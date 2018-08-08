NFL Defensive Player of the Year Odds
Data provided by Bovada
JJ Watt 5/1
Joey Bosa 11/2
Aaron Donald 11/2
Khalil Mack 11/2
Von Miller 9/1
Jalen Ramsey 14/1
Luke Kuechley 22/1
Cameron Jordan 22/1
DeMarcus Lawrence 22/1
Chandler Jones 30/1
Calais Campbell 33/1
Fletcher Cox 33/1
Myles Garrett 33/1
Harrison Smith 33/1
Bobby Wagner 35/1
Tyrann Mathieu 40/1
Xavier Rhodes 40/1
Bradley Chubb 50/1
Jadaveon Clowney 50/1
Myles Jack 50/1
Marshon Lattimore 50/1
CJ Mosley 60/1
Deion Jones 66/1
Eric Berry 75/1
Everson Griffen 75/1
Malik Hooker 75/1
Telvin Smith 75/1
Marcus Peters 75/1
Stephon Tuitt 80/1
Kwon Alexander 85/1
Roquan Smith 85/1
Keanu Neaul 90/1
Other players available on request
Notes: Two of the top four players still do not have contracts. (Aaron Donald, Rams; Khalil Mack, Raiders)
Jalen Ramsey is the only secondary player with odds better than 33/1 where safeties Harrison Smith and Bobby Wagner sit.
