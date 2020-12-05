Anytime TD Scorer Props Week 13

Anytime TD prop bets have become a staple of my Sunday ticket as we find success each week. Week 13 is no different and we focus on the prop odds and value bets focusing on Allen Robinson, Henry Ruggs, Nyheim Hines, D.J Chark and Mike Williams.
Check out the live NFL odds and matchup reports on every game and also watch for hundreds of prop bets on every game when you check out the best sportsbook in your state in our sportsbook review page.
Allen Robinson +110
The Bears offense has been nothing short of a disaster this season. They rank 28th in DVOA, and have failed to get consistent play at the QB position. This week they play the Detroit Lions, who have the 30th ranked DVOA defense.
Robinson is the Bears best weapon on offense. He had 13 targets last week against the Packers, and him and Mitch Trubisky have always had good chemistry. Mitch actually didn’t play too poorly last week, and was able to move the ball downfield. Robinson had two TDs last week, and I think he follows that up with another big performance against the Lions.