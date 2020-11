NFL Injury Report

GREEN BAY PACKERS at SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS on Thursday night

GREEN BAY PACKERS

The Packers did not practice Monday or Tuesday. The practice reports for those days are estimates.

Practice Report

DID NOT PARTICIPATE IN PRACTICE

Monday TE Marcedes Lewis (knee), LB Kamal Martin (knee, not injury related), S Will Redmond (shoulder), S Vernon Scott (shoulder), T Rick Wagner (knee), RB Jamaal Williams (not injury related)

Tuesday S Will Redmond (shoulder), S Vernon Scott (shoulder)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE

Monday T David Bakhtiari (chest), LB Krys Barnes (shoulder, biceps), LS Hunter Bradley (groin), K Mason Crosby (left calf, back), RB Tyler Ervin (wrist), LB Rashan Gary (ankle), S Raven Greene (oblique), RB Aaron Jones (calf), CB Kevin King (quadricep), DT Tyler Lancaster (shoulder), TE John Lovett (knee), LB Preston Smith (shoulder), WR Equanimeous St. Brown (knee)

Tuesday T David Bakhtiari (chest), LB Krys Barnes (shoulder, biceps), LS Hunter Bradley (groin), K Mason Crosby (left calf, back), LB Rashan Gary (ankle), S Raven Greene (oblique), RB Aaron Jones (calf), CB Kevin King (quadricep), DT Tyler Lancaster (shoulder), TE Marcedes Lewis (knee), TE John Lovett (knee), LB Preston Smith (shoulder), WR Equanimeous St. Brown (knee), T Rick Wagner (knee)

FULL PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE

Monday CB Jaire Alexander (hand, knee)

Tuesday CB Jaire Alexander (hand, knee), RB Tyler Ervin (wrist)

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

The 49ers did not practice Monday. The Monday practice report is an estimate. .

Practice Report

DID NOT PARTICIPATE IN PRACTICE

Monday RB Tevin Coleman (knee), LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (hamstring), QB Jimmy Garoppolo (ankle), WR Richie James (ankle), TE George Kittle (foot), WR Dante Pettis (shoulder), WR Deebo Samuel (hamstring), S Jaquiski Tartt (groin)

Tuesday RB Tevin Coleman (knee), LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (hamstring), QB Jimmy Garoppolo (ankle), TE George Kittle (foot), WR Deebo Samuel (hamstring)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE

Monday LB Kwon Alexander (ankle)