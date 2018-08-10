"All footballs were in compliance with NFL rules following the pregame inspection process

One football from Thursday's preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles in Philadelphia was found to be defective and under-inflated in the second half, the NFL said Friday.

NFL deflates preseason PSI controversy in Philadelphia

“All footballs were in compliance with NFL rules following the pregame inspection process and all proper procedures were followed,” NFL vice president of football communications Michael Signora said in a statement. “In the third quarter, a football that was found to be defective was removed from play, will be sent back to Wilson for review.”

Pittsburgh beat the Eagles 31-14 in the preseason opener for both teams and during the broadcast, Eagles sideline reporter Howard Eskin reported one ball appeared to be severely deflated and looked “like a marshmallow.”

–Field Level Media