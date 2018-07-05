NFL notebook: Giants’ Jenkins laments friend’s death

New York Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins wrote Thursday that it “hurts my heart” to know that family friend and music producer Roosevelt Rene died at his residence.

Jenkins’ brother, William, was charged with aggravated manslaughter in the incident at the home in Fair Lawn, N.J. The two allegedly got in a physical altercation that led to the death of the 25-year-old Rene, who also goes by Trypps Beats.

Rene’s body was discovered on June 26 in the basement of the home. Janoris Jenkins was in Florida — where he lives most of the offseason — at the time of Rene’s death.

–Oakland Raiders cornerback Gareon Conley has filed a counter lawsuit against the woman who accused him of raping her in 2017.

Conley’s suit states the woman is liable for “malicious criminal prosecution” after her allegations damaged his reputation, hurt his draft stock and cost him an endorsement deal with Nike, according to documents filed Monday. No charges were filed against Conley.

Conley’s suit is in response to a civil lawsuit the woman filed this April, a year after she accused Conley of raping her in an April 9, 2017, incident. The news of her allegation emerged shortly before the 2017 NFL Draft, in which Conley was considered a possible top-10 pick.

–Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette made a kind gesture to an LSU student and trainer this week, offering to pay the woman’s tuition.

Jhane Nichol, a Tigers student, posted a request on Twitter on Monday asking people to donate any amount to a GoFundMe page to support her senior year tuition. Fournette replied on Tuesday by offering to pay the remainder.

Fournette, who is in London to attend Wimbledon, told UK NFL website Gridiron on Thursday that he knows Nichol, who has worked on the training staff for LSU’s football team.

