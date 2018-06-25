NFL supplemental draft scheduled for July 11

Teams were informed Monday by the NFL that the 2018 supplemental draft would be held July 11.

The draft takes place via digital communication, with teams using a bid system by round, and surrendering their corresponding pick in that round in next year’s draft if they hold the highest bid.

Recent supplemental draft picks include Browns wide receiver Josh Gordon.

The top available prospects include Western Michigan cornerback Sam Beal and cornerback Adonis Alexander, who applied for the supplemental draft after being ruled academically ineligible by Virginia Tech.

The 6-foot-1, 190-pound Beal was widely regarded as a potential first-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, and could be the highest player selected in the supplemental draft since Gordon (second round).

Beal played in 32 games over three seasons for Western Michigan, recording 92 tackles and a pair of interceptions, but coming last year when he also had 10 passes defensed, forced a pair of fumbles and had 2.0 tackles for loss.

Forty-three players have been selected since the supplemental draft began in 1977.

There are three tiers or groups of teams bidding for players and not all teams enter bids. Teams with six or fewer wins have a weighted advantage and the 12 teams that participated in the 2018 postseason, ending with Super Bowl champion Philadelphia, have the least likely chance of placing a winning bid.

–Field Level Media