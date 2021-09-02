Tennessee Titans wide receiver Julio Jones (2) pulls in a catch off of the Jugs machine after a training camp practice at Saint Thomas Sports Park Thursday, July 29, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn.Nas 0728 Titans Camp 027

AFC South odds – Titans top 2021 board

September 02, 2021 - Brenden Deeg

Breaking down odds to win AFC South in 20210

The Jaguars are a stretch and the Texans are a long shot. The AFC South betting situation in 2021 should come down to injury recoveries in Tennessee and Indianapolis. The Titans open the season as favorites but the Colts are a viable pick.

Residents of both states can wager legally at FanDuel and Draft Kings, the top two sponsors here at NFP and two of the three official betting partners if the NFL.

Tennessee Titans -110

The Titans are 18-8 since naming Ryan Tannehill starter. During that 26 game stretch, the Titans offense has finished first in EPA per play in the entire NFL. This offense just added one of the best wide receivers in the league in Julio Jones. 

Losing Arthur Smith could be a huge problem. He was the architect behind the Titans’ offense over the last two seasons, and he now is the head coach of the Atlanta Falcons. The Titans’ defense is very thin in the secondary and could have issues stopping the pass. They finished 25th in DVOA against deep passes last season and did little to fix that problem. 

Indianapolis Colts +140

Quarterback Carson Wentz was just activated off the Covid-19 list and missed time due to surgery to repair a broken foot. Wentz also stated that he is currently not vaccinated, which could cause problems for the Colts down the road. 

The Colts season will come down to Wentz getting back to form. He was arguably the worst quarterback in the league last year but was above average from 2017-2019. Frank Reich was his offensive coordinator in 2017 when Wentz finished first in the NFL in QBR. 

Jacksonville Jaguars +600

Since 2011, the Jacksonville Jaguars are 44-116. A new era of Jaguars football begins as the golden boy Trevor Lawrence takes the reigns at quarterback. Urban Meyer will make his NFL debut this season and will have to navigate a depleted roster. 

From top to bottom, the Jaguars have arguably the worst roster in the NFL. Take away Trevor Lawrence, and there is very little to be excited about. 

Houston Texans +2300

The Texans have the worst odds to win their division, according to FanDuel. There is not much to say about the 2021 Houston Texans.

Tyrod Taylor will start at quarterback Week 1, as the Deshaun Watson saga continues. I can’t recall a worse situation a first-year head coach has been thrown into other than what Dave Culley will have to deal with this year. 

AFC South Best Bet

Don’t overthink this one. Take the Titans at -110 and watch for the latest odds and interesting AFC South prop bets at FanDuel (while earning a huge welcome bonus bet!)

AFC betting odds for 2020 archived article by Brad Gagnon

Betting on who will win the AFC South has been a tricky proposition in recent years, when the favored teams flounder and the upstart teams surge. With that in mind, let’s break down divisional odds in the oft-unpredictable AFC South at FanDuel Sportsbook and Draft Kings, both premier NFL betting partners.

Indianapolis Colts (+120)

The Colts were just 7-9 despite lots of talent last year, but they’ve gently upgraded from Jacoby Brissett to Philip Rivers at quarterback and they added second-team All-Pro defensive lineman DeForest Buckner to the defensive front. In most worlds, that wouldn’t be enough to become a division favorite after posting a losing record, but the AFC South isn’t your typical NFL division. Indy will almost certainly be in the fray.

Tennessee Titans (+160)

Meanwhile, Tennessee is perennially in said fray. They’ve gone 9-7 in four consecutive seasons and are back with the same core that took them to the AFC championship game on a surprise run in 2019. The problem is that felt like a bit of an aberration for a team that hasn’t looked like a real Super Bowl threat in years. Do you trust that breakout quarterback-running back duo Ryan Tannehill and Derrick Henry can sustain that craziness from last December and January? It’s a fair question.

Houston Texans (+350)

Houston won the division in 2019 with a 10-6 record but has attracted negative buzz as a result of some weird moves under Bill O’Brien’s tutelage. Their decision to trade away All-Pro receiver DeAndre Hopkins is a huge reason why they’re now expected to finish second-last in the South despite winning the thing in four of the last five years.

Jacksonville Jaguars (+2200)

The Jags are tanking so there’s little reason to waste even a dollar on them. Sure, it could be fun to root for some Gardner Minshew magic with an extreme underdog and enticing odds, but eleventh-hour parts with young talents Yannick Ngakoue and Leonard Fournette provided icing on the cake. This is now a rebuild.

Predicted winner: Houston — Remember when Calvin Johnson retired and Matthew Stafford improved because he was no longer forcing it to his star receiver? That could absolutely happen to Deshaun Watson, who now has plenty of options in his arsenal and a promising offensive line for once as well. Throw in elite talent on defense and it’s very strange that the Texans are available at +350 in a division with four untrustworthy teams.

Where the AFC South odds value’s at: Houston — Obviously!

Don’t touch with a 10-foot pole: Indianapolis or Tennessee — Rivers appears to be declining fast and Henry and Tannehill were never Pro Bowlers before exploding in 2019. Now they’ve lost stud offensive tackle Jack Conklin. With those sub-+200 odds, why bother?

Brenden Deeg
Brenden Deeg is from Ajax, Ontario and has been an NFL writer for over 5 years. Brenden has contributed to FanSided and 4th and Jawn. Brenden also played Defensive Line at York University, in Toronto Canada. Brenden is a Philadelphia Eagles fan, and active in the Philadelphia Eagles twitter community. You can follow his personal account here @ BrendenDeegNFP   He can reached at Brenden.Deeg@NationalFootballPost.com

