McCarron returns to limited practice; McCoy day-to-day

Five days after leaving a preseason game with what many feared was a broken collarbone, Buffalo Bills quarterback AJ McCarron returned to a limited practice on Wednesday.

Head coach Sean McDermott told reporters the plan is to ease McCarron — whose collarbone was found to be intact after further testing — back into practice and see how he feels with increased activity. McDermott said McCarron has “general soreness right now” in his right (throwing) shoulder, but the team doesn’t feel the need to sign another quarterback at the moment.

“AJ’s in good spirits,” McDermott said. “He brings a lot to the table even when he’s not out there, so there’s a lot of positives with that. Right now, [adding another QB is] not something we would do.”

McCarron appears unlikely to play in Sunday’s third preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals, which rookie first-rounder Josh Allen will start, with Nathan Peterman working in afterward. McDermott said Allen has earned a chance to run with the first team, adding that has been the general plan all along in Buffalo.

“We’re wanting for him to go through a routine,” McDermott said, “what it would be like in a normal regular-season week of dealing with potential distractions and all that goes with the quarterback position, and learning how to balance that.”

Meanwhile, running back LeSean McCoy is day-to-day while dealing with a groin/hip injury, the coach said. Asked if there’s concern about McCoy — who turned 30 in July — as he enters his 10th NFL season, McDermott laughed off the worries about McCoy’s age, but noted the team is watching his health closely.

“There’s always concern, there is,” McDermott said. “LeSean’s a big part of what we do, so I know he’s going to maximize those treatment opportunities. He’s a pro, he knows how to handle the medical part of it in the training room. … But we’re always concerned anytime a guy’s not up to 100 percent.”

McCoy is coming off of his second consecutive 1,000-yard season and the sixth of his career, and earned his fifth straight Pro Bowl appearance. He started all 16 games last season for the first time since 2014, after missing one game in 2016 and four in 2015.

The Bills’ backfield behind McCoy is led by free agent signee Chris Ivory — who was cut by the Jacksonville Jaguars after averaging 3.4 yards per carry — and Travaris Cadet, who had just 215 scrimmage yards last year, and only 96 on the ground.

McDermott also said left tackle Dion Dawkins (hip) and defensive end Trent Murphy (groin) are day-to-day. Defensive tackle Kyle Williams (knee) remains week-to-week and will not practice or play this week.

