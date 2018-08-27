Luck misses practice with ‘minor’ foot injury
Andrew Luck missed practice Monday with a “minor” foot injury, but Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich said it shouldn’t be an issue.
Reich said his quarterback could play this week if it were the start of the regular season. Luck is set to return to practice on Tuesday if his foot feels better in the morning.
He was not scheduled to play Thursday in the preseason finale and has nearly two weeks to get ready for the Sept. 9 season opener against Cincinnati.
Luck was injured on a sack Saturday in the preseason game against San Francisco, as the Colts played without starting left tackle Anthony Castonzo, while starting right tackle Austin Howard saw just three snaps.
The No. 1 overall selection in the 2012 NFL Draft, Luck missed the entire 2017 season with a right shoulder injury. He turns 29 next month.
–Field Level Media
Seahawks LB Wright (knee) uncertain for opener
Seattle Seahawks linebacker K.J. Wright is having his knee scoped on Monday and could be out for the Sept. 9 season opener, head coach Pete Carroll told reporters.
Carroll said Wright felt that “maybe something wasn’t quite right” in his knee after Friday’s preseason game, prompting the scope. Wright is expected to return quickly, but there is no timeline yet for his return, and his availability for the opener is in doubt. Carroll said fifth-round rookie Shaquem Griffin needs to be ready to start against the Denver Broncos in Week 1 if needed.
Wright, 29, missed one game last season after starting all 48 contests over the previous three years. In seven career seasons, all with the Seahawks, he has played in 107 of a possible 112 games, starting 103.
Wright totaled 108 tackles, six passes defensed and an interception last season. He made his first career Pro Bowl appearances in 2016 when he racked up 126 tackles, 4.0 sacks and five passes defensed.
Carroll also said wide receiver Doug Baldwin (knee soreness) remains on track to play in Week 1, while defensive end Dion Jordan is getting closer to a return.
Jordan, who is dealing with a stress reaction in his shin, remains on the physically unable to perform list and is uncertain for the season opener. The team is still deciding whether to activate him, or leave him on PUP through Week 1, which would rule him out for six weeks but keep a roster spot open.
Jordan, 28, has battled injuries throughout his career, including multiple surgeries on his left knee while with the Miami Dolphins and a knee scope that kept him out half of last season, his first in Seattle. Jordan also missed three games late last season due to a neck injury. He finished 2017 with 4.0 sacks in five games for the Seahawks.
–Field Level Media
McVay, Rams request Donald end holdout this week
McVay, Rams request Donald end holdout this week
Head coach Sean McVay chose not to push his starters in preseason, but the Los Angeles Rams are making it known the time is now for defensive tackle Aaron Donald to end his holdout and report to the team to begin preparing for Week 1.
