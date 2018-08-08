NFL Defensive Player of the Year Odds

By Mitch Reames

Data provided by Bovada

JJ Watt                         5/1

Joey Bosa                    11/2

Aaron Donald                11/2

Khalil Mack                   11/2

Von Miller                     9/1

Jalen Ramsey               14/1

Luke Kuechley               22/1

Cameron Jordan            22/1

DeMarcus Lawrence      22/1

Chandler Jones             30/1

Calais Campbell            33/1

Fletcher Cox                 33/1

Myles Garrett                33/1

Harrison Smith              33/1

Bobby Wagner              35/1

Tyrann Mathieu              40/1

Xavier Rhodes              40/1

Bradley Chubb              50/1

Jadaveon Clowney        50/1

Myles Jack                   50/1

Marshon Lattimore         50/1

CJ Mosley                    60/1

Deion Jones                 66/1

Eric Berry                      75/1

Everson Griffen             75/1

Malik Hooker                 75/1

Telvin Smith                  75/1

Marcus Peters               75/1

Stephon Tuitt                80/1

Kwon Alexander            85/1

Roquan Smith               85/1

Keanu Neaul                  90/1

Other players available on request

Notes: Two of the top four players still do not have contracts. (Aaron Donald, Rams; Khalil Mack, Raiders)

Jalen Ramsey is the only secondary player with odds better than 33/1 where safeties Harrison Smith and Bobby Wagner sit. 

Mitch Reames

After graduating from the University of Oregon’s Journalism program, Mitch began writing for SportTechie. After beginning as a writer for NFP, he’s now the content quarterback for the site.

He also publishes articles in addition to editing, most of his original writing focuses on the intersection of the NFL and esports.

When he’s not playing Fortnite, Rocket League or Hearthstone, Mitch is rooting on the LA Rams, Oregon Ducks and his fantasy team.

Follow him on Twitter @Mitch_Reames

