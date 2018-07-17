Kelly says issue ‘came up’ after recent cancer surgery

Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly said Tuesday that he might have hit a unexpected bump on his road to recovery from cancer surgery in March.

Speaking at his football clinic for children in Pittsford, N.Y., Kelly said he plans to visit his doctors in New York City in August for a “checkup” after “something came up.” He had surgery in March to remove oral cancer and reconstruct his upper jaw.

The Buffalo Bills legend, now 58, will receive the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance at the 2018 ESPYS Wednesday night in Los Angeles. He said he will see his doctors in an appointment scheduled for the second week of August.

“It will be a checkup, but how long will I be there [until I] check out? We’ll see, ” Kelly told reporters. “I still have a mouth full of stitches. I’m sure they’re going to pull all of those out.”

Kelly had planned follow-up surgery on his upper jaw last month to prepare for insertion of permanent dentures this fall.

“I’m not sure what’s going on,” he said. “I have some things that I want to have looked at, and then we’ll go from there. I don’t know whether I’m going to be here for two days, four days or in and out. And then hopefully I pray when September has rolled around that I can finally bite into a piece of meat and not soup every day.”

Kelly has been battling cancer off and on for five years. He had surgery in 2013 to remove squamous cell carcinoma of the upper jawbone, with chemotherapy following the next year when cancer was discovered in his maxillary sinus. Doctors declared him cancer free in September 2014, but he announced in March that cancer had been detected in his upper jaw.

Kelly said he planned to channel Jim Valvano — the former North Carolina State basketball coach for whom the Jimmy V award was named — who accepted the Arthur Ashe Courage Award in 1993 with a memorable speech that included his often-quoted words: “Don’t give up. Don’t ever give up.”

“I hope the words that I say come out right, that I’m able to inspire people never to give up,” Kelly said Tuesday.

