Love it or Leave it: Odds for the Heisman Trophy

Always the bridesmaid and never the bride. That old cliche encapsulates Stanford’s past ten years with the Heisman trophy. Beginning with Toby Gerhart finishing second to Mark Ingram in 2009, and finishing with Bryce Love as the runner-up to Baker Mayfield last year, a Cardinal has finished second in the Heisman voting five times in the last nine seasons. Andrew Luck did it twice and Christian McCaffrey once, in addition to those above.

Now, if odds are to be believed, Love has the second best chance of winning the Heisman behind Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa. Will this be the year Stanford finally gets over the hump or will a Crimson Tide player steal it for the third time?

Data provided by Westgate and updated weekly.

Player (TEAM) Opening Odds (6/8/2018) Current Odds (8/6/2018) Bryce LOVE (STANFORD) 5/1 5/1 Jonathan TAYLOR (WISCONSIN) 7/1 8/1 Tua TAGOVAILOA (ALABAMA) 10/1 4/1 Jake FROMM (GEORGIA) 14/1 20/1 Justin HERBERT (OREGON) 14/1 20/1 Khalil TATE (ARIZONA) 14/1 20/1 D’Andre SWIFT (GEORGIA) 20/1 30/1 Jake BROWNING (WASHINGTON) 20/1 20/1 Jarrett STIDHAM (AUBURN) 20/1 25/1 J.K. DOBBINS (OHIO ST) 20/1 25/1 Kelly BRYANT (CLEMSON) 20/1 50/1 Kyler MURRAY (OKLAHOMA) 20/1 30/1 Shea PATTERSON (MICHIGAN) 20/1 25/1 Trace McSORLEY (PENN ST) 20/1 15/1 Will GRIER (WEST VIRGINIA) 20/1 15/1 Cam AKERS (FLORIDA ST) 25/1 50/1 Deondre FRANCOIS (FLORIDA ST) 25/1 50/1 Dwayne HASKINS (OHIO ST) 25/1 20/1 Drew LOCK (MISSOURI) 30/1 30/1 Rodney ANDERSON (OKLAHOMA) 30/1 20/1 Damien HARRIS (ALABAMA) 40/1 20/1 Nick FITZGERALD (MISSISSIPPI ST) 40/1 60/1 Travis ETIENNE (CLEMSON) 40/1 100/1 Brandon WIMBUSH (NOTRE DAME) 50/1 80/1 McKenzie MILTON (UCF) 50/1 100/1 Myles GASKIN (WASHINGTON) 50/1 100/1 Ed OLIVER (HOUSTON) 80/1 60/1 J.D SPIELMAN (NEBRASKA) 80/1 100/1 J.T. DANIELS (USC) 80/1 100/1 Justice HILL (OKLAHOMA ST) 80/1 100/1 Nick BOSA (OHIO ST) 80/1 100/1 David SILLS (WEST VIRGINIA) 100/1 100/1 Dexter LAWRENCE (CLEMSON) 100/1 100/1 Jake BENTLEY (SOUTH CAROLINA) 100/1 100/1 Ryan FINLEY (NC STATE) 100/1 100/1 Sam EHLINGER (TEXAS) 100/1 100/1 Stephen CARR (USC) 100/1 100/1 Trevor LAWRENCE (CLEMSON) 60/1 40/1 Alex HORNIBROOK (WISCONSIN) 100/1 150/1 Jalen HURD (BAYLOR) 300/1 300/1 AJ DILLON (BOSTON COLLEGE) 50/1 50/1 Benny SNELL JR (KENTUCKY) 300/1 300/1 Deebo SAMUEL (SOUTH CAROLINA) 200/1 200/1