Kaepernick collusion claim continues, dismissal denied

Aaron Rodgers signed a contract extension, the Green Bay Packers announced Wednesday, that reportedly will make him the highest-paid player in NFL history.

NFL notebook: Rodgers signs historic deal

Rodgers’ former teammate and current NFL Network analyst James Jones first reported the agreement, tweeting that Rodgers’ extension is for four years and averages $33.5 million annually in new money, plus available incentives each year, with more than $100 million guaranteed. Atlanta’s Matt Ryan held the previous benchmarks for annual salary ($30 million) and guaranteed money ($94.5 million).

Rodgers, 34, still had two years remaining on his previous contract, meaning he is now under contract through 2023. He will turn 40 in December of that year. According to multiple reports, he will receive $67 million by the end of 2018 and more than $80 million by March.

–The Los Angeles Rams are “very close” to agreeing on a long-term contract extension with defensive tackle Aaron Donald, coach Sean McVay said during the team’s charity kickoff luncheon.

“Where’s (Rams COO Kevin) Demoff at?” McVay asked while on stage at the luncheon. “Did he get Aaron done? … I think we’re very close to try to get this done.”

General manager Les Snead agreed with McVay’s expectation that a deal will be done soon, saying, “Sean definitely is not speaking out of turn. He is well aware of updates, but nothing has been agreed upon.”

–The New York Jets traded quarterback Teddy Bridgewater and a sixth-round pick to the New Orleans Saints for a third-round pick, both teams announced.

According to multiple reports, the Jets loaded their team buses in preparation to drive to Philadelphia for Thursday’s preseason game against the Eagles before pulling Bridgewater off the bus to inform him of the deal with the Saints.

Bridgewater, 25, joined the Jets in free agency on a one-year, incentive-laden deal that guaranteed him just $1 million but has a base value of $6 million and a max value of $15 million. He went 28 for 38 (73.7 percent) for 316 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in three preseason appearances, his first extended game action since sustaining a gruesome knee injury on the eve of the 2016 regular season.

–Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett agreed to a multiyear contract extension, the team announced.

Terms were not disclosed, but NFL Media reports it is a three-year, $31.8 million extension that puts him under contract through the 2021 season. Lockett’s deal reportedly includes $20 million in guaranteed money and a max value of $37.8 million. The incentives that could trigger the additional $6 million are not known.

Lockett, 25, was entering the final year of his four-year, $3.32 million rookie contract and slated to earn $1.9 million in base salary this season. The 5-foot-10, 182-pound former Kansas State star has emerged as a starter opposite Doug Baldwin for a Seahawks offense that lost tight end Jimmy Graham and wide receiver Paul Richardson in free agency this offseason.

–Cleveland Browns linebacker Mychal Kendricks apologized shortly after he was hit with federal charges for insider trading, which were announced by Philadelphia-based U.S. Attorney William M. McSwain.

Kendricks joined the Browns on a one-year, $2.25 million contract in June after he was released by the Eagles in May. According to Cleveland.com, the Browns knew Kendricks was involved in a federal investigation at the time, but they were led to believe by Kendricks’ camp that he was not the target of the probe for committing any crimes. The report adds the team is currently deciding whether or not to part ways with the linebacker.

Kendricks, 27, publicly admitted his part in the alleged scheme on Wednesday and said he is cooperating with authorities and paying back the approximately $1.2 million he profited.

–The Dallas Cowboys won’t place center Travis Frederick on injured reserve when final cuts are made this weekend, executive vice president Stephen Jones said, but that move remains a possibility next week.

Jones said the team could make the decision to put Frederick on IR leading up to Week 1. The plan is to use the interim time to learn more about Frederick’s health and how soon he will be able to return.

Frederick, 27, was recently diagnosed with Guillain-Barre syndrome after he saw several specialists to determine the cause of repeated stinger-like symptoms experienced during training camp. No timetable has been given for his expected return, but NFL Network cited a source Tuesday who cautiously estimated the center’s absence will be measured in weeks rather than months.

–One day after Cowboys owner Jerry Jones revived the idea of an 18-game NFL regular season and a shorter preseason, Stephen Jones expressed disagreement with his father.

Jerry Jones said on Tuesday that an 18-game schedule could reduce concussions and make the game safer. Stephen Jones, who is a member of the league’s competition committee, said Wednesday he isn’t sure that reducing the number of preseason games would be good for the development of younger players who might be unlikely to make a regular-season roster.

–The Packers traded backup quarterback Brett Hundley to the Seahawks for a sixth-round pick.

Hundley and DeShone Kizer were competing to be the backup behind Rodgers. Coach Mike McCarthy said the Packers were not married to the idea of keeping three quarterbacks after acquiring Kizer, a second-round pick and the primary starter with the Cleveland Browns as a rookie last season.

“He’s big, he runs well, he’s got a good arm, he’s got good vision on the field, he’s made a lot of big throws and big plays,” Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said of Hundley.

–Minnesota Vikings receiver Cayleb Jones is in jail in Hastings, Minn., after being arrested on suspicion of three counts on Tuesday.

Jones is being held without bail on allegations of felony theft, misdemeanor assault and interfering with a 911 call, though he has not yet been charged. Bail should be set at a court appearance scheduled for Thursday, the same day the Vikings visit the Tennessee Titans for their preseason finale.

Jones is already slated to miss the first four games of the 2018 NFL season after violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing substances. The 25-year-old, who is the older brother of Buffalo Bills wideout Zay Jones, spent last season on the Vikings’ practice squad.

–Houston Texans backup inside linebacker Ben Heeney was waived/injured and will miss the season, after the Houston Chronicle reported that he underwent ankle surgery.

Heeney was carted off after injuring his ankle in the Texans’ preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday.

The Texans claimed Heeney off waivers from the Saints last season, though he was rarely used and finished the season on injured reserve. Heeney, 26, was a fifth-round pick by the Oakland Raiders in 2015.

–Field Level Media