How Every Team and Division Has Fared in NFC vs. AFC Matchups
In 2018, we’ll get to see Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers battle it out on the field for the second – and possibly final – time. Fans have had to wait 4 years since the last matchup because of the NFL’s division-heavy schedule. Every season, there are 64 regular-season games in which a team from the NFC plays a team from the AFC. Some teams, like the Patriots and Cowboys have fared well in these inter-conference matchups over the past 4 seasons. Some other teams haven’t been so fortunate. This graphic shows the success of teams and divisions over the past four years. Play around with the drop-down lists, and hover over the bars to see the results!
Martin is a data analyst that has been applauded for his ability to make the complex simple. He grew up on a farm in northern Vermont and spent his summers helping his mom lead llama treks at Smugglers’ Notch Resort.
Martin graduated from University of Vermont with a degree in Mathematics. After graduation he left Vermont to work for an educational nonprofit called City Year for two years, and followed that up by attending the data science immersive program at Galvanize in Denver. He is an avid Green Bay Packer fan, and spends his free time playing football and soccer.