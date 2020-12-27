Anytime TD Props, Watkins, Eifert, Bernard

When it comes to NFL picks, Anytime TD prop bet winners are a popular and profitable way to add to your point spread and over-under bets.

Here in Week 16, we look at five players and lay out our handicapping rationale. The odds were as of Sunday ay BetRivers and SugarHouse.

Darnell Mooney +200

The Chicago Bears now control their own destiny. With the Cardinals losing to the 49ers on Saturday, the Bears now just need to win their last two games and they secure the last wild card spot in the NFC.

Good thing they are playing the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 16. The Jaguars rank dead last in pass defense DVOA, and have given up the 8th most fantasy points to opposing WRs. Darnell Mooney has TDs in back to back games, and seems to have developed a chemistry with Mitch Trubisky.

Sammy Watkins +187

Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce, and Le’Veon Bell all have -150 odds or lower to score a TD this week. Sportsbooks are predicting the Kansas City Chiefs are going to put up a lot of points against the Atlanta Falcons.

Watkins gets lost in all the hype surrounding the Chiefs offense. Watkins has 21 targets since returning from injury four weeks ago, and he should continue to see 5-10 targets per game.

DeSean Jackson +400

He’s back. After missing the last nine games due to a high ankle sprain, Jackson will be active for the Eagles in their game against the Cowboys. DeSean has missed 23 of a possible 30 games for the Eagles since returning to the team last season.

If Jackson is active, expect him to at least play 50% of the snaps. This will be his farewell tour in Philadelphia, and I know he is going to want to go out on a good note. The Eagles have shown loyalty to their aging veterans this season.

Giovani Bernard +125

The Bengals pulled off the biggest upset of the year, beating the Pittsburgh Steelers 27-17 on Monday Night Football. They pulled off the upset with QB Ryan Finley only throwing for 79 yards.

Bernard has become the top back in Cincinnati. He will get a heavy workload with Finley starting again, and you have to take into consideration how bad the Texans run defense is. They have given up the second most fantasy points to opposing RBs, and have surrendered 18 rushing TDs on the year.

More Anytime TD Prop Bet Winners

Tyler Eifert +333

I decided to mix in two longshot bets on my five pick ticket this week. The Jags will be starting Glennon at QB, and will need a reliable target he can lean on.

Eifert had his best game of the year in Week 13 when Glennon was starting. The Bears have allowed 10 TDs to TEs this year, which is third most in the league.