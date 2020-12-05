Sep 27, 2020; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson II (12) runs against Atlanta Falcons safety Damontae Kazee (27) during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Anytime TD Scorer Props Week 13

December 05, 2020 - Brenden Deeg

Anytime TD prop bets have become a staple of my Sunday ticket as we find success each week. Week 13 is no different and we focus on the prop odds and value bets focusing on Allen Robinson, Henry Ruggs, Nyheim Hines, D.J Chark and Mike Williams.

Allen Robinson +110

The Bears offense has been nothing short of a disaster this season. They rank 28th in DVOA, and have failed to get consistent play at the QB position. This week they play the Detroit Lions, who have the 30th ranked DVOA defense. 

Robinson is the Bears best weapon on offense. He had 13 targets last week against the Packers, and him and Mitch Trubisky have always had good chemistry. Mitch actually didn’t play too poorly last week, and was able to move the ball downfield. Robinson had two TDs last week, and I think he follows that up with another big performance against the Lions.

Henry Ruggs +150

Any Raiders WR is a good look in this game, but I am going to single my bet on Henry Ruggs. He had a brilliant catch last week against the Falcons, and is really starting to become an integral part of the offense. 

The Jets have the worst DVOA pass defense in the league, and have been torched through the air all season. Josh Jacobs is inactive for this game, meaning the Raiders will be airing it out all game. This is going to be Ruggs biggest game as a pro. 

Nyheim Hines +140

Hines has really established himself as the Colts best weapon on offense. In just the last three games, he has 44 touches, and is becoming Phillip Rivers’ go to target on third down. 

The Texans are terrible at stopping RBs. They have given up the 2nd most fantasy points to RBs, and have the 25th ranked DVOA defense. Hines at +140 is tremendous value considering how many touches he is getting on a consistent basis. 

D.J Chark +200

Now I know the Jaguars offense is led by Mike Glennon, however the Vikings defense has been awful against the pass. They have allowed the 3rd most fantasy points to WRs, and Chark is back fully healthy this week.

Chark is without a doubt the best WR on the Jaguars. In his last three starts, he has 25 targets, and has 11 red zone targets in nine games played this season. He will be Glennon’s main target in this game.

Mike Williams +175

I am going right back to Mike Williams. This should be a very favorable matchup for Williams. Stephon Gilmore will most likely be following around Keenan Allen, opening the door for Williams to have a big game. 

The Patriots pass defense is amongst the worst in the league. They rank 30th in DVOA, and after Gilmore their talent dramatically falls off.

Brenden Deeg
Brenden Deeg is from Ajax, Ontario and has been an NFL writer for over 5 years. Brenden has contributed to FanSided and 4th and Jawn. Brenden also played Defensive Line at York University, in Toronto Canada. Brenden is a Philadelphia Eagles fan, and active in the Philadelphia Eagles twitter community. You can follow his personal account here @eaglestalk_  He can reached at Brenden.Deeg@NationalFootballPost.com
