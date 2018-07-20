Mowins, Griese to call Jets-Lions on MNF in Week 1

For the second consecutive year, Beth Mowins will be the play-by-play announcer for one half of ESPN’s Monday Night Football doubleheader in Week 1 of the regular season.

The network announced Thursday that Mowins and analyst and former NFL quarterback Brian Griese will be in the booth as the New York Jets visit the Detroit Lions at 7:10 p.m. ET on Sept. 10.

Mowins and analyst and former NFL coach Rex Ryan called the second game of the Week 1 MNF doubleheader last year — when the Los Angeles Chargers visited the Denver Broncos — making Mowins the first woman to call a nationally televised game in 30 years. She also called four games for CBS later in the season.

Griese has been a college football analyst for ESPN since 2009, after an 11-year NFL career.

Laura Rutledge will be the sideline reporter for Jets-Lions.

ESPN had previously announced that its new lead MNF trio of Joe Tessitore, Jason Witten and Booger McFarland would call the Los Angeles Rams at the Oakland Raiders in the nightcap at 10:20 p.m.

The network has typically assigned its full-time crew to the earlier game of its opening-week doubleheaders, but the Rams-Raiders matchup is expected to draw extra interest as former MNF analyst Jon Gruden makes his return as an NFL head coach for the first time since 2008.

–Field Level Media