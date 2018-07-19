NFL, NFLPA issue joint statement on anthem; policy put on hold

The NFL and its players association issued a joint statement Thursday evening, saying the sides are “working on a resolution to the anthem issue,” and that all new rules relating to the anthem will be put on hold.

The statement reads in full:

“The NFL and NFLPA, through recent discussions, have been working on a resolution to the anthem issue. In order to allow this constructive dialogue to continue, we have come to a standstill agreement on the NFLPA’s grievance and on the NFL’s anthem policy. No new rules relating to the anthem will be issued or enforced for the next several weeks while these confidential discussions are ongoing.

“The NFL and NFLPA reflect the great values of America, which are repeatedly demonstrated by the many players doing extraordinary work in communities across our country to promote equality, fairness and justice.

“Our shared focus will remain on finding a solution to the anthem issue through mutual, good faith commitments, outside of litigation.”

The statement comes hours after news emerged that the Miami Dolphins have classified violations of the league’s new anthem policy under “conduct detrimental to the club,” which could allow — but not necessarily require — the team to fine or suspend players as punishment for violating the policy.

Multiple reports said the Dolphins — who made the classification in a discipline schedule submitted annually at the start of training camp — have made no decisions about if or how they would discipline any violations. Under the collective bargaining agreement, teams are allowed to impose anything from fines to a four-game suspension as punishment for regulations classified under the conduct detrimental heading.

The NFLPA filed a grievance last week challenging the NFL’s new anthem policy, saying the policy was imposed without consultation of the players and “is inconsistent with the collective bargaining agreement and infringes on player rights.”

The NFL and its owners passed the new policy this offseason, requiring players to “stand and show respect for the flag and the anthem” or stay in the locker room during the playing of the anthem. The policy calls for fines and punishment to be charged to a player’s team for any mode of disrespect during the anthem.

Teams must pay the fines, but they can choose whether or not to punish their players, something New York Jets chairman Christopher Johnson has already said he will not do. Any punishment imposed by a team upon one of its players must come via the conduct detrimental classification.

