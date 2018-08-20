Lions place LB Longa on IR

The Detroit Lions placed linebacker Steve Longa on injured reserve with a torn knee ligament, coach Matt Patricia announced Monday.

Longa was injured while pursuing New York Giants quarterback Kyle Laulette on a touchdown run during the second quarter of Friday’s preseason game. Longa walked off the field, but he was seen wearing a heavy brace after the game and tests confirmed the torn ligament.

The former undrafted rookie out of Rutgers played in 16 games for the Lions over the past two seasons after being released by the Seattle Seahawks. Longa was expected to be a key special teams contributor while also working as a backup linebacker for the Lions this season.

Longa was one of just four Lions players to log more than 300 special teams snaps last season, according to The Detroit News.

–Field Level Media