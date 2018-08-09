Newly inducted Hall of Fame wide receiver Randy Moss said hundreds of pieces of hate mail greeted him upon his return from Canton, Ohio, this week.

NFL notebook: HOF inductee Moss gets hate mail for tie

Newly inducted Hall of Fame wide receiver Randy Moss said hundreds of pieces of hate mail greeted him upon his return from Canton, Ohio, this week.

Moss wore a tie listing the names of a dozen black men and women killed by police and was congratulated by dozens of NFL and NBA players for the statement.

But Moss told The Undefeated that “150 to 200 messages” equating to hate mail also found its way to him.

“The black community praised me and thanked me for shedding light on African-Americans dying,” Moss told The Undefeated in an interview published Thursday. “Then on the flip side, you’ve got sites where people are slamming me, saying, ‘Hey, (racial epithet), stay in your place.'”

–Panthers quarterback Cam Newton and his former teammate, wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin, appeared to have a tense conversation prior to Carolina’s preseason game against the Buffalo Bills.

Videos of the two taken prior to kickoff show Newton rebuffed after approaching Benjamin, now with the Bills after being traded from the Panthers during last season, with his hand extended. Newton then sends away teammate Thomas Davis, who had been talking to Benjamin, and continues the conversation despite Benjamin trying to walk away.

Benjamin recently told The Athletic he wished he had never been drafted by Carolina, with specific mention to his poor rapport with Newton.

–New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is reportedly near an incentive-laden adjustment to his 2018 contract that lifts the five-time Super Bowl champion’s compensation toward current market value at the position.

Brady’s current annual average value of $20,500,000 could be increased by more than $5 million with incentives, according to multiple reports.

Matt Ryan of the Atlanta Falcons ($30 million annually) and Kirk Cousins of the Vikings ($28M annual average value) raised the bar for quarterback salaries in the offseason.

–Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham wasn’t in uniform for the team’s preseason game against the Tennessee Titans after bruising his knee during drills Tuesday.

Graham was held out of practice Wednesday as a result of the injury.

Graham, 31, signed a three-year deal with the Packers in free agency.

–Vikings offensive lineman Nick Easton is likely to miss the entire 2018 season after undergoing neck surgery.

Easton was sidelined last Friday but remained in Minnesota awaiting the results of a second opinion. Agent Joe Linta told ESPN that Easton underwent surgery and would be on the shelf this season.

Speaking to reporters, Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer said Easton will be put on injured reserve, though he wouldn’t divulge any further information on the injury.

–Field Level Media