Anytime TD Scorer Props

Taysom Hill Anytime TD +135 – Saints

All indications point to Taysom Hill getting his first career NFL start at QB. Hill has 18 career pass attempts, and has been used more as a gadget style QB to keep defenses on edge.

Hill has tremendous athleticism. He ran a 4.44 40 yard dash at the combine back in 2016, and is a threat anytime he has the ball in his hands. Sean Payton definitely has a game plan for Hill in place, and it would shock me if Hill doesn’t run the ball at least 10 times in this game.

His size and speed makes him a legit red-zone threat at the QB position.

Mike Williams Anytime TD +135 – Chargers

Mike Williams is the definition of a red zone threat. His 6 foot 4 frame allows him to box out defenders, and was taken 7th overall because of his freakish athleticism.

The Jets pass defense is the worst in the league. They are ranked 32nd in pass defense DVOA, and allowed Patrick Mahomes to throw for 5 TDs in Week 9. Justin Herbert should have his best game as a pro this week, and Williams is bound for some red zone targets.

CeeDee Lamb Anytime TD +225 – Cowboys

Lamb has been the most consistent WR on the Cowboys this year. He leads the team in targets, and was on fire to start the season. His production has slipped since Dak Prescott went down with an injury.

Andy Dalton is back at QB for the Cowboys, and is a very capable backup. The Minnesota Vikings give up the 4th most fantasy points to WRs, and are susceptible to the deep ball. I think the Cowboys offense will have some success this weekend, and Lamb should see his healthy dose of targets.

Jalen Reagor Anytime TD +275 – Eagles

Jalen Reagor got some heat from the media this week. He was asked about his lack of production compared to Justin Jefferson, who was drafted one pick behind him.

Reagor is due for a breakout game. He scored his first TD in Week 8, and has flashed his athleticism in the games he has played. The Browns allow the 6th most fantasy points to WRs, so this is a perfect opportunity for Reagor to quiet his critics.

Chase Claypool Anytime TD +125

Chase Claypool has had a tremendous start to his NFL career. He has 35 catches for 500 yards and 7 TDs this season.

The Jaguars are awful at stopping the pass. They rank 31st in pass defense DVOA, and have allowed the 8th most fantasy points to WRs. I like the Steelers WRs this week, and Claypool has the most targets on the team this season.