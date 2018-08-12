NFL notebook: Jaguars suspend CB Ramsey, DE Fowler

The Jacksonville Jaguars suspended standout cornerback Jalen Ramsey and defensive end Dante Fowler for one week on Sunday for “violating team rules and conduct unbecoming of a Jaguars football player,” the team announced Sunday. Both will miss a Saturday preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings.

According to multiple reports, Fowler went after defensive end Yannick Ngakoue at the conclusion of practice as teammates attempted to intervene. Ramsey saw that local media members were taking cellphone video of the altercation, and he verbally attacked the reporters with profane language.

Ramsey tweeted later Sunday: “I’m always gone take up for my teammates kus I know what type of men and players they are forreal! Love my dawgs! If you don’t like it, oh well. God bless”

Ramsey has six interceptions in two seasons with the Jaguars. He picked off four passes last season. Fowler has 12 sacks in two NFL seasons, including eight in 2017.

–An MRI exam performed on the right knee of San Francisco 49ers running back Jerick McKinnon displayed a muscle strain and nothing more serious, according to multiple media reports.

McKinnon departed practice after injuring the right knee. He limped off the field and was examined by trainers before later having the MRI. The imaging reportedly displayed no structural damage in the knee, but there was no immediate word detailing how long McKinnon would be sidelined.

McKinnon, 26, is being counted on heavily by the 49ers after signing a four-year, $30 million contract in the offseason. He spent his first four NFL seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, rushing for a career-best 570 yards while also catching 51 passes last season.

–Washington Redskins wide receiver Robert Davis will miss the entire season due to the serious right leg injury he sustained on Saturday, coach Jay Gruden told reporters.

Davis, 23, will undergo surgery and be sidelined nine to 12 months, according to Gruden. Published reports say Davis broke his tibia and injured multiple knee ligaments. He was a sixth-round draft pick in 2017 and appeared in one game for Washington last season.

Davis was one of three Redskins to sustain a major injury in recent days, joining rookie running back Derrius Guice (ACL injury, out for season) and tight end Manasseh Garner, who also sustained an ACL injury.

–After just one preseason game, Denver Broncos fans are already calling for a former Mr. Irrelevant to win the team’s backup quarterback job over former first-round pick Paxton Lynch.

On Saturday night against Minnesota, Lynch completed 6 of 11 passes for just 24 yards with an interception, and he heard plenty of boos from the home crowd. Chad Kelly, by contrast, went 14 of 21 for 177 yards with two touchdowns and an interception, earning plenty of cheers.

Entering his third season, Lynch has yet to gain the confidence of the Broncos’ brass, despite being a first-round selection in 2016. He has played in just five games in two seasons. Kelly, the final pick of the 2017 NFL Draft, has looked solid at training camp. He is the nephew of legendary Buffalo Bills quarterback Jim Kelly.

–The Bills reached an injury settlement with defensive tackle John Hughes and released him, the team announced.

Hughes, 30, was signed at the start of camp, but he hurt his groin in the Bills’ preseason opener against the Carolina Panthers. He has 5.5 career sacks in 66 NFL games with the Cleveland Browns, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints.

Replacing him on the roster is newly signed defensive tackle Tyrunn Walker. Walker, 28, played all 16 games last season for the Los Angeles Rams, making four starts. He finished the season, his sixth in the NFL, with 22 tackles and a sack.

–Field Level Media