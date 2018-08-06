NFL notebook: Browns reportedly still interested in Bryant

With Josh Gordon yet to report to training camp and Corey Coleman traded, the Cleveland Browns still have interest in free agent wideout Dez Bryant, according to an NFL Network report Monday.

Per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the sides have had discussions and the Browns remain interested, but things are in a “holding pattern” on Bryant’s end as to whether or not he will visit the team or consider signing.

Browns general manager John Dorsey told reporters two weeks ago the team had discussed signing Bryant, adding, “I know what kind of person he is and what makes him. He’s a very talented player.”

Meanwhile, the Browns will make a gesture of good faith toward wide receiver Josh Gordon by moving him from the did not report list to the non-football injury list, according to Rapoport. The move will keep Gordon from losing an accrued season toward free agency.

–Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.’s agent has left New York without being able to reach a deal with the Giants, per multiple reports, but talks apparently remain ongoing.

According to ESPN, Zeke Sandhu, Beckham’s agent, left face-to-face meetings without an agreement. The report added that the Giants are valuing Beckham at a lower annual average than Kansas City wide receiver Sammy Watkins, who signed a three-year, $48 million deal in free agency this spring.

But NFL Network reported later that the Giants engaged in “good-faith negotiations” on a contract that would make Beckham, 25, the league’s highest-paid wideout. The report added the sides “are encouraged” a deal could be reached before the season starts.

–Despite a minor deadline approaching in Aaron Donald’s holdout, Los Angeles Rams’ head coach Sean McVay said he doesn’t see the contract stalemate with his star defensive end being resolved anytime soon.

“I don’t think anything’s going to change with that in the near future,” McVay told reporters, speaking of the reigning Defensive Player of the Year, Donald. “I’ve had a little bit of dialogue with Aaron, and we’re hopeful that we’ll get something done.”

Per NFL rules, Tuesday is the deadline for players to report to training camp in order to accrue a season toward free agency, as it is 30 days before the NFL season opener. But McVay doesn’t expect the deadline — which Donald, 27, missed last year when he held out for all of camp — to spur any agreement.

–Rookie Sam Darnold was late to training camp but still “has a very fair shot” of opening the regular season as the New York Jets’ starting quarterback, according to a report by ESPN.

Darnold is further along in his readiness than the Jets anticipated, and although he still has work to do, he has reportedly impressed coaches so far. After a brief, three-day holdout over offset language, he signed a four-year, $30.25 million contract and reported to camp on July 30.

Darnold, 21, was the No. 3 overall selection in the 2018 NFL Draft out of Southern Cal. The Jets also have veteran quarterbacks Josh McCown and Teddy Bridgewater on the roster.

–Arizona Cardinals starting center A.Q. Shipley sustained a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee and will miss the season, head coach Steve Wilks announced.

The injury occurred Saturday in practice when Shipley collided with a teammate and fell to the ground. He walked off the field, but after a brief visit to the examination tent, Shipley was taken to the locker room on a cart. Shipley, 32, will undergo surgery and be placed on injured reserve.

Shipley was a seventh-round draft pick in 2009 by Pittsburgh. After three seasons on NFL practice squads before cracking a roster, he played for Baltimore and Indianapolis before getting his shot to start with Arizona, and he started every game the past two seasons with the Cardinals.

–The Atlanta Falcons have agreed to terms on a three-year extension with free safety Ricardo Allen, the team announced.

According to multiple reports, the deal is worth $19.5 million. A restricted free agent this offseason, Allen was tendered by the Falcons at the second-round level, and he signed the $2.914 million tender in June. Before the extension, he was scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent next spring.

Allen, 26, was a fifth-round pick as a cornerback in 2014, but he has played primarily as the single-high safety in Dan Quinn’s Cover-3 heavy defense since the head coach arrived in 2015. Allen has intercepted six passes and defended 10 while starting 45 games over the last three seasons.

–The Packers lost starting left tackle David Bakhtiari for much of the preseason after an injury Saturday, but head coach Mike McCarthy said the issue is “not of the long-term nature” that would likely threaten Bakhtiari’s regular-season status.

Talking to reporters, Bakhtiari called the injury “weird,” explaining that he twisted his ankle as he backed up in pass protection, like a “typical basketball” injury. “Obviously, you don’t want to get hurt but, thankfully, nothing catastrophic, nothing that is going to derail anything moving forward,” Bakhtiari said.

NFL Network reported Sunday that Bakhtiari suffered only a sprained ankle and would be ready for the season opener. Bakhtiari, who turns 27 in September, has started 74 of a possible 80 games (all at left tackle) since he was drafted in the fourth round in 2013 out of Colorado.

–The New England Patriots waived injury-plagued wide receiver Malcolm Mitchell, the team announced.

Mitchell was waived without an injury designation, meaning he will become a free agent if not claimed by another team on waivers. If the Patriots had designated waived/injured, he would have reverted to their injured reserve list if unclaimed.

Mitchell practiced Saturday for the first time since training camp began, but various reports in late July said the team was shopping him in trade talks. He is continuing to battle a knee issue after missing all but one preseason game in 2017.

–Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict passed his physical and was cleared to practice, the team announced.

The 27-year-old began training camp on the non-football injury list with a hamstring issue. He had been doing some conditioning work on an adjacent field since camp opened.

Still, Burfict will miss the first four games of the regular season for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing drug policy. He failed a drug test on Dec. 27. He will miss the opener at Indianapolis, the home opener vs. division rival Baltimore, and two road games at Carolina and Atlanta.

–Speaking with reporters after camp in Spartanburg, S.C., Carolina Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis is now walking back his retirement talk and considering a return in 2019, saying, “If the team is willing to have me back, I’ll be back.”

“I look at the way things transpired this offseason and think back to, really, my legacy and the things that I’ve been able to do as a football player,” the 13-year veteran continued. “I don’t want to leave on a sour note. You never want to walk away from the game knowing that you served a four-game suspension. That’s my mindset right now.”

The 35-year-old was suspended four games in early April after testing positive for a banned performance-enhancing drug. At the time, Davis called it, “by far one of the saddest days of my NFL career.” Davis has played in 164 games in his career, starting 146.

–The Denver Broncos have had discussions with representatives for center Matt Paradis about a possible contract extension, according to 9News Denver.

Paradis’ agent, Brian McLaughlin, told 9News’ Mike Klis the sides have “had conversations,” but declined to offer further details.

A restricted free agent this offseason, Paradis received a second-round tender — worth $2.914 million — from the Broncos and is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent next spring. He has started 48 games over the last three seasons without missing a snap, being named a Pro Bowl alternate in 2016 and 2017.

–The Detroit Lions have taken defensive end Ezekiel Ansah off the active/physically unable to perform list, the team announced.

The team never revealed why Ansah, 29, was placed on the PUP list. He had a variety of leg injuries the past two seasons, and the Detroit Free Press reported in March that Ansah had a clean-out procedure on his knee after the 2017 season. He participated on a limited basis during offseason practices.

Ansah last played a full 16-game season in 2015, when he finished third in the league with 14.5 sacks. He will play this season under the franchise tag and earn $17.143 million.

–Tom Heckert, a longtime NFL player-personnel executive, died Sunday night at age 51, the Denver Broncos announced.

Heckert started as a scout with the Miami Dolphins in 1991 and had a 27-year career that included stops as the general manager of the Philadelphia Eagles (2006-09) and Cleveland Browns (2010-12). He was hired by Broncos president of football operations John Elway in 2013 to take a role in the personnel department, but had recently stepped away while battling what the team called a blood disorder.

His father, Tom Sr., also was a longtime player-personnel executive. Heckert is survived by his children, Griffin and Madison, his mother, Rose, and his ex-wife, Kathy.

–Field Level Media