. Senate.
McCain represented Arizona in the Senate from 1987 until his death.
He was a passionate Arizona Cardinals fan, but Fitzgerald was an even bigger fan of him. As he got to know McCain and learned about what the senator had endured as a prisoner of war during the Vietnam War, Fitzgerald became motivated to travel there himself.
“I wanted to see the places where the will of John McCain was tested and forged,” Fitzgerald said. “I saw the lake. I walked the steps. I sat in the cell. And the ordeal that my friend survived became all the more real.”
Cindy McCain, the senator’s widow, asked Fitzgerald to speak at the service. Two other Phoenix-area athletes — former Diamondbacks outfielder Luis Gonzalez and former Coyotes forward Shane Doan — were pallbearers.
Another memorial service for McCain will be held Saturday at the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C., where former Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama will speak. McCain’s burial will be Sunday at the U.S. Naval Academy in Maryland.
–Field Level Media
The Los Angeles Rams created about $7 million of 2018 cap space on Thursday by restructuring the contracts of left tackle Andrew Whitworth and wide receiver Robert Woods, according to an ESPN report.
The moves raises the Rams' cap space to around $10.1
The Los Angeles Rams created about $7 million of 2018 cap space on Thursday by restructuring the contracts of left tackle Andrew Whitworth and wide receiver Robert Woods, according to an ESPN report.
The moves raises the Rams’ cap space to around $10.1 million, per Spotrac, creating additional room to fit what is expected to be a record-breaking extension for defensive tackle Aaron Donald.
Whitworth, 36, was scheduled to make $8 million in base salary this season, the second year of a three-year, $33.75 million deal. Per Spotrac, he had nearly $7 million of that converted into a signing bonus and prorated over the next two seasons.
The 13th year veteran has missed just nine games in his career and is coming off three consecutive Pro Bowl nods.
Woods, 26, had $4.7 million of his $5.5 million base salary for this season converted into a signing bonus, per Spotrac, stretching the cap hit over the next four years. Woods joined the Rams last offseason on a five-year, $34 million deal and set a career high with 781 receiving yards despite playing just 12 games.
Head coach Sean McVay said Wednesday that a deal with Donald was “very close,” and general manager Les Snead affirmed McVay’s comments, although no deal has yet been completed.
Pro Football Talk reported on Sunday that the Rams and Donald have been on the verge of a deal to make Donald the highest-paid defensive player in history at an annual average around $22 million, with about $80 million guaranteed. Von Miller currently leads all NFL defenders at $19 million annually.
–Field Level Media
A day after becoming the highest-paid player in NFL history for the second time in his career, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said he explored the possibility of a uniquely structured deal before receiving a more traditional contract.
Rodgers was asked on
A day after becoming the highest-paid player in NFL history for the second time in his career, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said he explored the possibility of a uniquely structured deal before receiving a more traditional contract.
Rodgers was asked on a conference call with reporters Thursday if he sought out a deal more like an NBA contract, with compensation tied to a team’s salary cap or the use of player options to give the player more leverage. He said he and his agent, David Dunn, discussed various possibilities but found “there wasn’t a lot of wiggle room in that area.”
“Those were all definitely talked about, and they were in the discussion,” Rodgers said. “Ultimately, I don’t think the NFL is ready for those type of contracts and willing to go in some of those directions. The number of players on the active roster and counting salary cap is definitely a hindrance to some of that stuff.”
While Rodgers’ four-year extension is massive — setting records for annual average ($32.5 million), guarantees ($103 million) and signing bonus ($57.5 million) — it ultimately followed a traditional NFL contract structure. Rodgers’ large signing bonus allows the Packers to spread his cap hit over a number of seasons. But the minimal creativity in terms of structure was not for a lack of trying on Rodgers’ part.
Later in Thursday’s call, Rodgers again brought up the idea of a less traditional deal, while discussing the importance of negotiating a contract with benchmarks that would benefit other players down the line.
“Obviously this is a potential last or second-to-last contract for myself in my career, and wanting to think about my legacy, you know, contract is a part of that for sure,” Rodgers said. “So it was definitely something Dave and I talked about and why we were exploring a non-traditional type of deal that could help change some of the future contracts.
“…There just wasn’t a lot of leeway to do some of that stuff.”
Rodgers’ new deal runs through 2023, the year in which he will turn 40, and he has been vocal about his desire to finish his career with the Packers. The extension was a significant step toward that goal, but the quarterback isn’t assuming his job will be as secure near the end of his contract as it is now.
Asked if he was motivated to get an extension done after seeing his predecessor, Brett Favre, end his Packers career with an ugly divorce, Rodgers responded, “I mean I don’t think this guarantees anything, other than maybe the first three years of the deal.”
“To get to the end of the contract would be sustained, consistent play, so that’s the most important thing,” he continued. “…If it could happen to Favre, it could happen to any of us.”
That said, Rodgers is intent on continuing to play at a high level at age 40, 19 years after the Packers took him in the first round of the 2005 draft. He said that Wednesday proved nostalgic once he signed the deal and took the time to look back at his time in Green Bay.
“Knowing that this deal takes me to 40 years old, and I was drafted when I was 21, and knowing how much life happened and has happened between those years,” Rodgers said. “I’ve grown up, and like I said, I’ve grown older in an area, this city, this region, this state. And it has been a really, really fun ride.”
–Field Level Media
Elvis Dumervil announced his retirement from the NFL after 12 seasons in a social media post Thursday.
After spending a great deal of time talking to my family and prayerfully considering what is next in my career," Dumervil said, "I have made the difficult decision to
Elvis Dumervil announced his retirement from the NFL after 12 seasons in a social media post Thursday.
“After spending a great deal of time talking to my family and prayerfully considering what is next in my career,” Dumervil said, “I have made the difficult decision to step away from the NFL at this time. It’s been an incredible 12-year run.”
A fourth-round pick out of Louisville selected to the Pro Bowl five times, Dumervil recorded 105.5 career sacks, which ranks 26th on the all-time list since the stat became official in 1982. He led the NFL with 17.0 in 2009, the first of two first-team All-Pro appearances.
Dumervil, 34, spent his career with Broncos (2006-12), Baltimore Ravens (2013-16) and the San Francisco 49ers (2017). He was infamously released by the Broncos in March of 2013 after the sides agreed on a pay cut but the proper paperwork wasn’t signed and faxed in time, ending his seven-year tenure with the team.
–Field Level Media
Indianapolis Colts rookie defensive end Tyquan Lewis is expected to miss the first nine weeks of the season with a foot injury, according to the Indianapolis Star.
The Colts traded up in the 2018 NFL Draft to select Lewis, an Ohio State
Indianapolis Colts rookie defensive end Tyquan Lewis is expected to miss the first nine weeks of the season with a foot injury, according to the Indianapolis Star.
The Colts traded up in the 2018 NFL Draft to select Lewis, an Ohio State product, with the final pick of the second round. In his career with the Buckeyes, he had 23.5 sacks and 36.5 tackles.
Coach Frank Reich addressed the situation earlier this week but didn’t have a timetable for his return. The Colts took Lewis with the hope he could play immediately on the defensive line.
“No surgery, just hasn’t been coming along as fast as we would’ve liked,” Reich said, via Colts Wire. “We’re hopeful we will have him.”
The Colts could place him on injured reserve when the roster is cut to 53 players on Saturday. He could return after eight weeks on IR.
–Field Level Media
The Oakland Raiders and Khalil Mack are so far apart in contract negotiations that teams have started to call general manager Reggie McKenzie with trade offers for the disgruntled defensive end.
Thus far, the offers haven't convinced McKenzie to move his star pass rusher.
The Oakland Raiders and Khalil Mack are so far apart in contract negotiations that teams have started to call general manager Reggie McKenzie with trade offers for the disgruntled defensive end.
Thus far, the offers haven’t convinced McKenzie to move his star pass rusher.
It will reportedly take a huge haul in return for him to part with the 2016 Defensive Player of the Year, even as Mack’s holdout continues. McKenzie, to this point, has not expressed a desire to trade him.
“Reggie McKenzie has had multiple offers to him — a first-round pick and another high pick,” NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero said Wednesday. “I’ve been told he’s been offered a player for Khalil Mack. To this point, none of that has gotten anywhere. So what people around the league believe is that to even start the conversation, you’re talking about having to offer two first-round picks on top of needing to give (Mack) a top-of-market, $20 million-plus per year contract.”
Entering the fifth-year option of his rookie deal, Mack, 27, is due to make $13.85 million this season. He has 40.5 sacks in four NFL seasons while starting all 64 games. He had 10.5 sacks last season.
Mack, selected by Oakland with the fifth pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, has not received any offers from the team since February, according to Pro Football Talk.
The Los Angeles Rams and their defensive holdout, Aaron Donald, reportedly are closing in on a contract extension. Donald’s contract will set the bar that Mack likely will seek to exceed.
–Field Level Media
Rookie Sam Darnold will reportedly start the season at quarterback for the New York Jets.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said Wednesday that Darnold will start Week 1 against Detroit on Sept. 10 in prime time on "Monday Night Football."
And
Rookie Sam Darnold will reportedly start the season at quarterback for the New York Jets.
NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said Wednesday that Darnold will start Week 1 against Detroit on Sept. 10 in prime time on “Monday Night Football.”
And with the start, Darnold will be making history. At 21 years and 97 days old, he’ll be the youngest quarterback to start a season opener since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger.
It was believed Darnold, selected No. 3 overall by the Jets in the 2018 NFL Draft, would sit and learn behind veterans Josh McCown and Teddy Bridgewater at least for a few games, especially since he reported to training camp a few days late as his contract issues were being ironed out.
But the Jets traded Bridgwater to New Orleans on Wednesday and apparently decided the future is now. The 38-year-old McCown will back up Darnold and serve as his mentor.
Darnold, a Southern California product, started the past two preseason games. He has completed 64.4 percent of his 45 pass attempts, throwing for two touchdowns and one interception.
–Field Level Media
The Cleveland Browns released linebacker Mychal Kendricks on Wednesday after he was hit with federal charges for insider trading.
U.S. Attorney William M. McSwain, based in Philadelphia, announced the charges earlier Wednesday. The complaint said Kendricks turned $80,000 into $1.2 million in
The Cleveland Browns released linebacker Mychal Kendricks on Wednesday after he was hit with federal charges for insider trading.
U.S. Attorney William M. McSwain, based in Philadelphia, announced the charges earlier Wednesday. The complaint said Kendricks turned $80,000 into $1.2 million in a span of five months.
“Prior to signing Mychal, we were informed that there was a financial situation that he had been involved with in 2014,” Browns general manager John Dorsey said in a statement. “We were told Mychal had fully cooperated with investigators as a victim. From what was communicated at that time and based on the numerous questions we asked and further due diligence on our part, including checking with the league office, there was no information discovered that conveyed otherwise.
“Recently, we were provided an update on the matter and the circumstances have changed. We are now dealing with a different set of facts and the additional information we’ve gathered has led us to the decision to release Mychal from our team. Due to the ongoing legal nature of this situation, we will have no further comments.”
Kendricks joined the Browns on a one-year, $2.25 million contract, which guaranteed him $500,000, in June after he was released by the Eagles in May.
Cleveland.com reported earlier Wednesday that the Browns knew Kendricks was involved in a federal investigation when they signed him, but they were led to believe by Kendricks’ camp that he was not the target of the probe for committing any crimes.
Kendricks, 27, publicly admitted his part in the alleged scheme after the charges were announced Wednesday, saying he is cooperating with authorities and paying back the approximately $1.2 million he profited.
“Four years ago, I participated in insider trading, and I deeply regret it,” Kendricks said in a statement. “I invested money with a former friend of mine who I thought I could trust and who I greatly admired. His background as a Harvard graduate and an employee of Goldman Sachs gave me a false sense of confidence.”
“While I didn’t fully understand all of the details of the illegal trades, I knew it was wrong, and I wholeheartedly regret my actions.”
According to McSwain, former investment banker Damilare Sonoiki set up a bank account for Kendricks to access and in return received cash and other kickbacks for passing on insider knowledge.
“Within a year of beginning his employment at the investment bank, he was brazenly committing crimes,” McSwain said, per NBC 10 in Philadelphia. “He is alleged to have passed material non-public info to an acquaintance, Mr. Kendricks.”
According to Philly.com, both Sonoiki and Kendricks are expected to plead guilty in the next few weeks.
Kendricks, who played college ball at Cal, was selected by Philadelphia in the second round of the 2012 draft. In six seasons with the Eagles, he appeared in 85 games (74 starts) and recorded 459 tackles, 14 sacks, three interceptions and six forced fumbles.
En route to winning a Super Bowl championship with the Eagles last season, Kendricks logged 77 tackles, two sacks and six passes defensed while playing 63.3 percent of defensive snaps.
–Field Level Media
Aaron Rodgers signed a contract extension, the Green Bay Packers announced Wednesday, that reportedly will make him the highest-paid player in NFL history.
Rodgers' former teammate and current NFL Network analyst James Jones first reported the agreement, tweeting that Rodgers' extension is for four
Aaron Rodgers signed a contract extension, the Green Bay Packers announced Wednesday, that reportedly will make him the highest-paid player in NFL history.
Rodgers’ former teammate and current NFL Network analyst James Jones first reported the agreement, tweeting that Rodgers’ extension is for four years and averages $33.5 million annually in new money, plus available incentives each year, with more than $100 million guaranteed. Atlanta’s Matt Ryan held the previous benchmarks for annual salary ($30 million) and guaranteed money ($94.5 million).
Rodgers, 34, still had two years remaining on his previous contract, meaning he is now under contract through 2023. He will turn 40 in December of that year. According to multiple reports, he will receive $67 million by the end of 2018 and more than $80 million by March.
–The Los Angeles Rams are “very close” to agreeing on a long-term contract extension with defensive tackle Aaron Donald, coach Sean McVay said during the team’s charity kickoff luncheon.
“Where’s (Rams COO Kevin) Demoff at?” McVay asked while on stage at the luncheon. “Did he get Aaron done? … I think we’re very close to try to get this done.”
General manager Les Snead agreed with McVay’s expectation that a deal will be done soon, saying, “Sean definitely is not speaking out of turn. He is well aware of updates, but nothing has been agreed upon.”
–The New York Jets traded quarterback Teddy Bridgewater and a sixth-round pick to the New Orleans Saints for a third-round pick, both teams announced.
According to multiple reports, the Jets loaded their team buses in preparation to drive to Philadelphia for Thursday’s preseason game against the Eagles before pulling Bridgewater off the bus to inform him of the deal with the Saints.
Bridgewater, 25, joined the Jets in free agency on a one-year, incentive-laden deal that guaranteed him just $1 million but has a base value of $6 million and a max value of $15 million. He went 28 for 38 (73.7 percent) for 316 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in three preseason appearances, his first extended game action since sustaining a gruesome knee injury on the eve of the 2016 regular season.
–Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett agreed to a multiyear contract extension, the team announced.
Terms were not disclosed, but NFL Media reports it is a three-year, $31.8 million extension that puts him under contract through the 2021 season. Lockett’s deal reportedly includes $20 million in guaranteed money and a max value of $37.8 million. The incentives that could trigger the additional $6 million are not known.
Lockett, 25, was entering the final year of his four-year, $3.32 million rookie contract and slated to earn $1.9 million in base salary this season. The 5-foot-10, 182-pound former Kansas State star has emerged as a starter opposite Doug Baldwin for a Seahawks offense that lost tight end Jimmy Graham and wide receiver Paul Richardson in free agency this offseason.
–Cleveland Browns linebacker Mychal Kendricks apologized shortly after he was hit with federal charges for insider trading, which were announced by Philadelphia-based U.S. Attorney William M. McSwain.
Kendricks joined the Browns on a one-year, $2.25 million contract in June after he was released by the Eagles in May. According to Cleveland.com, the Browns knew Kendricks was involved in a federal investigation at the time, but they were led to believe by Kendricks’ camp that he was not the target of the probe for committing any crimes. The report adds the team is currently deciding whether or not to part ways with the linebacker.
Kendricks, 27, publicly admitted his part in the alleged scheme on Wednesday and said he is cooperating with authorities and paying back the approximately $1.2 million he profited.
–The Dallas Cowboys won’t place center Travis Frederick on injured reserve when final cuts are made this weekend, executive vice president Stephen Jones said, but that move remains a possibility next week.
Jones said the team could make the decision to put Frederick on IR leading up to Week 1. The plan is to use the interim time to learn more about Frederick’s health and how soon he will be able to return.
Frederick, 27, was recently diagnosed with Guillain-Barre syndrome after he saw several specialists to determine the cause of repeated stinger-like symptoms experienced during training camp. No timetable has been given for his expected return, but NFL Network cited a source Tuesday who cautiously estimated the center’s absence will be measured in weeks rather than months.
–One day after Cowboys owner Jerry Jones revived the idea of an 18-game NFL regular season and a shorter preseason, Stephen Jones expressed disagreement with his father.
Jerry Jones said on Tuesday that an 18-game schedule could reduce concussions and make the game safer. Stephen Jones, who is a member of the league’s competition committee, said Wednesday he isn’t sure that reducing the number of preseason games would be good for the development of younger players who might be unlikely to make a regular-season roster.
–The Packers traded backup quarterback Brett Hundley to the Seahawks for a sixth-round pick.
Hundley and DeShone Kizer were competing to be the backup behind Rodgers. Coach Mike McCarthy said the Packers were not married to the idea of keeping three quarterbacks after acquiring Kizer, a second-round pick and the primary starter with the Cleveland Browns as a rookie last season.
“He’s big, he runs well, he’s got a good arm, he’s got good vision on the field, he’s made a lot of big throws and big plays,” Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said of Hundley.
–Minnesota Vikings receiver Cayleb Jones is in jail in Hastings, Minn., after being arrested on suspicion of three counts on Tuesday.
Jones is being held without bail on allegations of felony theft, misdemeanor assault and interfering with a 911 call, though he has not yet been charged. Bail should be set at a court appearance scheduled for Thursday, the same day the Vikings visit the Tennessee Titans for their preseason finale.
Jones is already slated to miss the first four games of the 2018 NFL season after violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing substances. The 25-year-old, who is the older brother of Buffalo Bills wideout Zay Jones, spent last season on the Vikings’ practice squad.
–Houston Texans backup inside linebacker Ben Heeney was waived/injured and will miss the season, after the Houston Chronicle reported that he underwent ankle surgery.
Heeney was carted off after injuring his ankle in the Texans’ preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday.
The Texans claimed Heeney off waivers from the Saints last season, though he was rarely used and finished the season on injured reserve. Heeney, 26, was a fifth-round pick by the Oakland Raiders in 2015.
–Field Level Media
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen will not play in Thursday's preseason finale against the Denver Broncos, according to an NFL Network report Wednesday.
Rosen, whom the team traded up to take 10th overall in April's draft, missed the team's third preseason game with a
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen will not play in Thursday’s preseason finale against the Denver Broncos, according to an NFL Network report Wednesday.
Rosen, whom the team traded up to take 10th overall in April’s draft, missed the team’s third preseason game with a thumb injury on his right (throwing) hand. He injured the thumb last week when his hand hit a teammate’s helmet in practice.
Head coach Steve Wilks told reporters Tuesday that Rosen’s status was “still up in the air,” while Rosen said he’d like to play if given the green light.
“I think all reps are good reps,” Rosen told reporters. “I’d love to take as many as possible.”
If the rookie is indeed done for the preseason, Rosen finished with a 55.2 percent completion rate (16 of 29) for 148 yards (5.1 yards per attempt), one touchdown and no interceptions. He was under siege throughout his debut against the Los Angeles Chargers in the opener, before getting the chance to play a bit with the first-team offense against the New Orleans Saints.
Sam Bradford, who joined Arizona for $20 million in free agency, is expected to be the Cardinals’ Week 1 starter, but he has missed 48 games in his career due to injury, including 14 last season due to soreness in his surgically repaired left knee.
Mike Glennon, who also joined the team in free agency, has worked as the team’s third stringer and is not assured of a roster spot. He has gone 10 for 17 (58.8 percent) for 46 yards (2.71 per attempt) and an interception in two preseason appearances.
–Field Level Media
One day after Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones revived the idea of an 18-game NFL regular season and a shorter preseason, Stephen Jones expressed disagreement with his father on Wednesday.
Stephen Jones, the team's executive vice president and a member of the
One day after Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones revived the idea of an 18-game NFL regular season and a shorter preseason, Stephen Jones expressed disagreement with his father on Wednesday.
Stephen Jones, the team’s executive vice president and a member of the league’s competition committee, said he isn’t sure that reducing the number of preseason games would be good for the development of younger players who might be unlikely to make a regular-season roster.
“Here’s my problem: At the end of the day, it’s so important for these young players to play the game and play on a big stage and play in stadiums,” Stephen Jones told reporters.
“I know sometimes the fans may not love it as much, and that’s Jerry’s point,” he continued. “But that’s part of the fun of the game is watching these young guys come up and play. … I just think we need these games to develop these football players.”
Jerry Jones said in an interview with the Dallas Morning News on Tuesday that an 18-game regular season could be better for players’ health.
“I can make the case that we have an uptick in concussions in the preseason,” he said. “If you look at it, I would contend there would be less exposure.”
In a follow-up conversation Tuesday with 105.3 FM in Dallas, Jerry Jones said 18 games would be better physically for players and even “safer.”
The owner contended that the addition of two regular-season games could bring $1 billion in player revenue, potentially a difference of $589,000 when spread across every player on each team’s 53-man roster.
However, the NFL’s collective bargaining agreement runs through 2020, and commissioner Roger Goodell said as recently as February there was no plan to change the format of the regular season. The NFLPA also resisted suggestions for a longer regular season during the last round of contract negotiations.
–Field Level Media
The Los Angeles Rams are "very close" to agreeing on a long-term contract extension with defensive tackle Aaron Donald, head coach Sean McVay said Wednesday during the team's charity kickoff luncheon.
Where's [Rams COO Kevin] Demoff at?" McVay asked while on stage at the
The Los Angeles Rams are “very close” to agreeing on a long-term contract extension with defensive tackle Aaron Donald, head coach Sean McVay said Wednesday during the team’s charity kickoff luncheon.
“Where’s [Rams COO Kevin] Demoff at?” McVay asked while on stage at the luncheon. “Did he get Aaron done? … I think we’re very close to try to get this done.”
General manager Les Snead agreed with McVay’s expectation that a deal will be done soon.
“Sean definitely is not speaking out of turn,” Snead said. “He is well aware of updates, but nothing has been agreed upon.”
Demoff also took a turn on stage, during which Donald’s agent apparently called him.
“My phone is buzzing,” Demoff said. “It’s Aaron Donald’s agent. No joke. I wish I were making it up.”
Afterward, Demoff did not offer further comments about negotiations, but said again that he wasn’t joking about the call.
McVay told reporters Tuesday he was “very, very optimistic” about getting a deal done, adding the “level of urgency is extremely high on both sides.” McVay said he hoped to have an agreement soon enough to get Donald on the field for the Sept. 10 opener against the Oakland Raiders.
Pro Football Talk reported on Sunday that the Rams and Donald have been on the verge of a deal to make Donald the highest-paid defensive player in history at an annual average around $22 million, with about $80 million guaranteed.
Von Miller currently leads all NFL defenders at $19 million annually.
Donald, the reigning Defensive Player of the Year, earned just over $10.1 million from 2014-17 and is due $6.9 million this season, the fifth-year option of his rookie deal. The 27-year-old has made the Pro Bowl in each of his four seasons and has three first-team All-Pro nods.
The Rams have been able to reach deals with other core players recently, extending both wideout Brandin Cooks and running back Todd Gurley in a span of a week before training camp opened. They consistently have been vocal about their plan to re-sign Donald.
–Field Level Media
The New York Jets traded quarterback Teddy Bridgewater and a sixth-round pick to the New Orleans Saints for a third-round pick, both teams announced Wednesday.
"We are excited to add Teddy Bridgewater to our team," Saints head coach Sean Payton said
The New York Jets traded quarterback Teddy Bridgewater and a sixth-round pick to the New Orleans Saints for a third-round pick, both teams announced Wednesday.
“We are excited to add Teddy Bridgewater to our team,” Saints head coach Sean Payton said in a statement. “We look forward to working with him and watching him continue to develop as a player.”
According to multiple reports, the Jets loaded their team buses in preparation to drive to Philadelphia for Thursday’s preseason game against the Eagles before pulling Bridgewater off the bus to inform him of the deal with the Saints.
Bridgewater, 25, joined the Jets in free agency on a one-year, incentive-laden deal that guaranteed him just $1 million but has a base value of $6 million and a max value of $15 million.
His name has been a popular one in trade rumors after he performed well this preseason, his first steady game action since suffering a gruesome knee injury on the eve of the 2016 regular season. Bridgewater went 28 for 38 (73.7 percent) for 316 yards (8.3 yards per attempt), two touchdowns and an interception in three preseason appearances. Jets general manager Mike Maccagnan previously hinted at a possible trade.
“In his time with us, Teddy was the consummate professional, a great teammate, and a tremendous leader,” Maccagnan said in a statement. “He worked diligently with our medical staff and made tremendous strides along the way. We wish him nothing but success in the future.”
Since the Minnesota Vikings took him 32nd overall in 2014, Bridgewater has completed 64.7 percent of his passes for 6,150 yards (7.2 yards per attempt), 28 touchdowns and 22 interceptions while going 17-11 as a starter.
Saints starter Drew Brees turns 40 in January and is under contract through the 2019 season, after he signed a two-year, $50 million deal this offseason as a free agent. Free agent signee Tom Savage and former undrafted free agent Taysom Hill had been battling for the backup job in New Orleans. Savage is on a one-year deal, while Hill is under contract through 2019.
The Jets will move forward with 39-year-old veteran Josh McCown, who re-signed on a $10 million deal in free agency this spring, and No. 3 overall pick Sam Darnold. The 21-year-old rookie started the team’s third preseason game and appears to have a great chance to open Week 1 as the Jets’ starter.
Darnold has gone 29 of 45 (64.4 percent) for 244 yards (5.4 yards per attempt), two touchdowns and an interception in three preseason games. McCown has barely played in preseason while the team gave Bridgewater and Darnold more reps.
The Saints also announced the signing of wide receiver Tanner McEvoy, who was released by the Seattle Seahawks on Monday. The 25-year-old played in 29 games for Seattle as a reserve over the last two years, catching 14 passes for 253 yards and two touchdowns.
–Field Level media
The Dallas Cowboys won't place center Travis Frederick on injured reserve when final cuts are made this weekend, executive vice president Stephen Jones said Wednesday, but that move remains a possibility next week.
Jones said the team could make the decision to put
The Dallas Cowboys won’t place center Travis Frederick on injured reserve when final cuts are made this weekend, executive vice president Stephen Jones said Wednesday, but that move remains a possibility next week.
Jones said the team could make the decision to put Frederick on IR leading up to Week 1. The plan is to use the interim time to learn more about Frederick’s health and how soon he will be able to return.
Frederick, 27, was recently diagnosed with Guillain-Barre syndrome after he saw several specialists to determine the cause of repeated stinger-like symptoms experienced during training camp. The syndrome is a rare auto-immune disorder in which the immune system attacks the body’s nerves, causing weakness and tingling in the extremities, ranging from mild to a severe medical emergency.
No timetable has been given for Frederick’s expected return, but NFL Network cited a source Tuesday who cautiously estimated the center’s absence will be measured in weeks, rather than months. The report also said Frederick has worked out and has been watching practice.
If Frederick is placed on IR, he would have to sit out eight weeks before the Cowboys could recall him — each NFL team is allowed to recall two players from IR each season — to the active roster. If not placed on IR, he would be able to play whenever deemed healthy, but would count against the 53-man roster.
Frederick has started all 80 games and hasn’t missed a snap since the Cowboys took him 31st overall in the 2013 draft. He is riding a streak of four consecutive Pro Bowl appearances and also earned first-team All-Pro honors in 2016, after garnering second-team honors in ’14 and ’15.
Seventh-year pro Joe Looney, who has appeared in all 32 games (three starts) for the Cowboys over the last two seasons, is expected to start in Frederick’s absence.
–Field Level Media
Aaron Rodgers has signed a contract extension, the Green Bay Packers announced Wednesday, that will reportedly make him the highest-paid player in NFL history.
Rodgers' former teammate and current NFL Network analyst James Jones first reported the agreement, tweeting that Rodgers' extension is for
Aaron Rodgers has signed a contract extension, the Green Bay Packers announced Wednesday, that will reportedly make him the highest-paid player in NFL history.
Rodgers’ former teammate and current NFL Network analyst James Jones first reported the agreement, tweeting that Rodgers’ extension is for four years and averages $33.5 million annually in new money, plus available incentives each year, with more than $100 million guaranteed. Atlanta’s Matt Ryan held the previous benchmarks for annual salary ($30 million) and guaranteed money ($94.5 million).
Rodgers posted on Instagram later Wednesday with a photo of him from draft day in 2005, and a note reading:
“It’s been an amazing ride the last 13 years; excited to start year 14 knowing that my future is here, in Green Bay, for our 100th season. I’ve grown up in this place, and grown older and a little wiser along the way.
“Thank you to our incredible fan base for inspiring us players to be better year after year. Thank you to the Packers organization for standing by me time and time again and giving me the opportunity to lead this football team. And thank you to my teammates along the way, past and present who have impacted my life in so many positive ways, giving me friendships for life. Looking forward to making some more memorable moments this year, and for years to come….
#packers100thseason #packersfamily #packerforlife #midrange”
According to multiple reports, Rodgers will receive more than $80 million by March. Per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, Rodgers received a $57.5 million signing bonus.
Shortly before Jones tweeted the news Wednesday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Rodgers and the Packers were expected to finalize a record-breaking extension by the end of the weekend. Schefter later reported that the deal includes $103 million practically guaranteed and $67 million due before the end of 2018.
Rodgers, 34, still had two years remaining on his contract, meaning he is now under contract through 2023. He will turn 40 in December of that year.
His previous $22 million annual average, which was the highest in NFL history when the deal was signed in April of 2013, had slipped to 10th among NFL quarterbacks before the new deal. Rodgers was scheduled to make a little over $20.5 million this season and $21.1 million in 2019.
Rodgers discussed his contract situation last week with ESPN Radio’s “Wilde and Tausch,” saying he was working with the team to reach a deal that works well for both sides, without hindering the Packers’ ability to build a contender.
“I’m not trying to screw them, you know,” Rodgers said. “This is a partnership. That’s the only way this is going to work, and the best way things work in this situation is that we’re in this thing together. And if they make that financial commitment, that’s what they’re saying, and also there’s an expectation that you’re going to play well. And then that’s my side of the bargain.”
Rodgers has spent his whole career with the Packers since they took him 24th overall in the 2005 draft. He is a six-time Pro Bowler, two-time first-team All-Pro and has a 103-55 record as a starter (including playoffs), leading the team to a Super Bowl XLV title.
The 14th-year veteran is the league’s all-time leader in passer rating (103.8) and interception rate (1.6 percent).
–Field Level Media
Rodgers' former teammate and current NFL Network analyst James Jones first reported the agreement, tweeting
