AFC North Odds

August 27, 2021 - Brenden Deeg

Breaking down odds to win AFC North Division

Do the Ravens remain the class of the AFC North or can the Browns chase them down? Is it fair to write off the Steelers? Are the Bengals possible at 16-1 odds, over at Draft Kings Sportsbook?

Baltimore seems poised to either make a deep playoff run or fall off the pace. Can anyone stop their ground game?

Baltimore Ravens +115

The Baltimore Ravens have the best point differential in the NFL since 2019, outscoring their opponents by 414 points. Even with the tremendous regular-season success over the last two seasons, the Ravens have yet to get past the divisional round of the playoffs over that stretch. 

The running game will lead the Ravens. Lamar Jackson, Gus Edwards, and J.K Dobbins are the best three-headed monster rushing attack in the league, and it isn’t even close. The Ravens defense has been a Top 10 unit in DVOA over the last three seasons. Take it to the bank that they will be a Top 10 unit again. 

Cleveland Browns +155

According to Football Outsiders, the Cleveland Browns had the 25th ranked pass defense in the NFL last year. Andrew Berry, the Browns general manager knew this and dedicated the offseason to fix their biggest problem. The Browns signed John Johnson and Troy Hill in the secondary and signed Jadeveon Clowney to play across from Myles Garrett. 

If the Browns offense can stay the course from last season, this team’s ceiling is a Super Bowl appearance. 

Pittsburgh Steelers +440

In the last eight games of the season, the Steelers offense ranked 22nd according to Football Outsiders. Once teams started stacking the box with defensive backs and taking away the short passing game, the Steelers’ offense struggled. 

The Steelers didn’t make any upgrades on offense besides drafting Najee Harris. The Steelers had the 30th ranked rush offense last season. Adding Harris won’t fix their entire run game. On defense, they lost Bud Dupree, who was a critical pass rusher. The Steelers got worse this offseason. 

Cincinnati Bengals +1600

The Bengals are 6-25-1 in two seasons under head coach Zac Taylor. His seat is red hot this season and he has to show improvement to keep his job. His quarterback Joe Burrow will be back after tearing his ACL in Week 10 and will have a new weapon in Ja’Marr Chase to work with. 

The Bengals are +1600 for a reason. This roster lacks depth on both sides of the line and will be picking in the Top 10 again next season. 

AFC North Best Bet

The Bengals are too young, maybe the Steelers are too old. Baltimore and Cleveland appear primed to battle for the division lead and we see the Ravens stamping their playoff ticket early and topping the division. It’s good for plus money payout at +115 if you bet it now at FanDuel Sportsbook.

AFC North betting odds preview archived piece, Sept. 8, 2020 by Brad Gagnon

We’re on the eve of the 2020 NFL regular season, which means you’re running out of time to lock in full-season futures before they’re altered by September results and developments. With that in mind, let’s break down divisional odds in the new-look AFC North at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Baltimore Ravens (-225)

I get it, the Ravens ran away with this division last year. Powered by MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson, they posted the league’s best record (14-2), and they finished a ridiculous six games clear of the second-place Pittsburgh Steelers. But the entire league will now be aiming for Jackson, who is extremely likely to regress after an out-of-this-world campaign. Throw in the loss of key offensive lineman Marshal Yanda to retirement and this divisional race could be a lot more interesting in 2020.

Pittsburgh Steelers (+350)

That’s also the case because the Steelers are getting future Hall of Fame quarterback Ben Roethlisberger back following an injury-derailed 2019 season. And while Big Ben might no longer be in his prime, his return could be huge considering that Pittsburgh’s wildly opportunistic defense still managed to carry the team to eight wins despite the fact Roethlisberger replacements Mason Rudolph and Devlin Hodges consistently performed terribly. They’ve got a shot here.

Cleveland Browns (+550)

The Browns, though, might have a better combination of offensive and defensive talent than the Steelers. In fact, if new offensive tackles Jedrick Wills Jr. and Jack Conklin and new tight end Austin Hooper can come through, it’ll be hard to find a glaring hole on the Cleveland roster.

Of course, that was also the case last year when everything went up in Brown-like flames, but at least in-over-his-head one-and-done head coach Freddie Kitchens has been replaced by the competent Kevin Stefanski. Oh, and they’re getting defensive anchor Myles Garrett back from suspension. The stars could be aligned.

Cincinnati Bengals (+2500)

This ain’t happening in 2020, but with top pick Joe Burrow coming in at quarterback and lots of talent in the receiving corps, it might be fun to lay a few bucks down at +2500. At least you know they’ll be trying to win.

Predicted winner: Pittsburgh — I think this division is going to have itself a tight three-way race, with Pittsburgh’s defense making the biggest difference and Roethlisberger holding it down. Still, that’s far from a sure bet with Baltimore and Cleveland involved.

Where the AFC North odds value’s at: Cleveland — If not for their sorry history and the fact nobody feels comfortable trusting them, the Browns would have way stronger odds here. This could be your opportunity to take advantage of that. This franchise has to win eventually, doesn’t it?

Don’t touch with a 10-foot pole: Baltimore — You’d have little to gain and everything to lose. Don’t buy a stock that has already skyrocketed.

