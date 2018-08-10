McCoy’s ex-girlfriend vows to keep fighting for justice after assault

The former girlfriend of Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy says she won’t stop fighting for “justice to be served” after she was beaten and robbed last month in a house that’s owned by McCoy.

Delicia Cordon made the remarks in an Instagram post Friday, thanking people “who even lost a few brain cells arguing in my defense with the most ignorant individuals ever.”

During a call to 911 after the attack, Cordon told the dispatcher that she believed McCoy might have “set [her] up” for the attack because he previously wanted her to give back jewelry he had given to her.

“I really feel like, because we’re breaking up, that he wants all his jewelry back,” Cordon told a 911 emergency dispatcher. “…[The intruder] just kept asking for jewelry. I think it has something to do with my ex-boyfriend.”

Cordon’s attorney, Tanya Mitchell Graham, later told ESPN that Cordon wasn’t accusing McCoy of the attack, only that she suspected he played a role in the home invasion.

No arrests have been made in the case, and a spokesperson for the Fulton County (Georgia) district attorney’s office did not immediately respond to ESPN’s request for comment Friday.

McCoy expressed confidence that the Bills are backing him “110 percent” and that he will play in the regular-season opener on Sept. 9 at Baltimore. McCoy was in uniform but did not play in Thursday night’s 28-23 loss to the Carolina Panthers.

Brandon Beane, the Bills’ general manager, said last month that the team was “comfortable” with allowing McCoy to practice.

A nine-year NFL veteran, McCoy will be playing in his fourth season in Buffalo. The 30-year-old rushed for 1,138 yards and gained another 448 receiving yards in 2017, while scoring eight total touchdowns.

The Bills train at St. John Fisher College in Pittsford, N.Y.

–Field Level Media