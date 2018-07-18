NFL notebook: CB Revis calls it a career

Once the most dominant cornerback in football, Darrelle Revis is calling it quits.

The 11-year veteran and former shutdown corner is retiring from the NFL, he announced on Wednesday.

“For the past 11 years, it has truly been an honor to showcase one of my greatest gifts to the world,” he wrote on Instagram. “Today I am closing a chapter in my life that I once dreamed of as a kid and I am officially retiring from the National Football League.”

Revis, who turned 33 on Saturday, has 29 career interceptions in 11 NFL seasons — all but four interceptions coming in eight seasons with the Jets over two stints. He also played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2013), New England Patriots (2014) and Kansas City Chiefs (five games in 2017).

–Tennessee Titans defensive end and three-time Pro Bowl selection Jurrell Casey told CNN that he will continue to protest this season during the playing of the national anthem and will pay any fines he incurs as a result.

“I’m going to take a fine this year, why not?” Casey said at an NFL promotional event in London. “I’m going to protest during the flag. That’s what I’m going to say now.”

The 28-year-old Casey was the Titans’ third-round selection from USC in the 2011 NFL Draft. He is the most prominent player yet to state that he plans to disregard new NFL rules that require players to “stand and show respect for the flag and the anthem” or stay in the locker room during the playing of the anthem — a policy which allows for fines and punishment for any form of disrespect.

–Pittsburgh Steelers All-Pro wide receiver Antonio Brown was unveiled as the new cover guy for EA Sports’ Madden NFL 19 video game, which is scheduled to be released Aug. 10.

“To be on the cover is a real honor I’ve wanted to always have because I have so much connection with the game,” Brown said. “Growing up as a kid I played Madden all the time, was being inspired by the players in the game. And now to be on the cover, it’s a special feeling.”

Brown, 30, is coming off his fifth consecutive 100-catch season — 101 receptions for 1,533 yards and nine touchdowns. He has 733 catches for 9,910 yards and 59 touchdowns in his first eight NFL seasons.

–Running back Shane Vereen and the New Orleans Saints agreed to a one-year deal that is completely unguaranteed if he’s not on the Saints’ roster for Week 1 of the regular season.

Vereen, 29, was part of a minicamp tryout with the Saints after which the team signed Terrance West, softening the blow of losing Mark Ingram for the first four games of the season due to a performance-enhancing drug violation.

Alvin Kamara, Jonathan Williams and sixth-round pick Boston Scott are also part of the crowded backfield.

–Forbes released its list of the 50 most valuable sports franchises in the world, and the Dallas Cowboys top the list with a value of $4.8 billion — a 14 percent increase from 2017.

Following the Cowboys are three international soccer teams — Manchester United ($4.123 billion), Real Madrid ($4.09 billion) and Barcelona ($4.064 billion) — with the New York Yankees rounding out the top five at $4 billion.

Only three NFL teams (Buffalo, Cincinnati and Detroit) did not make the list.

— New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is in negotiations to buy a large stake in Spanish soccer club Sevilla of LaLiga, according to Spanish media reports.

Spanish radio broadcaster COPE said a “U.S. investment group” could agree on the purchase of a 40 percent share of the club this week. Kraft reportedly is leading the consortium aiming to buy the shares.

Kraft is the CEO and chairman of the Kraft Group, which also owns the New England Revolution of MLS and the Boston franchise for esports’ Overwatch League.

–Field Level Media