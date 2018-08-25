NFL notebook: Browns activate WR Gordon

Browns wide receiver Josh Gordon was activated from the non-football injury list and participated in Cleveland’s walkthrough practice Saturday.

Gordon missed training camp while away from the team addressing his health at a University of Florida treatment facility.

“Josh Gordon will be at practice every day, but you are asking if he will be practicing. Probably — again he is into the second phase of where I want him to be,” coach Hue Jackson said of the plan for bringing Gordon back. “He’ll definitely be involved in walkthroughs now. How much he does will be in proportion of what I see and where he is.”

Gordon and rookie Antonio Callaway are likely to share time as the “X” receiver opposite Jarvis Landry in new offensive coordinator Todd Haley’s scheme.

–Packers running back Ty Montgomery is not expected to miss significant time with a foot injury suffered Friday night.

Montgomery, who will share the workload in Green Bay’s backfield this season, has battled injuries throughout his NFL career. He left for the locker room during the first half against the Oakland Raiders.

“I’m told it’s nothing of a serious nature,” Green Bay coach Mike McCarthy said.

–Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Yannick Ngakoue was slapped with a $13,369 fine by the NFL for invoking an infamous comedy sketch while celebrating a sack in a preseason win over the Minnesota Vikings.

Inspired by Hingle McCringleberry, a fictitious receiver made famous in a “Key & Peele” comedy sketch, Ngakoue gave three pelvic thrusts after making the sack and was hit with an excessive celebration penalty on the field.

In the comedy sketch, McCringleberry is penalized for doing the same thing, despite the rule book dictating that two pelvic thrusts was the maximum allowed.

–Field Level Media