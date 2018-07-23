McCoy to report to Bills’ camp as investigation continues

Running back LeSean McCoy will report to Buffalo Bills training camp Wednesday as investigators continue to look into an alleged home invasion that a former girlfriend blamed on him, according to multiple reports Monday.

The woman, Delicia Cordon, said she was assaulted and robbed while she slept on July 10 in an Atlanta-area home owned by McCoy. Police said Cordon told them she thought McCoy had “something to do with” the alleged assault, which put her in the hospital.

He has not been named as a suspect, and the league has not taken any action against McCoy, according to reports.

In the audio of a 911 call to police in Milton, Ga., released by the agency, Cordon said she and McCoy were splitting up.

“I really feel like, because we’re breaking up, that he wants all his jewelry back,” Cordon told a 911 emergency dispatcher. “…[The intruder] just kept asking for jewelry. I think it has something to do with my ex-boyfriend.”

On social media, McCoy denied the accusation and said he had not had “direct contact with any of the people involved in months.” He has not spoken about the issue since.

Depending on the NFL’s investigation into the matter, McCoy could be subject to discipline under the league’s personal-conduct policy, even if he does not face legal consequences. It’s possible the league could place McCoy on the commissioner exempt list — essentially an indefinite suspension until more information is gathered — but that appears unlikely.

A nine-year NFL veteran, McCoy will be playing in his fourth season in Buffalo. The 30-year-old rushed for 1,138 yards and gained another 448 receiving yards in 2017, while scoring eight total touchdowns.

The Bills train at St. John Fisher College in Pittsford, N.Y.

–Field Level Media