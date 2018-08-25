Adam Humphries returned a missed field goal 109 yards for a touchdown to give the Tampa Bay Buccaneers a 20-6 halftime lead, before the Detroit Lions rallied for a 33-30 win at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

Lions rally over Bucs despite Humphries’ 109-yard TD

Adam Humphries returned a missed field goal 109 yards for a touchdown to give the Tampa Bay Buccaneers a 20-6 halftime lead, before the Detroit Lions rallied for a 33-30 win at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

Following the approach they used in the first two preseason games, the Bucs had Ryan Fitzpatrick start at quarterback, before Jameis Winston — who is suspended for the first three regular-season games — entered in the second quarter. Winston played through halftime, going 6 of 10 for 60 yards and a 10-yard touchdown to Chris Godwin. Fitzpatrick went 6 of 7 for 82 yards.

Matthew Stafford played one series into the third quarter, leading the Lions to a pair of field goals and a 27-yard drive just before halftime. That drive ended in a 62-yard attempt by Matt Prater, which came up short and was returned for the score by Humphries. Stafford finished 9 of 18 for 113 yards.

Lions rookie second-round running back Kerryon Johnson continued his strong preseason with four carries for 25 yards. Bucs rookie back Ronald Jones, who went five picks ahead of Johnson in April’s draft, gained just 7 yards on his six carries but shook loose for a 37-yard reception.

Battling for the backup job, Lions signal-callers Matt Cassell (7 of 11, 60 yards, TD) and Jake Rudock (9 of 12, 58 yards, TD) each performed well, and Rudock threw the game-winning 5-yard touchdown to tight end Marcus Lucas with 30 seconds remaining.

Detroit undrafted rookie wideout Brandon Powell caught six passes for 45 yards and added an 80-yard punt-return touchdown in the fourth quarter.

–Field Level Media