NFL notebook: Bills’ McCoy denies assault allegations

Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy issued a statement on Instagram on Tuesday denying allegations of domestic violence, child abuse, animal cruelty and performance-enhancing drug use made by another Instagram user.

The user posted an image of a woman with cuts and bruises on her face and accused McCoy of being responsible for the injuries. The post went on to accuse McCoy of beating his dog into kidney failure, “viciously” beating his son and using illegal steroids. The post was later deleted.

“For the record, the totally baseless and offensive claims made against me today on social media are completely false,” McCoy said in his response. “Further more (sic), I have not had any direct contact with any of the people involved for months.”

The poster identified the woman in the photo Delicia Cordon, an ex-girlfriend of McCoy’s, and said she’s a close friend of Cordon. In response to inquiries from multiple media outlets about the allegations against McCoy, Milton (Ga.) police released a statement saying they are investigating a home invasion robbery at a house in the Atlanta suburb early Tuesday morning, though no suspects or victims were identified.

–Former Pro Bowl cornerback Brandon Browner was charged with attempted murder and three other felonies in relation to an alleged incident Sunday in La Verne, Calif.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office also charged with Browner with first-degree residential robbery, first-degree burglary (person present), and false imprisonment. In addition, he was charged with two misdemeanor counts of child endangerment. Bail was set at $10 million, according to TMZ. A conviction could result in a life sentence.

At about 10 a.m. Sunday, La Verne (Calif.) Police officers answered a report that a man had broken into a home through a locked window. The caller identified the man as Browner and said she tried to flee but that he physically forced her back into her residence. The police report said that Browner, 33, physically harmed the woman and threatened to kill her. According to police, Browner fled the scene before officers arrived, and he also was accused of taking a Rolex watch valued at $20,000 from the victim.

–Arizona Cardinals general manager Steve Keim identified himself to police as the team’s security director during a traffic stop that ended with his arrest on suspicion of DUI early on the morning of July 4, according to the police report.

According to the report, Keim — Cardinals’ general manager since 2013 — was pulled over by an officer who had followed his pickup truck for nine minutes after seeing it driving fast at 12:12 a.m. on Wednesday. The officer reported noticing Keim’s car drifting out of its lane multiple times, including near another car, and making a wide turn before Keim was pulled over.

The report adds that Keim — whose eyes were “bloodshot and watery” and whose car smelled of alcohol — told officers he had two beers and said he was “the director of security for the Arizona Cardinals,” before adding he “works with Sean McKenzie.” The officer noted in his report that “the only Officer Sean McKenzie I know was killed in an off-duty vehicle collision, and I believe he was referencing him.” Multiple reports say McKenzie died in an off-duty motorcycle accident in 2014.

–The NFL Players Association announced the filing of a non-injury grievance challenging the NFL’s recently imposed national anthem policy.

The union contends “this new policy, imposed by the NFL’s governing body without consultation with the NFLPA, is inconsistent with the collective bargaining agreement and infringes on player rights.”

The anthem policy, approved by NFL owners in May, requires players, coaches and personnel on the field to stand when the anthem is played. The policy permits teams to choose to stay in the locker room during the national anthem, but calls for fines and punishment for any mode of disrespect. The NFLPA made clear its intentions to fight the policy when it was first enacted.

–Though there are several changes new Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper intends to make now that he officially has taken over control of the team, one area he feels is in good hands is the coaching staff.

Ron Rivera has been on the sideline as Panthers coach since 2011. He is 64-47-1 in that time, leading the team to the playoffs in four of the last five seasons, including a Super Bowl berth during the 2015 season.

Tepper also said that he is contractually obligated to keep the statue of former team owner Jerry Richardson outside Bank of America Stadium, even though Richardson exited the team amid allegations of workplace misconduct.

–Field Level Media