NFL notebook: Police investigate death at home of Giants CB Jenkins

Police are investigating the discovery of a dead body found at the New Jersey home of New York Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins, authorities confirmed Tuesday.

According to multiple reports, police are treating the investigation as a homicide. NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reports police are investigating “a possible strangulation/suffocation as the cause of death,” citing law enforcement sources. The deceased male was found in the basement by a person who was working on the house, TMZ reported.

Multiple reports say Jenkins is not in New Jersey and has been staying in Florida.

Jenkins, 29, is entering his third year with the Giants. The Pahokee, Fla., native played for Florida in college before finishing his career at North Alabama.

–Los Angeles Rams chief operating officer and vice president Kevin Demoff said the team is “working on” an extension for defensive tackle Aaron Donald and hopes to have a deal done before training camp opens in late July.

Donald, 27, missed the entirety of the Rams’ offseason workouts and practices as he seeks an extension entering the fifth-year option of his rookie contract. The reigning Defensive Player of the Year, Donald is set to make about $6.9 million in 2018. Von Miller is the NFL’s highest-paid defensive player at about $19 million annually.

Donald held out of training camp last season while seeking an extension but showed up in time for Week 1. The coaches held him out until Week 2 as a precaution, rather than having him play so soon after returning.

–Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers opened as a 13-2 favorite to be named the NFL’s Most Valuable Player in 2018 in Bovada’s initial odds, narrowly ahead of Tom Brady.

The New England Patriots’ signal-caller, who claimed his third MVP award in 2017, is second at 7-1. Rodgers has claimed the honor twice before, most recently in 2014.

Carson Wentz, who many expected to win the award last year before he suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament in Week 14, has the third-best odds at 19-2. Drew Brees and Russell Wilson round out the top five at 15-1, with Jimmy Garoppolo among a group of four with the sixth-best odds at 20-1.

–Michael Bennett will not be arraigned on a felony abuse charge stemming from an alleged incident at Super Bowl LI until at least August 7, Bennett’s attorney, Rusty Hardin, told NFL Network.

Bennett will plead not guilty if asked to enter a plea, Hardin said.

According to the Harris County district attorney’s statement, Bennett injured a 66-year-old paraplegic woman while trying to push his way on to the field from the stands on Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. Bennett was at the game as a spectator watching his brother, Martellus, play for the Patriots against the Atlanta Falcons.

–Field Level Media