Lewis: Patriots ‘didn’t think I was good enough to be there’

Running back Dion Lewis rushed for nearly 900 yards for New England last season, but when it came time to sign a contract, the Patriots allowed him to walk away.

Now, he’s playing for former Patriots’ linebacker Mike Vrabel, the new head coach of the Tennessee Titans. Lewis signed a four-year, $19.8 million contract in the offseason that also provides for an additional $3.4 million in incentives, per Spotrac.

“I’m happy with the decision, and this is the decision I would’ve made even if they did offer,” Lewis told Ben Volin of the Boston Globe on Wednesday. “If they wanted me, they could’ve had me.

“But obviously, they didn’t want me, they didn’t think I was good enough to be there. I just had to move on and do what’s best for me.”

Lewis played in all 16 games last season for the Patriots, rushing for 896 yards, scoring six touchdowns and averaging 5.0 yards per carry.

The running back, who turns 28 next month, was drafted in the fifth round in 2011 by Philadelphia. He spent two seasons with the Eagles, then was traded to Cleveland in 2013. He missed the entire season with a fractured fibula and was released in 2014.

Indianapolis signed Lewis in September 2014 and released him a week later. He sat out the season and signed with the Patriots for the 2015 season. He shined in brief action but missed much of 2015 and 2016 with knee injuries.

He said he wants to put a past of injury and rejection behind him.

“I always carry a chip on my shoulder, always eager to prove the kind of player I am,” Lewis said, “and that’s not going to change just because I got a contract. I’m self-motivated. I feel like I’m a great player and I’m always eager to show what type of player I am.

“I get more mad at myself than the coaches get mad at me. I’m extremely hard on myself and I expect a lot. And I think that I can do a lot better than I did last year.”

With Tennessee, Lewis is expected to share the load with Derrick Henry.

The Titans open the season at Miami on Sept. 9. They will host the Patriots on Nov. 11.

