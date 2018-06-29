NFL notebook: Colts RB Turbin suspended for PEDs

Indianapolis Colts running back Robert Turbin revealed Friday that he will be suspended for four games by the NFL for violating the performance-enhancing drugs policy.

The NFL officially announced the suspension later Friday. Turbin revealed the discipline on his Twitter account and acknowledged that he made a mistake.

The four-game suspension leaves Turbin eligible to return to the organization on Oct. 1, one day after a Week 4 contest against the Houston Texans. He will be able to play in an Oct. 4 game against the New England Patriots.

Turbin, 28, had just 53 yards on 23 carries in six games last season before being placed on injured reserve with an elbow injury.

–The Uber driver who accused Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston of groping her in March of 2016 said she is glad the NFL punished Winston after completing its investigation of the incident.

“I am glad to see the NFL discipline Jameis Winston,” she said in a statement released by her attorney, John Clune. “I do appreciate his apology, even if it needs some work. I would like to publicly acknowledge the NFL Investigators, particularly Lisa Friel and John Iannarelli, for their kind, professional and thorough investigation.”

The NFL announced a three-game suspension for Winston on Thursday, after a seven-month investigation by the league “concluded that Winston violated the personal conduct policy by touching the driver in an inappropriate and sexual manner without her consent and that disciplinary action was necessary and appropriate.”

–Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nigel Bradham acknowledged that he has been suspended for the opening game of the 2018 season for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy.

The discipline stems from a July 2016 incident in Miami in which Bradham was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

Bradham, who re-signed with the Eagles in free agency on a five-year, $40 million deal in mid-March, will miss the Sept. 6 opener against the Atlanta Falcons.

–The Tampa Bay Buccaneers released starting guard J.R. Sweezy, the team announced.

Sweezy started 14 games for Tampa Bay last season during the second season of a five-year, $32.5 million deal. He missed the final two games after breaking his fibula.

Sweezy missed the entire 2016 season due to back surgery. The 29-year-old Sweezy was scheduled to make $6.5 million this season.

–Field Level Media