Mahomes shows off arm as Kansas City wins in Atlanta

Patrick Mahomes showed why the Kansas City Chiefs handed him the keys to the offense. Tyreek Hill showed why that could be a problem for opposing defenses this season.

Mahomes was 8 of 12 for 138 yards and one touchdown — a 69-yard strike to Hill with 17 seconds left in the first half — as the Kansas City Chiefs beat the host Atlanta Falcons 28-14 in a Week 2 preseason game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Friday night.

Mahomes, a second-year quarterback taking over for the departed Alex Smith, has a big arm that Andy Reid’s offense in Kansas City has lacked since he arrived and has Chiefs fans dreaming of a high-powered offense with some of the fastest skill players in the league.

Atlanta quarterback Matt Ryan was 5 of 7 for 90 yards and a score, a 4-yard pass to tight end Austin Hooper on the game’s first drive. First-round pick Calvin Ridley caught three balls for 49 yards and a score for Atlanta.

–Field Level Media