AFC West Odds – Chiefs huge chalk

Breaking down odds to win AFC West in 2021

The Chiefs look for a third trip to the Super Bowl. They are clear frontrunners in the AFC West odds lineup with the Chargers the lone reasonable challenger. Check out the latest odds at FanDuel and Draft Kings

Kansas City Chiefs -290

Patrick Mahomes took 10 sacks, and three quarterback hits in the Super Bowl, leading to a 31-9 loss. The entire offseason went into fixing the offensive line that caused the mess in the Super Bowl. The Chiefs are going to run out five new starting offensive linemen Week 1 against the Browns.

The offensive line may take time to gel, but Mahomes is still the starting quarterback. According to Football Outsiders, the Chiefs finished 2nd in offensive efficiency, and they will be around that mark this season.

L.A Chargers +490

The Chargers had the fourth-worst injury luck on defense last year, according to Football Outsiders. Derwin James and missed the entire year, and Joey Bosa only played 53 percent of the snaps. On top of that, the Chargers hired Brandon Staley, one of the brightest young minds in football.

The Chargers are Super Bowl contenders if they can stay healthy. Anthony Lynn held back this offense, running the ball 51.9 percent of the time on early downs when you have the best young quarterback in football. Expect new offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi to unlock this offense.

Denver Broncos +700

Denver finished 30th last year in offensive efficiency. Teddy Bridgewater won the starting quarterback job in training camp over Drew Lock and will be asked to be a “game manager” style quarterback considering how good this defense can be.

The Broncos’ defense is going to be scary. They get Von Miller back fully healthy and have talent all over the field. Vic Fangio is arguably the best defensive coach in football and could turn this defense into an all-time defensive unit if they stay healthy.

Las Vegas Raiders +1700

The Raiders are 19-29 in three seasons under Jon Gruden. The offense has not been the issue, however. They rank 8th in EPA per play over the last two seasons. So what has gone wrong over the previous three seasons?

Well, the defense has been atrocious. According to Football Outsiders, they finished 28th in DVOA last season and did little to fix their issues on that side of the ball. The Raiders are going to finish last in the AFC West.

AFC West Best Bet

Taking the Chiefs at -290 doesn’t bring much juice. I would take a serious look at the Chargers +490. If the Chargers can stay healthy, they will be a threat to make it out of the AFC.

Odds to win AFC West 2020 Archived article by Brad Gagnon

It may be that the Chiefs are THAT good or it may be that the rest of the division is THAT medicore. With that in mind, let’s break down divisional odds in the Kansas City Chief-owned AFC West at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Kansas City Chiefs (-455)

You’re not going to make much money betting on the defending Super Bowl champions to win a so-so division in 2019, but it’s also the closest thing there is to a lock in this NFL-betting realm. The Chiefs won the West by a five-game margin in 2019, and that was despite the fact superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes wasn’t healthy for much of the year. Mahomes is healthy now, the roster looks extremely strong despite a few losses, and Kansas City should again dominate in 2020.

Los Angeles Chargers (+800)

In another division, the talented Chargers would definitely be worth it at +800. But with Philip Rivers gone, rookie quarterback Justin Herbert likely to require time for marination after a limited initial NFL offseason and star safety Derwin James out for the season due to a knee injury, it’s not likely in the cards for the Bolts.