NFL includes 7 rookie officials for upcoming season

NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL roster of game officials for the upcoming season includes seven rookies among the 121.

The newcomers announced Friday are: field judges Land Clark of the Pac-12, Matt Edwards and Don Willard of the Big Ten, and Anthony Jeffries of the SEC; side judge Chad Hill of the SEC; back judge Tony Josselyn of the SEC; and line judge Mark Stewart of the Big 12.

The league also promoted Shawn Hochuli, Alex Kemp, Clay Martin and Shawn Smith to referee. Each was a referee at college football’s top division before entering the NFL at different positions. Hochuli and Kemp are the sons of former NFL referees Ed Hochuli and Stan Kemp.

Officials Mike Spanier and Mike Weatherford will not be assigned to crews. They’ll work with different crews throughout the season.

